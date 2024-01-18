Roof Maxx: The Company Who Brought Roof Rejuvenation Technology to Market Now Pledges to Help Find Forever Homes for Children in Foster Care

Roof Maxx to announce partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Roof Maxx just announced a partnership benefiting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national, nonprofit public charity, and a new Giving Pledge to their customers: When you restore your roof with Roof Maxx, you help find a forever home for a child waiting in foster care.*





Giving Pledge is a heartfelt initiative aimed at making a tangible impact in the lives of the longest-waiting children in foster care. Through a partnership with the Foundation, Roof Maxx pledges to help find forever families for 25,000 children waiting in foster care by 2030.

"Roof Maxx was born out of a desire to help homeowners extend the lifespan of their roof, now we are also creating life-changing opportunities for children," said Mike Feazel, the company's CEO and co-founder. The initiative was inspired by Feazel, whose encounter with a boy without a permanent home sparked a commitment to addressing the challenges faced by children and youth in foster care.

In collaboration with the Foundation, Roof Maxx aims to raise awareness about the urgent need for foster care adoption and encourage its corporate employees, dealer network and customer base to get involved in creating positive change.

"Since day one of establishing this incredible partnership, Mike Feazel and the Roof Maxx family have embraced the Foundation's mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. We are profoundly grateful for their commitment to help give more children in foster care the opportunity for a bright future with the support of a forever family," shared Rita Soronen, President & CEO of the Foundation.

Mike Feazel emphasized, "For customers, it's easy. If we treat your roof, you immediately make a difference. If the cause really moves a customer, we provide information about how they can contribute further to our giving partner."

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx is a leading roof restoration company that helps homeowners and businesses extend the life of their asphalt roof sustainably and affordably. With a passion for making a positive impact, Roof Maxx's Giving Pledge reflects the company's commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 140,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Created by Wendy's® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.

