Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2024 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Viaplay Group AB (7/24)

With effect from January 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including January 30, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   VPLAY TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021310810              
Order book ID:  319381                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
