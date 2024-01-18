Art Factory Studios: TheArtFactory is Creating Custom Weddings on Their Movie-Set Venues 12 Miles From NYC on I-80

TheArtFactory creates gala weddings for couples who want to get married in the same spaces where Steven Spielberg filmed West Side Story, Disney filmed Doctor Strange, Martin Scorsese filmed The Irishman, and Chopped filmed Season 50 "Playing with Fire", amongst others.

PATERSON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / TheArtFactory announces that couples can now have their wedding in TheArtFactory, known as the go-to film location on the East Coast, attracting movie giants including Spielberg, Scorsese, Disney, Universal, Netflix, Paramount, NBC, and HBO, as well as music industry giants, including Bon Jovi, Alice in Chains, DJ Khalid, DMC, French Montana, Thalia, Sony, and Atlantic Records. Its versatile and visually stunning spaces have set the stage for countless productions, making it a coveted choice for storytellers and creatives.



'Chopped' at TheArtFactory

Art Factory Film Weddings

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story was filmed in TheArtFactory's "International" venue. Recognized for its unique blend of historical charm and modern innovation, TheArtFactory served as the ideal canvas for Spielberg's vision. Spielberg's decision to shoot West Side Story at TheArtFactory reflects a harmonious fusion of art and culture, providing an enchanting backdrop for this timeless tale of love and rivalry.

TheArtFactory's "Hemp venue" was the stage and filming location for Season 50 of the Food Network's Chopped. For eight exhilarating episodes of "Chopped: Playing with Fire," viewers were not only captivated by the culinary showdown but also left in awe of the expansive factory space that deviated from the usual Chopped filming location.

Another Disney production at TheArtFactory was Marvel's Doctor Strange, utilizing the authentic backdrops of the "International" and "Jute" venues.

TheArtFactory's "EpicPrime" venue, with its attached cobblestoned courtyard, was the location for HBO's Plot Against America, along with many more productions and major music videos.

Each couple is the star at their custom movie-set wedding at TheArtFactory.

