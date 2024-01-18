T. Rowe Price Announces Business Resource Group Mentorship Program During National Mentoring Month

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Amid National Mentoring Month, a White House-recognized celebration of mentors across the country who push Americans to build confidence in their lives and careers, Baltimore-based global investment management firm T. Rowe Price introduces a new program focused on business resource group (BRG) mentorship.

The BRG mentorship program, launching in January 2024, will provide associates within these groups the opportunity to establish mentoring relationships with colleagues who share similar backgrounds and/or experiences, further strengthening T. Rowe Price's commitment to professional development and diversity.

Business resource groups at T. Rowe Price are associate-led inclusive communities open to all associates who share similar backgrounds or interests. These groups aim to foster collaboration on shared goals that enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion and support business solutions within the firm. T. Rowe Price's BRGs include the recently launched THRIVE, including associates with and those supporting persons with disability; VALOR, embracing veterans and military families; PRIDE, welcoming members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community; MOSAIC, dedicated to multicultural associates; and WAVE, focused on women associates.

"We are thrilled to continue our commitment to mentorship through our newest program, which integrates our esteemed business resource groups. At T. Rowe Price, we take immense pride in our mentorship and business resource group initiatives, as they have significantly enhanced our workforce by amplifying the voices of our valued associates," said Raymone Jackson, head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility. "By merging these initiatives into a mentorship program focused on our business resource groups, we aim to further champion the diverse voices at T. Rowe Price, allowing them to steadfastly guide our mission."

This will be T. Rowe Price's fourth mentorship program, adding to its already available traditional mentoring, reciprocal mentoring, and mentor circle programs. Launched in June of 2022, T. Rowe Price's firmwide mentorship program has grown from 768 associates to 1,284, equivalent to 18% enrollment firmwide. Participants respond positively to the program, with an average program and relationship satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5, and there is an 87% retention rate among those who have participated in the program.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

