Baker Tilly's Ellen Labita Appointed to FASB's Not-for-Profit Advisory Committee

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces Ellen Labita, partner and professional practice leader for Baker Tilly's not-for profit and healthcare practices, has been appointed to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Not-for-Profit Advisory Committee for a four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Comprising 15 to 20 members, the Not-for-Profit Advisory Committee serves as a vital resource, offering insights and guidance on the not-for-profit sector to the FASB. In her role, Labita will contribute valuable feedback on financial reporting issues and potential sector improvements.

"I am honored to join the Not-for-Profit Advisory Committee," Labita said. "I am eager to collaborate with my fellow committee members to contribute financial reporting insights to inform the FASB's agenda."

With 25 years of experience in providing services to not-for-profit organizations, Labita brings a wealth of knowledge. She provides assurance and advisory services to behavioral health/healthcare organizations, foundations, membership and religious organizations, and educational institutions, including single audits and cost reports. She is also the team leader of the firm's New York healthcare/not-for-profit services practice.

"Ellen's exceptional leadership and deep professional insight will be invaluable in helping guide and shape the Not-for-Profit Advisory Committee's efforts and advocating for the unique perspectives of the sector," Krista Pankop, Baker Tilly not-for-profit practice leader said.

