Marley Spoon Group SE ("Marley Spoon" or the "Company"), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Federico Rossi as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), who joined the team in January 2024. "We are delighted to welcome Federico to our team. With his strong expertise and track record, he will continue to develop our multi-brand marketing platform, supporting our company growth and strengthening the Marley Spoon brands globally," says Fabian Siegel, Founder & CEO of Marley Spoon. "As part of the team, I look forward to leveraging my previous experience in marketing and technology to enhance the Marley Spoon brand platform, support the team, and help to take the company to the next level in this exciting industry," says Rossi about his new role. Federico Rossi brings an impressive track record and more than 12 years of e-commerce, technology, and marketing experience to Marley Spoon. Rossi led Planning, Analytics, AI, Data, Performance Marketing, and CRM at Zalando over his 12 years at the company. His last position was VP Traffic - Performance Marketing and CRM.

About Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Group SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to "Build a better everyday, just for you, just right". We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that offers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.



