KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $.84 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year and $.92 per share in the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to $109.2 million, compared to $131.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $120.6 million in the prior quarter.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results," said John Kemper, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These results reflect the strength of our core deposit base, the impact of higher earning asset yields, and the contribution from key non-interest income categories, notably trust, bank card and deposit fees. Net interest income was generally flat to the previous quarter, while the net interest margin expanded six basis points. Non-interest income comprised 36.8% of total revenue. Our results included a one-time FDIC special assessment of $16 million.

"On the balance sheet," Kemper added, "the final tranches of FHLB advances and brokered deposits matured during the quarter as planned. More than offsetting these brokered deposit maturities, we saw deposit growth across our three business segments of $674 million, resulting in a period end net deposit increase of $273 million.

"We continue to maintain ample levels of liquidity and capital, which positions us well moving into 2024. Book value per share increased 14.4% during the quarter as interest rates declined. Credit quality of the loan portfolio remains strong with non-accrual loans at .04% of total loans, down one basis point from the previous quarter and prior year."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net interest income was $248.4 million, a $126 thousand decrease from the prior quarter. The net yield on interest earning assets increased 6 basis points to 3.17%.

Non-interest income totaled $144.9 million, an increase of $8.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Non-interest expense totaled $251.3 million, an increase of $34.5 million compared to the same quarter last year, mostly due to a $16.0 million accrual for a one-time FDIC insurance special assessment.

Average loan balances totaled $17.1 billion, an increase of $89.8 million, or .5%, over the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities decreased 6.2%, or $633.9 million, from the prior quarter to $9.6 billion, at fair value. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the unrealized loss on available for sale debt securities decreased $376.5 million to $1.2 billion, at period end.

Total average deposits decreased $356.2 million, or 1.4%, compared to the prior quarter, which reflected a payoff of the last tranche of brokered deposits issued during 2023. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits in the current quarter was 1.93%.

The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .19% compared to .23% in the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $151 thousand during the fourth quarter to $162.4 million, and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was .94% at December 31, 2023, compared to .95% at September 30, 2023.

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $31.7 billion, an increase of $324.4 million, or 1.0%, over the prior quarter.

For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.38%, the return on average equity was 16.48%, and the efficiency ratio was 63.8%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages nearly 160 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $248,421 $248,547 $254,641 $998,129 $942,185 Non-interest income 144,879 142,949 136,825 573,045 546,535 Total revenue 393,300 391,496 391,466 1,571,174 1,488,720 Investment securities gains (losses) 7,601 4,298 8,904 14,985 20,506 Provision for credit losses 5,879 11,645 15,477 35,451 28,071 Non-interest expense 251,254 228,010 216,740 930,982 848,777 Income before taxes 143,768 156,139 168,153 619,726 632,378 Income taxes 32,307 33,439 34,499 134,549 132,358 Non-controlling interest expense 2,238 2,104 2,026 8,117 11,621 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $109,223 $120,596 $131,628 $477,060 $488,399 Earnings per common share: Net income - basic $0.84 $0.92 $1.00 $3.64 $3.68 Net income - diluted $0.84 $0.92 $1.00 $3.64 $3.67 Effective tax rate 22.83 % 21.71 % 20.77 % 22.00 % 21.32 % Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income $250,547 $250,962 $256,675 $1,006,677 $951,815 Average total interest earning assets (1) $31,340,958 $31,974,945 $31,991,224 $ 31,823,935 $33,384,162 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 129,608,322 130,008,840 130,818,789 130,071,644 131,838,406 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 67.69 % 66.39 % 59.73 % 66.31 % 55.41 % Return on total average assets 1.38 1.49 1.65 1.49 1.45 Return on average equity (3) 16.48 17.73 21.88 17.94 17.31 Non-interest income to total revenue 36.84 36.51 34.95 36.47 36.71 Efficiency ratio (4) 63.80 58.15 55.26 59.17 56.90 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.17 3.11 3.18 3.16 2.85 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per share $.257 $.257 $.240 $1.029 $.961 Cash dividends on common stock $33,574 $33,657 $31,648 $134,734 $127,466 Book value per share (5) $22.77 $19.90 $18.90 Market value per share (5) $53.41 $45.70 $64.83 High market value per share $56.75 $52.37 $69.14 Low market value per share $40.91 $44.10 $60.16 Common shares outstanding (5) 130,176,048 130,586,153 131,249,055 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 8.85 % 7.78 % 7.32 % Tier I leverage ratio 11.25 % 10.87 % 10.34 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 257 266 275 Full-time equivalent employees 4,718 4,714 4,594

