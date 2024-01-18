Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
18.01.24
16:47 Uhr
11,002 Euro
+0,032
+0,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,99811,00016:57
10,99811,00016:57
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2024 | 16:10
113 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp (37/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO
Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and
decided to delist the bond loan. 

ISIN     Trading code Long name  
----------------------------------------
SE0016844328 NBF_GTM_4376 NBF GTM 4376
----------------------------------------
SE0018533960 NBF_GTM_4667 NBF GTM 4667
----------------------------------------



The last day of trading will be on January 19, 2024.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.