Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform Market Size to Grow USD 2.5 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Technology (Adtech) Platform - Global Market Insights and Sales Trends 2024 is Segmented by Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), by Application (Ads Setting, Data Analytics, Yield Management): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Business Services .

The Global AdTech Market is projected to grow from USD 23.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 42.5 Billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Sample Now:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-14S5407/Global_Advertising_Technology_Adtech_Platform_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of AdTech Platform Market

The continuous digital transformation, organizations' growing online presence, and the transition from traditional to digital advertising strategies are driving significant development in the AdTech sector. Personalization, programmatic advertising , and data-driven advertising have emerged as key adoption drivers.

The industry is growing at an accelerated rate because of the widespread use of mobile devices, the rise in video advertising, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

AdTech is expanding rapidly due to factors including improved measurement and analytics, cross-channel advertising tactics, and an emphasis on privacy and legal compliance.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-14S5407/global-advertising-technology-adtech-platform

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AD-TECH MARKET

The continuous digitization of all industries is driving the AdTech market's strong growth. Companies are going online more and more in an effort to expand their customer base and take advantage of the growing trend of digital consumption. The market for AdTech solutions is expanding as a result of businesses switching from traditional to digital advertising tactics. The focus on data-driven and personalized advertising is one of the main drivers of the AdTech market's expansion. To evaluate enormous volumes of customer data, advertisers are using machine learning algorithms and sophisticated analytics. This makes it possible for businesses to produce customized and targeted ads, which raises engagement and boosts conversion rates. Businesses are spending more on AdTech solutions to optimize their campaigns as they become aware of the effect of personalized advertising.

The rise of the AdTech industry has been greatly aided by programmatic advertising, which has taken center stage in the digital advertising space. Advertisers may more effectively reach their target demographic by using this automated, data-driven method to buy and place advertisements. Because programmatic advertising is more accurate, scalable, and efficient, more marketers are using it, and they are spending a bigger percentage of their budgets on programmatic campaigns. Mobile advertising has become a significant AdTech market due to the widespread use of smartphones and the rising amount of time spent on them. Since mobile devices are used by the majority of internet users to access information, advertisers are concentrating on mobile-friendly techniques.

The predilection for visual material and the widespread availability of high-speed internet have led to a spike in the popularity of video advertising. Video commercials are getting a larger share of advertising spending, and AdTech solutions are developing to keep up with the demand. AdTech platforms are becoming more innovative as a result of the rise in video advertising, offering a wider range of video formats and interactive features. Technological developments in measurement and analytics are helping the AdTech industry. Marketers are expecting more and more measurable and transparent advertising outcomes. In response, ad tech companies are offering advanced analytics tools that provide information on how well ad campaigns are doing. With the help of this data-driven strategy, marketers can instantly optimize their plans, building long-term relationships and trust with AdTech suppliers.

Own It Today - Buy Now!

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-14S5407&lic=single-user

AD-TECH MARKET SHARE

Historically, North America-led by the United States-has been a major player in the AdTech sector. The area gains from a well-established digital advertising ecosystem, a high internet penetration rate, and a customer base that is aware of technology. Important cities like New York and San Francisco act as centers of AdTech investment and innovation.

Asia Pacific exhibits a strong potential for development in the market for advertising technology platforms, or Adtech.

This paper covers several prominent businesses in the Advertising Technology (Adtech) space, including Adform, Adobe, AdRoll, Amazon (AWS), AT&T (WarnerMedia), CAKE, Choozle, Criteo, and Google.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-14S5407/Global_Advertising_Technology_Adtech

Key Companies:

Adtech

AdForm

Adobe

Adroll

Amazon AWS

AT&T (WarnerMedia)

CAKE

Choozle

Criteo

GOOGLE INC

LiveIntent

Marin Software

Mediamath

Quantcast

Singapore Telecommunications (Amobee)

Sovrn

The Search Monitor

The Trade Desk

Verizon (Verizon Media)

Verve

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-14S5407/Global_Advertising_Technology

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Big Data Pharmaceutical Advertising Market

- Interactive Advertising Market

- Internet Ad Spending market size is expected to reach USD 638440 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2029.

- Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising market size is expected to reach USD 107440 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2029.

- Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market

- Outdoor Advertising Market

- Outdoor Advertising Production market is projected to reach USD 20690 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 6423 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 18.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Digital OOH (DOOH) market size is projected to reach USD 13180 Million by 2028, from USD 7317.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028.

- Online Advertising Market

- Location Targeted Mobile Advertising Market

- The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market was valued at USD 4.13 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 11.65 Billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.

- Advertising Agency Software Market

- Retargeting Software Market

- Online Advertising Management Software market size is expected to reach USD 1349.5 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2029.

- Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market

- Automotive Market Research

- A2P Messaging market was valued at USD 64410 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 78420 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- TV Advertising Software market was valued at USD 425 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 738.2 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Digital Signage Market

- Native Advertising Software Market

- Display Advertising Tool Market

- Primary Demand Advertising - Global Market Insights and Sales Trends 2024

- Full Color LED Billboard market size is expected to reach USD 3134.1 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2029.

- Over-The-Top (OTT) Video Market

- Outdoor Advertising Production market is projected to reach USD 20690 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 6423 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 18.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Big Data and Business Analytics Market

- Programmatic Advertising Service Market

- Digital Advertising Platforms Market

- Multimedia Screen Market

- Multimedia Screen Market

- Internet Advertising Technology Services Market

- Digital Advertising Technology Services Market

- Digital Content Market

- Online Comic Reading Platform Market

- Comic Book Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advertising-technology-adtech-platform-market-size-to-grow-usd-2-5-billion-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-8-6--valuates-reports-302038433.html