(1) Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of total revenue. (5) As of period end. (6) The tangible common equity ratio is a non-gaap ratio and is calculated as stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2023.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Interest income $362,609 $361,162 $348,663 $308,857 $286,377 $1,381,291 $998,979 Interest expense 114,188 112,615 99,125 57,234 31,736 383,162 56,794 Net interest income 248,421 248,547 249,538 251,623 254,641 998,129 942,185 Provision for credit losses 5,879 11,645 6,471 11,456 15,477 35,451 28,071 Net interest income after credit losses 242,542 236,902 243,067 240,167 239,164 962,678 914,114 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust fees 49,154 49,207 47,265 45,328 44,710 190,954 184,719 Bank card transaction fees 47,878 46,899 49,725 46,654 44,588 191,156 176,144 Deposit account charges and other fees 23,517 23,090 22,633 21,752 21,989 90,992 94,381 Consumer brokerage services 3,641 3,820 4,677 5,085 4,518 17,223 19,117 Capital market fees 4,269 3,524 2,945 3,362 3,386 14,100 14,231 Loan fees and sales 2,875 2,966 2,735 2,589 2,566 11,165 13,141 Other 13,545 13,443 17,625 12,842 15,068 57,455 44,802 Total non-interest income 144,879 142,949 147,605 137,612 136,825 573,045 546,535 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET 7,601 4,298 3,392 (306 ) 8,904 14,985 20,506 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 147,456 146,805 145,429 144,373 138,458 584,063 554,047 Data processing and software 31,141 30,744 28,719 28,154 27,991 118,758 110,692 Net occupancy 13,927 13,948 12,995 12,759 11,774 53,629 49,117 Deposit insurance 20,304 4,029 4,187 4,643 3,153 33,163 10,583 Marketing 6,505 6,167 6,368 5,471 5,419 24,511 23,827 Equipment 5,137 4,697 4,864 4,850 5,021 19,548 19,359 Supplies and communication 5,242 4,963 4,625 4,590 4,446 19,420 18,101 Other 21,542 16,657 20,424 19,267 20,478 77,890 63,051 Total non-interest expense 251,254 228,010 227,611 224,107 216,740 930,982 848,777 Income before income taxes 143,768 156,139 166,453 153,366 168,153 619,726 632,378 Less income taxes 32,307 33,439 35,990 32,813 34,499 134,549 132,358 Net income 111,461 122,700 130,463 120,553 133,654 485,177 500,020 Less non-controlling interest expense (income) 2,238 2,104 2,674 1,101 2,026 8,117 11,621 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $109,223 $120,596 $127,789 $119,452 $131,628 $477,060 $488,399 Net income per common share - basic $0.84 $0.92 $0.97 $0.91 $1.00 $3.64 $3.68 Net income per common share - diluted $0.84 $0.92 $0.97 $0.91 $1.00 $3.64 $3.67 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.38 % 1.49 % 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.65 % 1.49 % 1.45 % Return on average equity (1) 16.48 17.73 18.81 18.75 21.88 17.94 17.31 Efficiency ratio (2) 63.80 58.15 57.22 57.49 55.26 59.17 56.90 Effective tax rate 22.83 21.71 21.97 21.55 20.77 22.00 21.32 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.17 3.11 3.12 3.26 3.18 3.16 2.85 Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income $250,547 $250,962 $251,757 $253,411 $256,675 $1,006,677 $951,815

