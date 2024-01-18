Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's Subsidiary, WISe.ART, a Digital Assets Leading Platform in the Field of Digital Art and Luxury Collectibles,

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - January 18, 2024 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd, ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, WISe.Art and GMA, signed an agreement allowing WISe.Art to digitalize over $500 million worth of Italian Renaissance Art constituted by masterpieces of Caravaggio, Beato Angelico, Tiziano, Tintoretto, Rubens, Rembrandt, Verocchio and Raffaello di Sanzio, owned by GMA. This cutting-edge project represents a transformative leap in the promotion, investment, and preservation of art.

From 2024 to the Jubilee year 2025, this ambitious project will digitize the full Italian Renaissance artistic heritage collection owned by GMA, using ultra-high-definition imagery and digital enhancements. This effort is a milestone in transitioning Italian artistic heritage into the digital age, extending its reach to a global audience.

As part of the initiative, an exclusive Renaissance Coin will be launched, providing access to historic art treasures through WISe.ART. This project connects art enthusiasts worldwide via the Internet, allowing them to immerse in and admire this extraordinary artistic heritage, some of which were previously limited to museums and historical sites. This technological breakthrough enables these treasures to be viewed and appreciated globally.

Revolutionizing Art Investments with Artistic Security Tokens: The Renaissance Coin is a revolutionary innovation, distinct from Bitcoins and NFTs. Operating within a regulated framework, these Artistic Security Tokens offer legal security akin to traditional stocks, providing a reliable and legally compliant art investment option.

Connecting Physical and Digital Worlds: The Artistic Security Tokens uniquely connect physical artworks to their digital counterparts, offering an investment experience that honours the legacy and materiality of art.

Advanced Technology at the Core: The WISe.ART platform employs cutting-edge blockchain technology, including NFTs on the Hedera blockchain, ensuring a secure, efficient, and transparent market for trading luxury collectibles and artworks.

Balancing KYC and Anonymity: The WISe.ART platform innovatively balances Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations with user anonymity, facilitated by the TrustECoin token launching in May, enabling discreet yet compliant NFT trading.

Two Decades of Security and Authenticity: WISeKey, with its vast experience in security and object authentication, ensures maximum security and authenticity for artworks and their digital twins, minimizing the risks of digital counterfeiting.

Strategic Multichain Approach and Global Partnerships: WISeKey's strategic partnerships, including with Hedera, and GMA, the platform for unique NFT rights of the Italian Renaissance, reinforce its unique market position. This multichain approach enhances the platform's capabilities in crypto market expertise and innovative data market offerings.

About GMA:

Global Market of Artification (GMA) is an innovative company, focused on offering NFT services. GMA offers a unique tokenisation experience, enabling a new form of investment in world-renowned artworks. The platform enables the creation of an NFT that represents the digital rights of the artwork granted by the artwork's owner through a legal contract. All the transactions are managed by the underlying Ethereum Blockchain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com .

About WISe.ART: WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

