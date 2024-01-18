AppViewX KUBE+ recognized for Kubernetes Certificate Lifecycle Management in DevOps Excellence Awards 2024

AppViewX, the leader in automated machine identity management (MIM) and application security, today announced that AppViewX KUBE+, which simplifies and modernizes certificate lifecycle management for Kubernetes environments, has been shortlisted for Best Devops Security Tool in Computing Magazine's DevOps Excellence Awards 2024.

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievements from organizations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, March 14 in London.

Container-orchestration platform Kubernetes has become an integral part of modern application development and delivery. Whether standing up a cluster or securing the critical interactions with and within a cluster, PKI and TLS certificates are foundational to Kubernetes and all internet security. AppViewX KUBE+ provides a central solution to discover, manage, automate, control and govern certificates across containerized workloads and Kubernetes infrastructure. Through holistic visibility, end-to-end automation, and policy control, AppViewX KUBE+ secures containerized workloads at scale while keeping speed and agility intact.

"With the wide scale adoption of containerization, the average enterprise has thousands of short-lived certificates across hundreds of Kubernetes clusters to manage," said Gregory Webb, CEO of AppViewX. "This volume of certificates coupled with manual processes and siloed DevOps, SecOps and IT Ops teams adds to the challenges of securing Kubernetes. AppViewX KUBE+ enables cross-functional teams to automate and manage short-lived certificates at scale and speed to ensure security in complex cloud-native environments."

As a multi-cloud SaaS solution, AppViewX KUBE+ is part of the AppViewX Digital Identity Platform that integrates with public and private CAs, Kubernetes environments, DevOps tools and ITSM products. It supports all major Kubernetes platforms and services including hybrid/on-premises (Openshift, Tanzu, Rancher) and cloud provider solutions like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) as well as service mesh products like Istio and Linkerd.

AppViewX is trusted by the world's leading organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through automated machine identity management and application infrastructure security and orchestration. The AppViewX platform provides complete certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service using streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and enable crypto-agility.

Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers rely on AppViewX to automate NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