(1) Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of total revenue. The statement above reflects the reclassification of non-interest income of $406 thousand and $1.1 million from other non-interest income to capital market fees for the second and third quarters of 2023.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END (Unaudited) (In thousands) Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ASSETS Loans Business $ 6,019,036 $ 5,908,330 $ 5,661,725 Real estate - construction and land 1,446,764 1,539,566 1,361,095 Real estate - business 3,719,306 3,647,168 3,406,981 Real estate - personal 3,026,041 3,024,639 2,918,078 Consumer 2,077,723 2,125,804 2,059,088 Revolving home equity 319,894 305,237 297,207 Consumer credit card 589,913 574,829 584,000 Overdrafts 6,802 3,753 14,957 Total loans 17,205,479 17,129,326 16,303,131 Allowance for credit losses on loans (162,395 ) (162,244 ) (150,136 ) Net loans 17,043,084 16,967,082 16,152,995 Loans held for sale 4,177 5,120 4,964 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 9,684,760 9,860,828 12,238,316 Trading debt securities 28,830 35,564 43,523 Equity securities 12,701 12,212 12,304 Other securities 222,473 230,792 225,034 Total investment securities 9,948,764 10,139,396 12,519,177 Federal funds sold 5,025 2,735 49,505 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 450,000 450,000 825,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 2,239,010 1,847,641 389,140 Cash and due from banks 443,147 358,010 452,496 Premises and equipment - net 469,059 460,830 418,909 Goodwill 146,539 146,539 138,921 Other intangible assets - net 14,179 14,432 15,234 Other assets 938,077 984,907 909,590 Total assets $ 31,701,061 $ 31,376,692 $ 31,875,931 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 7,975,935 $ 7,961,402 $ 10,066,356 Savings, interest checking and money market 14,512,273 14,154,275 15,126,981 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 930,432 1,210,169 387,336 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,945,258 1,764,611 606,767 Total deposits 25,363,898 25,090,457 26,187,440 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,908,815 2,745,181 2,841,734 Other borrowings 1,404 503,589 9,672 Other liabilities 462,714 438,199 355,508 Total liabilities 28,736,831 28,777,426 29,394,354 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 655,322 629,319 629,319 Capital surplus 3,162,622 2,924,211 2,932,959 Retained earnings 53,183 298,297 31,620 Treasury stock (35,599 ) (76,888 ) (41,743 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (891,412 ) (1,193,534 ) (1,086,864 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,944,116 2,581,405 2,465,291 Non-controlling interest 20,114 17,861 16,286 Total equity 2,964,230 2,599,266 2,481,577 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,701,061 $ 31,376,692 $ 31,875,931

