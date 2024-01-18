Applied Science, Inc.: HemoFlow 500 Series, the Next Generation Blood Scale/Mixer Devices, Launch in the United States Market

US market share leader also launches HemoVue, an integrated cloud service that provides blood banks with streamlined management of devices and real-time operational visibility into all blood collection data.

GRASS VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Applied Science, an innovator in transfusion medicine products and services, announced the launch of its latest whole blood collection automation solutions - the HemoFlow 500 Series of blood mixer and scale devices and HemoVue, a cloud-based service that integrates with both the HemoFlow 500 and existing HemoFlow 400 devices to provide real-time operational data and analytics that significantly improve blood collection and related processes.



The HemoFlow 500 with new touchscreen display

Simplifying blood collection with simple step-by-step instructions and easy-to-read display.





The launch of the HemoFlow 500 Series and the HemoVue service continues the history of Applied Science delivering innovative solutions to the transfusion medicine market. The combined solution, coupled with its bi-directional communication with existing BECS systems, provides customers with a paperless, automated whole blood collection system that removes the friction of manual data entry, optimizes each donation, eliminates process errors, reduces waste, enhances profitability, and allows phlebotomists to focus on caring for donors.

The HemoFlow 500 Series consists of two models: the HemoFlow 500 and the HemoFlow 500 XS. Both models build upon the innovation and performance of previous HemoFlow devices that today have a 75% share of the US whole blood collection device market and a commanding market share in numerous other countries. Its customers include the American Red Cross, Vitalant, and OneBlood in the United States and the four blood transfusion services of the UK National Health System (NHS), among many others. The 500 Series devices are the industry's lightest at 3.5 lbs and support up to 230 donations per charge - the longest battery life of any blood mixer and scale device in the market today. Its large, touch-screen display and intuitive operator user interface streamline the donation process to maximize collection efficiency. The HemoFlow 500 XS provides a range of additional advanced features, including multiple device configurations, an integrated barcode scanner, onboard collection record storage, and robust wireless connectivity, enabling data transfer of complete donation records to blood bank information systems, and the HemoVue data service.

The HemoVue service is an extension of the HemoFlow XS that provides streamlined configuration management and software updating of entire fleets of HemoFlow XS devices and real-time operational visibility into all blood collection data across a customer's entire fixed site and mobile collection operations. The real-time nature of the HemoVue data service, coupled with customizable reports, turns data into actionable intelligence that supports in-the-moment decision-making, including inventory and manufacturing optimization and staff performance management across key metrics, including efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. This information is further available for other planning and analysis activities.

"As with many healthcare sectors, the blood banking industry is facing multiple challenges, many of which can be effectively addressed through greater automation. Solutions that improve efficiency, reduce errors, and better manage donations and inventory accomplish this," said Jonathan Morgan, President & CEO of Applied Science, Inc. "Our integrated HemoFlow 500 and HemoVue solution is based on inputs from our extensive worldwide customer base and is the first fully automated whole blood collection workflow solution, integrating and managing both pre and post donation data. After thousands of hours of both hardware and software development, we are proud to be able to bring it to serve this lifesaving segment of the healthcare industry."

The HemoFlow 500 Series is now available for sale in the United States, with rest of world availability planned for later this year. For more information or to schedule a demonstration of the HemoFlow 500 Series or HemoVue, place visit hemoflow.com.

