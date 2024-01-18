Anzeige
18.01.2024 | 15:34
Certified Adviser status of WALLESS zverinatu advokatu birojs, SIA on First North is being terminated

The Certified Adviser status of WALLESS zverinatu advokatu birojs, SIA on
Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF) market is being terminated based on the
application received from WALLESS zverinatu advokatu birojs, SIA. 

Full list of all Baltic First North Certified Advisers is available here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
