Data shares Americans wasted 227 million hours answering spam calls in the past year

Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, released its December 2023 U.S. Spam Scorecard highlighting fraudulent call trends. The findings show the types of spam and scam calls users receive, states that receive the most spam and scam calls, the average number of spam calls users receive per month, and more. The report compiles data from January 1, 2023 to December 2023 and is updated monthly with real-time data and trends on Truecaller's website.

Truecaller identified 2 billion spam calls and 501 million messages in December 2023. Americansreceive an average of 2 billion spam calls per month with nearly 5.7 spam calls per person per month, with over four minutes per spam call on average. In 2023, Americans wasted approximately 227 million hours answering these incoming calls. The top five states that saved the most amount of time in December, include:

Texas 9,194,560 hours

California 5,555,242 hours

Florida 5,143,595 hours

North Carolina 3,861,084 hours

Georgia 3,495,594 hours

States that Receive the Most Spam and Scam Calls per user, per month:

Note: States are ordered from most to least spam and scam calls, per user per month.

State Estimated Spam Calls per month; 12 month average Estimated Spam Calls Dec 23 1. Mississippi 29,729,093 32,697,392 2. South Carolina 54,782,079 55,369,275 3. Oklahoma 35,329,241 41,189,269 4. Montana 7,713,866 9,517,947 5. Georgia 84,061,535 93,366,545 6. Arkansas 27,771,700 25,250,085 7. Texas 228,641,410 243,919,715 8. Alabama 41,659,731 41,808,055 9. Louisiana 38,247,789 38,111,888 10. Tennessee 50,653,941 54,383,978

States/Territories that Receive the Least Spam and Scam Calls per user, per month:

Note: States are ordered from least to most spam and scam calls, per user per month.

State Estimated Spam Calls per month; 12 month average Estimated Spam Calls Dec 23 1. Massachusetts 21,621,307 21,350,629 2. Alaska 2,705,733 2,380,146 3. Hawaii 5,515,342 4,922,437 4. Washington 27,099,637 27,273,547 5. Puerto Rico 9,911,739 11,959,089

Types of U.S. Spam and Scam Calls:

Scam calls with malicious intent seem to make up the majority of all unwanted communication while others include real sales calls, robocalls from real companies, online surveys, and political calls. The report found that the majority of scams in 2023 were related to credit card fraud, identity theft, medicare/insurance, social security, car warranty, and debt collection.

Top Countries Where Spam and Scam Calls Originate from:

According to Truecaller, a majority of spam calls (87.72%) made to Americans originate from within the U.S. and 12.28% of calls originate outside the U.S. with India being the top country at 83.24%.

Truecaller's U.S. Spam Scorecard will be updated on the 5th of every month with new data from the previous month.

