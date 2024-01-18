VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Solidifies Design and Rights to Produce the "EV-C3", a New American EV Sports Car Resembling One of the Most Iconic Vehicles in History, Registers With NHTSA for Use on Public Roads in the US

BOTHELL, WA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC:VAPR) reveals that it has solidified the design and rights to a new EV Sportscar and that it has formally submitted it for registration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration "NHTSA" in accordance with (49 CFR Part 586) to be legally driven on public roads in the US.



The new vehicle code-named the "EV-C3" resembles a modernized version of one of the most iconic and prolific sportscars in history from its late sixties until the late seventies' variant.

The new sports car utilizes more than 90% of the existing engineered E-Cite "EV-GT" sports car currently working on receiving final approval from CARB. Some of these shared components are a lengthened version of the modular chassis, batteries, drive train, suspension, glass, and more than 50% of the body panels.

The EV-GT of which the new EV-C3 is anchored and two other E-Cite Vehicles, the EV-RT truck and the EV-222 hyper car, have already received final approval from NHTSA and E-Cite is free to manufacture them under a special exemption specifically (49 CFR 565.16(b)).

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "By using all the major components engineered for the EV-GT as a platform for the EV-C3 we will be able to manufacture both cars and components simultaneously, amortizing development costs over both vehicles, and allowing E-Cite to produce two distinctly different sports cars. Both vehicles utilize modern technology while being reminiscent of the legendary vehicles they resemble."

"Both the EV-GT and the EV-C3 will be available at roughly the same time giving customers the choice of two unique models. The ability to be able to design our platform in a way that allows this to happen is a testament to the design team's foresight, talent, and pedigree. Being able to obtain and protect the rights to produce vehicles that resemble some of the most renowned automobiles of all time speaks volumes about those who have accomplished it," added E-Cite Motors CEO Barry Henthorn.

E-Cite was the first company to get any vehicle approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under the Low Volume Manufacturers Act of which it has three distinctly different vehicles approved. This allows E-Cite to produce its own VINs for the production of new vehicles. In addition, E-Cite was the first to receive a World Manufactures Identifier (WMI) under the Act registering it as a manufacturer for the sale of vehicles worldwide.

As this is the first time in history that a manufacture has reached the point of applying for certification from CARB under the Act, and there was no process in place to do so, E-Cite is working closely with CARB while they define the process, paving the way for future vehicles to go through the certification process.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.



