Actusnews Wire
18.01.2024 | 18:23
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STIF: Financial agenda for 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Financial agenda for 2024

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, January 18, 2024 - 5:45 pm - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), expert in the explosion protection, is announcing its financial agenda for 2024.

Publication dates
  • 2023 ANNUAL REVENUE
February 21, 2024
  • 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS
April 10, 2024
  • ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING
June 12, 2024
  • 2024 FIRST HALF REVENUE
July 24, 2024
  • 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS
October 9, 2024

This timetable is given for information only and may be modified if necessary. All publications will take place after market close.

STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last ten years by expanding into passive protection against the risk of industrial dust explosions and since 2022 in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 189 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and three plants in France and Asia, and soon in the USA, the Group intends to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential growth of the renewable energies market.

Contacts

STIF
External Relations
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
02 41 72 16 83		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@actifin.fr
01 56 88 11 22		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Michael Scholze
michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com
01 56 88 11 14
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83769-stif_pr-financialagenda_vlast.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
