Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp (37/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. ISIN Trading code Long name ---------------------------------------- SE0016844328 NBF_GTM_4376 NBF GTM 4376 ---------------------------------------- SE0018533960 NBF_GTM_4667 NBF GTM 4667 ---------------------------------------- The last day of trading will be on January 19, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.