PR Newswire
18.01.2024 | 15:06
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waterfall Security Solutions: Waterfall Central Unveiled: A Revolutionary Browser-Based Tool for Monitoring Waterfall Security Assets

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions is excited to announce the launch of "Waterfall Central", a cutting-edge browser-based tool designed to enhance the experience of our customers in efficiently and securely monitoring their Waterfall assets.

Waterfall Central - A Revolutionary Browser-Based Tool for Monitoring Waterfall Security Assets

In response to the dynamic landscape of regulations and the escalating cybersecurity threats within Operational Technology (OT), the demand for Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways has soared. Recognizing the increased deployment of Waterfall solutions by each customer, the development of Waterfall Central became imperative to offer a comprehensive solution that seamlessly monitors and tracks all aspects, ensuring a streamlined and efficient experience.

"Adding Waterfall Central to our lineup of offerings is the next natural step in the evolution of unidirectional security." expressed Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security, "This advancement underscores our commitment to providing robust solutions that adapt to the challenges faced by our clients in the ever-expanding OT sector."

As the OT security threat landscape expands, many Waterfall customers have adopted multiple Waterfalls across various facilities, each safeguarded by its own Waterfall platform. Waterfall Central addresses this growing demand by delivering an easy-to-use tool that seamlessly integrates with all Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems, facilitating the centralized monitoring of all Waterfall assets from one accessible platform.

About Waterfall

Waterfall Security Solutions' unbreachable OT cybersecurity technologies keep our world running. For more than 15 years, critical industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure, and reliable operations. Waterfall's growing list of global customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear reactors, onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utilities, and more. Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateways and other revolutionary products combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and automation systems. Learn more, visit: Waterfall Central

For media inquiries:

Anna Plot
Waterfall Security Solutions
info@waterfall-security.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321505/Waterfall.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321506/Waterfall_Logo.jpg

Waterfall Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waterfall-central-unveiled-a-revolutionary-browser-based-tool-for-monitoring-waterfall-security-assets-302038344.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