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 5,861,229 $ 5,849,227 $ 5,757,388 $ 5,656,104 $ 5,478,241 Real estate - construction and land 1,523,682 1,508,850 1,450,196 1,410,835 1,268,900 Real estate - business 3,644,589 3,642,010 3,540,851 3,478,382 3,300,697 Real estate - personal 3,027,664 2,992,500 2,960,962 2,933,750 2,886,686 Consumer 2,117,268 2,102,281 2,098,523 2,067,385 2,089,912 Revolving home equity 310,282 304,055 300,623 296,748 293,681 Consumer credit card 568,112 564,039 555,875 556,223 559,463 Overdrafts 5,258 5,341 4,630 4,449 7,428 Total loans 17,058,084 16,968,303 16,669,048 16,403,876 15,885,008 Allowance for credit losses on loans (161,932 ) (158,335 ) (159,068 ) (150,117 ) (143,285 ) Net loans 16,896,152 16,809,968 16,509,980 16,253,759 15,741,723 Loans held for sale 5,392 5,714 5,957 5,708 6,567 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 889,390 986,284 1,035,651 1,099,067 1,055,602 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 55,661 55,676 55,751 87,086 55,732 State and municipal obligations 1,363,649 1,391,541 1,532,519 1,793,756 1,990,643 Mortgage-backed securities 6,022,502 6,161,348 6,316,224 6,454,408 6,605,936 Asset-backed securities 2,325,089 2,553,562 2,827,911 3,233,757 3,714,092 Other debt securities 510,721 514,787 519,988 528,941 560,951 Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities (1,595,845 ) (1,458,141 ) (1,331,002 ) (1,387,196 ) (1,582,061 ) Total available for sale debt securities 9,571,167 10,205,057 10,957,042 11,809,819 12,400,895 Trading debt securities 37,234 35,044 46,493 45,757 44,626 Equity securities 12,249 12,230 12,335 12,458 10,534 Other securities 222,378 237,518 273,587 229,867 219,354 Total investment securities 9,843,028 10,489,849 11,289,457 12,097,901 12,675,409 Federal funds sold 1,194 2,722 7,484 38,978 27,683 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 450,000 712,472 824,974 825,000 1,174,457 Interest earning deposits with banks 2,387,415 2,337,744 2,284,162 809,935 640,039 Other assets 1,797,849 1,750,222 1,941,340 1,376,551 1,339,554 Total assets $ 31,381,030 $ 32,108,691 $ 32,863,354 $ 31,407,832 $ 31,605,432 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,748,654 $ 7,939,190 $ 8,224,475 $ 9,114,512 $ 10,360,834 Savings 1,357,733 1,436,149 1,516,887 1,550,215 1,567,113 Interest checking and money market 13,166,783 13,048,199 12,918,399 13,265,485 13,693,974 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 1,097,224 1,423,965 1,075,110 415,367 388,304 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,839,057 1,718,126 1,472,208 903,393 596,703 Total deposits 25,209,451 25,565,629 25,207,079 25,248,972 26,606,928 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 473,534 508,851 507,165 493,721 143,630 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,467,118 2,283,020 2,206,612 2,418,726 2,260,263 Other borrowings 179,587 685,222 1,617,952 551,267 179,552 Total borrowings 3,120,239 3,477,093 4,331,729 3,463,714 2,583,445 Other liabilities 421,402 367,741 598,915 112,052 28,745 Total liabilities 28,751,092 29,410,463 30,137,723 28,824,738 29,219,118 Equity 2,629,938 2,698,228 2,725,631 2,583,094 2,386,314 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,381,030 $ 32,108,691 $ 32,863,354 $ 31,407,832 $ 31,605,432

