Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Jennifer Speck has joined the firm's tax department as a partner in the Houston office. Speck brings firsthand knowledge of the carbon capture, utilization and storage industry to the firm, having served most recently as senior manager of tax and regulatory compliance at Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenny to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Her energy transition tax credit experience brings additional depth to our market-leading tax and energy practices."

Speck advises clients on the qualifications for, and the monetization of, energy transition tax incentives. She has experience working on a range of energy transition projects, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, carbon capture, clean hydrogen and clean fuel projects. From April 2022 through October 2023, she worked in-house as senior manager of tax and regulatory compliance at Navigator CO2 Ventures. She led all aspects of tax credit qualification, utilization and reporting compliance and served as Navigator's sole liaison with the US Department of Energy. Prior to joining Navigator, Speck served as MDP tax senior manager with Deloitte Tax LLP in Houston and Washington, DC from December 2018 through April 2022, and as senior associate director, quality control, for Alliantgroup, LP in Houston from March 2013 to February 2018.

"Jenny has significant experience in critical tax credits for carbon capture and other energy transition projects," said Elizabeth L. McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department. "Her knowledge of these, and other, tax incentives strengthens our ability to help clients take full advantage of the tax benefits available under the Inflation Reduction Act."

Bracewell is highly regarded for its experience on a range of innovative energy transition projects and transactions, including developments related to solar, onshore and offshore wind power generation, and carbon capture utilization and storage, battery storage, clean fuel, and clean hydrogen development. Bracewell's tax department is nationally recognized for its experience involving tax matters related to the energy industry and has spearheaded the development of one of the country's largest multi-disciplinary legal teams focused on the energy transition.

"I have worked with Bracewell for several years and can easily say that the firm is unsurpassed in its knowledge of the issues facing the energy industry," said Speck. "I look forward to working with my new partners in helping the firm's clients meet their energy transition goals."

Speck graduated in 2010 with a B.F.A. in mental health psychology from Northeastern State University, where she was a four-year scholar athlete and softball team captain. She received her J.D., with honors, from The University of Tulsa College of Law in 2012.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.





Bracewell LLP Partner Jennifer Speck



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/194728_9ea3385074b6c8b1_001full.jpg

Contact:

Jay Plum

T: +1.212.508.6197

E: jay.plum@bracewell.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194728

SOURCE: Bracewell