Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Evolution of Li-ion Batteries Uplifting the Adoption of Cordless Power Tools, the Market is Set to Cross $37 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cordless power tools market is growing at a CAGR of 7.53% during 2022-2028.

Cordless Power Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 37.87 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 24.50 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.53 % Historic Year 2018-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Tool Type, Drilling and Fastening Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Demolition Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools, Other Tools, Category, Motor Type, Battery, End-Users, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

DIY has seen enormous growth in the past decade. With the trend being popular only in Western countries, it is being rapidly adopted in APAC and Latin America. Most major players, such as Bosch, develop user-friendly tools with NanoBlade technology for DIY enthusiasts. Saws, heat guns, glue guns, drillers, and wrenches are the preferred tools for DIY activities. Some heavy tools, such as demolition hammers and hammer drills, are also used for repair and maintenance works in commercial and residential spaces. The DIY culture is one of the major drivers for cordless power tools. The overall improving economic scenario and the extensive use of battery-driven tools have surged the use of cordless power tools. The ban on NiCd batteries in power tools has led to Li-ion batteries being replaced in cordless power tools. Furthermore, the proportion of cordless tools has increased in the smaller power tools category, such as angle grinders, circular saws, and reciprocating saws. Furthermore, with the development of new generation batteries, vendors try to implement cordless features in heavy power tools, such as demolition hammers and hammer drills that are presently least penetrated. This will further enhance and help with product development in the cordless power tools category.

In 2022, geographically, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe and APAC. High labor costs in the US, Canada, and Western European countries were one of the major reasons for the market dominance, coupled with DIY culture. APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of construction, automotive, and infrastructural developments in the growing economies of India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. The rise in public and private investments in oil and mining activities in Peru, Chile, and Argentina has fueled the growth in Latin America, which is expected to account for an incremental revenue of $1.44 billion over the next five years. To comply with rising human traffic in Dubai Expo 2022, public transportation and construction activities have driven the demand for power tools in the UAE. The scope for cordless cutting and sawing tools is more prominent due to the rise in wooden building construction. As an initiative for a sustainable environment, wood is preferred over concrete as a timber building weighs only 20% compared to concrete counterparts. The scope for cordless cutting and sawing tools is more prominent due to the rise in wooden building construction. As an initiative for a sustainable environment, wood is preferred over concrete as a timber building weighs only 20% compared to concrete counterparts.

Latin America to Witness Fastest Growth Rate in the Cordless Power Tools Market

The significant contribution to the cordless power tools market in Latin America can be attributed to the substantial revenue generated by two major economies, namely Brazil and Mexico. However, potential growth hotspots in the forecast period include Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Chile. This is driven by infrastructure development and the increasing demand for advanced power tools in these regions.

The expansion of industrial production in Brazil and the recovery of Argentina from recession are expected to bolster the overall growth of the Latin American market. Significant strides have been made in industrial production, particularly in sectors such as automobiles, cement, steel, and household appliances. Brazil, as a key manufacturing hub, stands out as one of the largest industrial players in the region, followed by Argentina, Venezuela, and Chile.

Despite a recent downturn in the Latin American construction sector in 2019, a recovery was anticipated between 2022 and 2023, with an annual growth rate projected at 2.85%. Business-friendly policies in smaller economies like Peru, Colombia, and Chile attracted substantial private sector investments between 2018 and 2019. The machinery and equipment purchase in Chile are particularly driven by a robust pipeline of projects. Colombia's economy is influenced by investments in the oil and gas sector and growth in public infrastructure, creating a favorable environment for cordless power tools. The ongoing expansion of infrastructures and the use of larger machinery are expected to enhance opportunities for cordless power tools, including impact drivers, wrenches, rotary hammers, demolition hammers, layout tools, and circular saws.

Cordless Power Tools Market Dynamics

Trends

Rising Demand for Industrial Heat Guns

Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing

Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

Drivers

Advances in Li-ion Batteries

Growth on DIY Activities

Growth in Use of Fasteners

Challenges

Low-Cost Labor in Developing Economies

Fluctuation in Raw Material Pricing

High End-user Variability

The Cordless Power Tools Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the cordless power tools market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the growth of the cordless power tools market during 2023-2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the cordless power tools market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the cordless power tools market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the growth of the cordless power tools market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the cordless power tools market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the cordless power tools market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Company Profiles

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company

Makita

Hilti

Atlas Copco

Apex Tool Group

Ingersoll Rand

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Emerson

Panasonic

Fortive

Positec

CHERVON

FEIN

AIMCO

Uryu Seisaku

INTERSKOL

Festool

Kyocera

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

STIHL

Blount International

AEG

Wagner Group

The Steinel Company

Hitachi-Koki

Master Appliance Corp

Dongcheng Tools

Seekone

Genesis

FERM

Market Segmentation

Tool Type

Drilling and Fastening Tools

Sawing and Cutting Tools

Demolition Tools

Material Removal Tools

Routing Tools

Others

Drilling and Fastening Tools

Drills

Impact Drivers

Impact Wrenches

Screwdrivers & Nut Runners

Sawing and Cutting Tools

Circular Saws

Reciprocating Saws

Band Saws

Jigsaws

Shears and Nibblers

Demolition Tools

Demolition Hammers

Rotary Hammers

Hammer Drills

Material Removal Tools

Sanders

Grinders

Routing Tools

Others

Layout Tools & Laser Tools

Dust Extractors

Heat and Glue Guns

Category

Mass

Premium

Motor Type

Brushed Motors

Brushless Motors

Battery

12V

18V

20V

40V

40V & Above

End-Users

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronic

Energy

Construction

Shipbuilding

Other Industry

Commercial

Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Netherlands



Belgium

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Turkey

