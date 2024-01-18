Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Unveils Ambitious Plans for New Subsidiary and Strategic Expansion

Naples Florida, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG), a leading force in the music industry, is excited to announce not only a transformative change in its corporate purpose but also the exploration of a new frontier. The company's Board of Directors has not only resolved to shift its focus to that of a diversified holding company but is actively considering the establishment of a proprietary trading subsidiary.

As part of this ambitious move, Music Licensing, Inc. is exploring the potential of launching a proprietary trading firm specializing in assets such as equity, equity derivatives, fixed income, and alternative assets, including music intellectual property royalty stakes. This strategic initiative aims to leverage the company's expertise and explore new avenues for profit generation within the financial markets.

"The potential launch of a proprietary trading subsidiary represents a bold step forward for Music Licensing, Inc. as we seek to diversify our portfolio and capitalize on opportunities in the financial sector," commented Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "This move aligns with our commitment to innovation and our pursuit of avenues that enhance shareholder value."

The proposed subsidiary would enable Music Licensing, Inc. to actively engage in trading and investment activities, further strengthening its position as a dynamic and adaptive player in both the music and financial industries. The company recognizes the unique potential within the realms of equity, derivatives, fixed income, and alternative assets, including stakes in music intellectual property royalties.

Music Licensing, Inc. assures its stakeholders that any developments related to the potential subsidiary will be conducted with thorough diligence, adherence to regulatory standards, and a commitment to transparency.

The company will provide updates on the progress of these initiatives as they unfold. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to stay informed about Music Licensing, Inc.'s dynamic expansion through official channels.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