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ASSETS: Loans: Business (1) 5.91 % 5.77 % 5.58 % 5.31 % 4.68 % Real estate - construction and land 8.34 8.17 7.92 7.33 6.80 Real estate - business 6.18 6.13 5.96 5.65 5.15 Real estate - personal 3.85 3.73 3.68 3.61 3.45 Consumer 6.21 5.97 5.63 5.31 4.77 Revolving home equity 7.70 7.76 7.55 7.03 5.89 Consumer credit card 13.83 13.77 13.77 13.68 12.64 Overdrafts - - - - - Total loans 6.15 6.02 5.84 5.56 5.03 Loans held for sale 9.93 10.55 10.17 10.30 10.09 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 2.32 2.31 3.42 1.90 2.01 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 2.36 2.36 2.38 3.21 2.36 State and municipal obligations (1) 1.94 1.95 2.04 2.26 2.29 Mortgage-backed securities 2.05 2.06 2.09 2.06 1.88 Asset-backed securities 2.30 2.20 2.08 2.01 1.96 Other debt securities 1.85 1.75 1.86 1.93 1.89 Total available for sale debt securities 2.10 2.08 2.19 2.07 1.97 Trading debt securities (1) 5.05 5.11 4.53 4.59 3.81 Equity securities (1) 27.47 23.06 23.25 23.24 28.44 Other securities (1) 8.60 13.13 9.40 7.11 6.67 Total investment securities 2.27 2.33 2.37 2.18 2.07 Federal funds sold 6.65 6.56 5.63 5.09 4.27 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1.64 2.08 1.99 1.94 2.36 Interest earning deposits with banks 5.47 5.39 5.14 4.67 3.69 Total interest earning assets 4.62 4.51 4.34 4.00 3.59 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .05 .05 .05 .05 .06 Interest checking and money market 1.57 1.33 .93 .61 .38 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 4.21 4.32 3.78 1.39 .73 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 4.55 4.37 3.93 2.98 1.42 Total interest bearing deposits 1.93 1.76 1.29 .71 .40 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 5.40 5.33 5.06 4.59 3.56 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3.25 3.20 3.09 2.93 2.29 Other borrowings 5.45 5.30 5.24 4.94 4.02 Total borrowings 3.71 3.93 4.13 3.49 2.48 Total interest bearing liabilities 2.20 % 2.12 % 1.87 % 1.20 % .69 % Net yield on interest earning assets 3.17 % 3.11 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.18 % (1) Stated on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT QUALITY For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios) Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $162,244 $158,685 $159,317 $150,136 $143,377 $150,136 $150,044 Provision for credit losses on loans 8,170 13,343 5,864 15,948 12,404 43,325 19,155 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business 96 2,613 165 230 496 3,104 1,053 Real estate - construction and land - - (115 ) - - (115 ) - Real estate - business 128 (15 ) (5 ) (4 ) (4 ) 104 (20 ) 224 2,598 45 226 492 3,093 1,033 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 5,325 4,716 4,687 4,325 3,467 19,053 12,658 Consumer 1,903 1,797 1,273 1,275 1,522 6,248 3,790 Overdraft 588 683 517 978 230 2,766 1,716 Real estate - personal (11 ) (9 ) (6 ) (11 ) (40 ) (37 ) (74 ) Revolving home equity (10 ) (1 ) (20 ) (26 ) (26 ) (57 ) (60 ) 7,795 7,186 6,451 6,541 5,153 27,973 18,030 Total net loan charge-offs 8,019 9,784 6,496 6,767 5,645 31,066 19,063 Balance at end of period $162,395 $162,244 $158,685 $159,317 $150,136 $162,395 $150,136 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $25,246 $27,537 $29,235 $28,628 $33,120 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business .01 % .18 % .01 % .02 % .04 % .05 % .02 % Real estate - construction and land - - (.03 ) - - (.01 ) - Real estate - business .01 - - - - - - .01 .09 - .01 .02 .03 .01 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 3.72 3.32 3.38 3.15 2.46 3.40 2.31 Consumer .36 .34 .24 .25 .29 .30 .18 Overdraft 44.37 50.73 44.79 89.15 12.28 56.19 30.40 Real estate - personal - - - - (.01 ) - - Revolving home equity (.01 ) - (.03 ) (.04 ) (.04 ) (.02 ) (.02 ) .51 .48 .44 .45 .35 .47 .31 Total .19 % .23 % .16 % .17 % .14 % .19 % .12 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-accrual loans to total loans .04 % .05 % .04 % .05 % .05 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans .94 .95 .94 .96 .92 NON-ACCRUAL AND PAST DUE LOANS Non-accrual loans: Business $3,622 $6,602 $4,732 $6,361 $6,751 Real estate - business 60 76 153 171 189 Real estate - personal 1,653 1,531 1,276 1,269 1,366 Revolving home equity 1,977 - - - - Total 7,312 8,209 6,161 7,801 8,306 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $21,864 $18,580 $15,351 $14,800 $15,830 (1) Net charge-offs are annualized and calculated as a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Management Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results

