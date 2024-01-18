Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Viaplay Group AB (7/24)

With effect from January 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 30, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VPLAY TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021310810 Order book ID: 319381 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB