Trane Technologies Partnering With Dublin City University's Access Program To Support Students Affected by Economic and Social Adversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, is proud to be partnering with Dublin City University (DCU) in their innovative Accesseducation program, which provides financial support, internships and mentoring opportunities for students affected by economic and social adversity.

For over 30 years, DCU has delivered Ireland's original and largest university Access Program, enabling more than 1,000 students each year from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their dream of third level education. The program helps raise awareness of higher education opportunities within disadvantaged communities and offers tailored support to students in accessing them.

Under the terms of the partnership, Trane Technologies has agreed to financially contribute to the Access Program over a four-year period, supporting the provision of scholarships as part of a comprehensive package of financial, academic, personal, and professional supports offered to students enrolled in the program. In addition to this, the company will also offer summer internships, and will provide volunteer mentors for the students.

Investing in great potential

Deidra Parrish Williams, Director of Citizenship and Community Engagement for Trane Technologies said, "our company's corporate citizen strategy, Sustainable Futures, perfectly aligns with DCU's Access Program, supporting a new generation of learners who have the potential to transform their lives, and our world. Our vision is to uplift under-represented groups in our community by giving them access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and other sustainability-focused careers. What we choose to invest in today, can help to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to not just dream big, but to live out those dreams in the tomorrows yet to come."

Cathy McLoughlin, Head of DCU Access Service added, "the work of the Access Program begins early, through an outreach program that engages with 25 linked post-primary schools in north Dublin communities, to raise student aspirations and awareness of higher education. DCU reserves 10% of all places in our undergraduate courses for Access students, who also receive a comprehensive package of post-entry personal, financial and academic support. We have also developed an additional program called DCU Access to the Workplace that aims to enhance the employability and career prospects of these students by providing them with summer internships, hosted by some of Ireland's leading companies who also partner with us in providing financial support for our Access scholarship program."

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Dublin City University (DCU)

DCU is proud to be one of the world's leading Young Universities, with a mission to transform lives and societies. Through education, research and innovation, we are focused on delivering real impact, and addressing global challenges in collaboration with our partners and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.dcu.ie.