December 31, 2023

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net income amounted to $109.2 million, compared to $120.6 million in the previous quarter and $131.6 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income compared to the previous quarter was primarily the result of higher non-interest expense, partly offset by lower provision for credit losses and higher net gains on investment securities. The net yield on interest earning assets increased six basis points from the previous quarter to 3.17%. Average loans grew $89.8 million compared to the previous quarter, while average deposits, borrowings and available for sale debt securities, at fair value, declined $356.2 million, $356.9 million, and $633.9 million, respectively. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.38%, the return on average equity was 16.48%, and the efficiency ratio was 63.8%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 4th quarter of 2023, average loans totaled $17.1 billion, an increase of $89.8 million over the prior quarter, and $1.2 billion, or 7.4%, over the same quarter last year. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of personal real estate, consumer, construction, and business loans grew $35.2 million, $15.0 million, $14.8 million, and $12.0 million, respectively. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $8.7 million, compared to $9.2 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities decreased $633.9 million compared to the previous quarter to $9.6 billion, at fair value. The decrease in investment securities was mainly the result of lower average balances of asset-backed, mortgage-backed, and U.S. government and federal agency obligation securities. During the 4th quarter of 2023, the unrealized loss on available for sale securities decreased $376.5 million to $1.2 billion, at period end, and maturities and pay downs were $598.7 million. At December 31, 2023, the duration of the available for sale investment portfolio was 4.1 years. The Company does not have any investment securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Total average deposits decreased $356.2 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in deposits mostly resulted from lower certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and savings average deposits of $205.8 million, $190.5 million, and $78.4 million, respectively, partly offset by higher interest checking and money market average deposits of $118.6 million. Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial and wealth deposits increased $93.4 million and $23.0 million, respectively, while consumer deposits declined $5.9 million. During the 4th quarter, the Company paid off its final tranche of brokered deposits, which decreased average certificate of deposit balances by $471.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The average loans to deposits ratio was 67.7% in the current quarter and 66.4% in the prior quarter. The Company's average borrowings, which included customer repurchase agreements of $2.5 billion, decreased $356.9 million to $3.1 billion in the 4th quarter of 2023, mostly due to a decline of $505.4 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 4th quarter of 2023 amounted to $248.4 million, a decrease of $126 thousand compared to the previous quarter. On a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis, net interest income for the current quarter decreased $415 thousand from the previous quarter to $250.5 million. The decrease in net interest income was mostly due to higher interest expense on deposits and lower interest income on investment securities, partly offset by higher interest earned on loans and lower interest expense on borrowings. The net yield (FTE) on earning assets increased to 3.17%, from 3.11% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (FTE) increased $6.8 million, due to higher average rates earned in most loan categories, coupled with higher average balances in almost all loan categories. The average yield (FTE) on the loan portfolio increased 13 basis points to 6.15% this quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (FTE) decreased $4.9 million compared to the prior quarter, mostly due to lower average balances of available for sale securities and a $2.3 million dividend from a private equity investment in the prior quarter that did not repeat in the current quarter. Interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities decreased due to lower average balances, which included the impact of $473 thousand in lower inflation income from Treasury inflation-protected securities this quarter. Additionally, the Company recorded a $629 thousand adjustment to premium amortization at December 31, 2023, which increased interest income to reflect slower forward prepayment speed estimates on mortgage-backed securities, but was lower than the $1.3 million adjustment that increased interest income in the prior quarter. The average yield (FTE) on total investment securities was 2.27% in the current quarter, compared to 2.33% in the previous quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on deposits with banks increased $1.2 million, due to higher average rates earned and higher average balances. The average yield on deposits with banks was 5.47% in the current quarter, compared to 5.39% in the prior quarter.

Interest expense increased $1.6 million, mostly due to higher rates paid on deposits, partly offset by lower average balances of borrowings and deposits. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits totaled 1.93% in the current quarter compared to 1.76% in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits increased $6.9 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. Interest expense on borrowings decreased $5.3 million, mostly due to a decline in average FHLB borrowings of $505.4 million. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 2.20% in the current quarter compared to 2.12% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 4th quarter of 2023, total non-interest income amounted to $144.9 million, an increase of $8.1 million compared to the same period last year and an increase of $1.9 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher trust fees, bank card fees, deposit account fees, and capital market fees, partly offset by lower consumer brokerage fees and lower gains on sales of real estate. The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher bank card fees, capital market fees, deposit account fees, and sweep fees, partly offset by lower tax credit sales income, and lower gains on sales of real estate. Additionally, an increase of $2.3 million in fair value adjustments was recorded on the Company's deferred compensation plan, which are held in a trust and recorded as both an asset and liability, affecting both other income and other expense.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter increased $3.3 million, or 7.4%, compared to the same period last year, and increased $979 thousand compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees increased $2.3 million, or 9.3%, over the same quarter of last year mainly due to lower rewards and network expense. Net debit card fees increased $790 thousand, or 7.6%, mostly due to lower network expense. Net merchant fees increased $159 thousand, or 2.9%, due to higher interchange fees, while net credit card fees increased $3 thousand. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($27.6 million), debit card ($11.2 million), merchant ($5.6 million) and credit card ($3.5 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $4.4 million, or 9.9%, over the same period last year, mostly resulting from higher private client trust fees. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees increased $1.5 million, or 6.9%, mostly due to higher corporate cash management fees. Capital market fees increased $883 thousand, or 26.1%, over the same period last year due to higher underwriting fees, while consumer brokerage fees decreased $877 thousand, or 19.4%.

