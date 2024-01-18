Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Goodbye Kansas Group TO3 (31/24)

At the request of Goodbye Kansas Group AB, Goodbye Kansas Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 19, 2024. Security name: Goodbye Kansas Group TO3 ---------------------------------------- Short name: GBK TO3 ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021149424 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 319378 ---------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Seven (7) Warrants entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a Strike Price corresponding to 75 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from and including April 16, 2024, until and including April 29, 2024, but not less than SEK 0.10 and not more than SEK 0.20. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 2, 2024 - May 16, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 13, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on 08-588 68 570.