Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors, with the support of management, has approved a strategy focused on the Company's Nevada properties. Additionally, the Company is considering various alternatives to maximize the current and future value of the Williams Property. These options include creating a new company, spinning out, joint venturing, or optioning the Williams Property. The objective is to advance the Williams Property while enabling CopAur to receive cash and shares upfront from any transaction, and to maintain long-term ownership in the Williams Property as we concentrate our exploration efforts in Nevada.

The Williams property is comprised of mining claims totalling 17,000 hectare consolidated land package with substantial gold and copper discovery potential and hosts two large exploration targets, the T-Bill prospect which is prospective for mesothermal style gold mineralization, and the GIC porphyry prospect which is prospective for porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum style mineralization.

T-Bill (Au-orogenic) highlights:

High-grade epithermal gold mineralization hosted in quartz veins and vein breccias;

3 x 2.5 km gold-in-soil anomaly with potential for multi-km extensions in newly discovered anomalous zones from 2021 exploration;

On November 24, 2021 the Company announced diamond drill results that tested an ~300 metre of strike-length that returned 41.57 metres of 1.38 g/t Au, including 0.70 metres of 22.00 g/t Au (true width estimated to be 30-50% of drilled interval).

GIC Prospect (Cu-porphyry) highlights:

4 km x 0.8 km east-west trending copper-gold (±molybdenum) geochemical and IP/resistivity geophysical anomaly with limited historical drilling;

On August 16, 2022 the Company announced the discovery of a new gold zone discovered at west end of GIC target in recently completed 2022 drill hole WM22-02 yielded 2.2 g/t gold over 50 metres, including 10.5 metres of 4.2 g/t gold, terminating in mineralization (true width of the mineralized zone if not known).

The Company is also extremely pleased to report that is has recently received a new 5-year permit for the Williams project in the Toodoggone region of BC.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "We are currently exploring various options to benefit both existing and new shareholders of Copaur. Our aim, subject to successfully finalizing a deal with a new company for Williams, is to offer shareholders the opportunity to invest in the initial funding of this new Metals Group entity. Historically past initial fundings of Metals Group companies have preformed extremely well. However, past success does not guarantee future results. In anticipation of the Williams transaction, we plan to provide Copaur shareholders of record, as of the announcement date, an opportunity to participate in the new company. This is contingent on the successful completion of the transaction. Our strategy seeks to reward the loyalty of our longstanding shareholders and the trust of recent investors. This approach will also enable our management team to focus on expanding our Nevada portfolio, particularly the Kinsley Gold property, while allowing our shareholders to continue benefiting from the value of Williams. We expect to provide further updates soon."

About CopAur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CPAU remains dedicated to delivering substantial growth and value creation for our shareholders through strategic asset development and management. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and will continue to provide updates on our progress.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release regarding Copaur Minerals Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (British Columbia), principal and consultant, of Apex Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alta., and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance including obtaining the necessary approvals for and completion of a transaction regarding the Williams property with a new company or spinning out or joint venturing or optioning all or a portion of the Company's interest in the Williams property or the ability to offer or grant shareholders of the Company an opportunity to participate in the initial funding of the new company. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