Other non-interest income decreased compared to the same period last year primarily due to lower tax credit sales income of $1.0 million and lower gains on sales of real estate and other assets of $1.2 million. These decreases were partly offset by higher fair value adjustments on the Company's deferred compensation plan this quarter. For the 4th quarter of 2023, non-interest income comprised 36.8% of the Company's total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities gains of $7.6 million in the current quarter, compared to gains of $4.3 million in the prior quarter and $8.9 million in the 4th quarter of 2022. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from net fair value gains of $7.1 million on the Company's portfolio of private equity investments.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $251.3 million, compared to $216.7 million in the same period last year and $228.0 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher FDIC insurance expense, salaries and employee benefits expense, data processing and software expense, and occupancy expense. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher FDIC insurance expense.

Compared to the 4th quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $9.0 million, or 6.5%, mostly due to higher full-time salaries expense of $7.3 million and higher employee benefits expense of $2.0 million. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,718 and 4,594 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Compared to the same period last year, data processing and software expense increased $3.1 million due to higher bank card fees expense and increased costs for service providers. Occupancy expense increased $2.2 million mostly due to higher real estate taxes and depreciation expense, partly offset by higher rent income. FDIC insurance expense increased $17.2 million, mostly due to a $16.0 million accrual in the current quarter of a one-time special assessment by the FDIC to replenish the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 22.8% in the current quarter, 21.7% in the previous quarter, and 20.8% in the 4th quarter of 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to the prior quarter was mostly due to higher state and local income taxes. The increase in the effective tax rate compared to the same quarter last year was mostly due to higher state income taxes and lower tax-exempt income.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 4th quarter of 2023 amounted to $8.0 million, compared to $9.8 million in the prior quarter and $5.6 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .19% in the current quarter, .23% in the previous quarter, and .14% in the 4th quarter of last year. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans decreased $2.4 million to $224 thousand, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $609 thousand to $7.8 million, mainly due to $609 thousand of higher consumer credit card loan net charge-offs.

In the 4th quarter of 2023, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.72%, compared to 3.32% in the previous quarter, and 2.46% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .36% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .34% in the prior quarter, and .29% in the same quarter last year.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $162.4 million, or .94% of total loans, and increased $151 thousand compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at December 31, 2023 was $25.2 million, a decrease of $2.3 million compared to the liability at September 30, 2023.

At December 31, 2023, total non-accrual loans amounted to $7.3 million, a decrease of $897 thousand compared to the previous quarter. At December 31, 2023, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .04% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $3.6 million, revolving home equity loans of $2.0 million, personal real estate loans of $1.7 million, and business real estate loans of $60 thousand. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $21.9 million at December 31, 2023.

Liquidity

During the 4th quarter of 2023, the Company increased its interest earning deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) by $391.4 million to $2.2 billion. The change in the balance at the FRB was mostly the result of $598.7 million of maturities and paydowns in the available for sale debt securities portfolio, a $408.7 million increase in securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and a $273.4 million increase in total deposits, which includes a $401.0 million decrease in brokered certificates of deposit, partly offset by a $500.0 million decrease in FHLB advances and a $245.1 million decrease in federal funds purchased.

The Company regularly pledges loans and securities to the FRB and at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company's pledging resulted in a total borrowing capacity of $4.9 billion and $5.0 billion, respectively. The Company did not have any borrowings from the FRB's Discount Window or the Bank Term Funding Program during the current quarter. The Company also pledges loans and securities and borrows from the FHLB. At December 31, 2023, the Company did not have any outstanding borrowings and had $1.9 billion of available borrowing capacity from the FHLB. Additionally, the Company pledges portions of its investment securities portfolio to secure public fund deposits, trust funds, and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

The Company has an available for sale debt securities portfolio with a fair market value of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2023. Approximately $1.8 billion is expected to mature or pay down over the next 12 months. At December 31, 2023, the Company had pledged $7.5 billion of the securities portfolio. The Company also has a portfolio of $450.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, of which $325.0 million are expected to mature over the next 12 months.

Other

During the 4th quarter of 2023, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock and paid a cash dividend of $.26 per common share (as restated for the stock dividend), representing a 7.1% increase over the same period last year. The Company purchased 412,921 shares of treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $48.84.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

