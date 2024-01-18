Lubrizol Advanced Materials announces that three additional Lubrizol Engineered Polymers sites obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at the end of last year.

ISCC PLUS is an international sustainability certification for industrial applications, a standard for fully traceable sustainable supply chains that allows companies to track and attribute environmentally friendly raw materials along the entire value chain, through transparent record-keeping and without altering the production process.

The three sites that have achieved this highly valued third-party qualification, the ISCC PLUS certification, are Lubrizol Advanced Materials' headquarters in Brecksville and the production plants in Avon Lake, Ohio, U.S., and Oevel, Belgium.

As part of Lubrizol's commitment to sustainability, and our expansion of ESTANE TPU sustainable solutions, these certifications follow last year's ISCC PLUS certification of Lubrizol's facility in Songjiang, China. Our sustainable solutions can be used in different industries, including footwear, electronics, and industrial applications.

"ISCC PLUS enables a fully transparent biomass balance approach and leads to the decrease of the Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of our final product. This builds up on the launch of our ESTANE RNW TPU solutions which reduces the PCF with the existing equipment used by our customers, without any change in the production process or final material properties," said Dr. Jesús Santamaria, Global Sustainability Business Director for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers.

"Obtaining ISCC PLUS certification is an important step in ensuring that Lubrizol has a single, consistent, corporate-wide process across our organization to track materials. As we increase our use of bio-based* and renewable materials, Lubrizol's customers are provided even more confidence in our ability to credibly trace these materials through our manufacturing process," said Elizabeth Grove, Chief Sustainable Officer, The Lubrizol Corporation.

Expanding the use of alternative feedstocks using the mass balance approach whilst adopting this ISCC PLUS external verification system as an essential tracking element, will support the acceleration of Lubrizol's global sustainability journey. We are collaborating with our partners and building alliances to develop solutions that bring positive impacts to the environment and society, which outweigh the footprint it takes to produce them.



The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, leverages its unmatched science and innovation to solve complex challenges for customers, drive sustainable and measurable results and help millions of people, communities and businesses around the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better every day. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,000 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as determined according to ASTM D6866

