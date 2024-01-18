Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
WKN: A3EERD | ISIN: SE0020179158 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB0
18.01.24
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2024 | 15:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Goodbye Kansas Group TO3 (31/24)

At the request of Goodbye Kansas Group AB, Goodbye Kansas Group AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 19, 2024. 



Security name: Goodbye Kansas Group TO3
----------------------------------------
Short name:   GBK TO3         
----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021149424      
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  319378         
----------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Seven (7) Warrants entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the Company at a Strike Price corresponding to 75 percent 
     of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the 
     period from and including April 16, 2024, until and including April 29,
     2024, but not less than SEK 0.10 and not more than SEK 0.20.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 2, 2024 - May 16, 2024                       
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 13, 2024                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on 08-588 68 570.
