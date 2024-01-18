Olympic Pole Vaulter EJ Obiena Named eon Longevity Brand Ambassador

Athlete Credits All-Natural Supplement to Accelerating Recovery and Boosting Overall Health Ahead of Finals

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / eon, a longevity-enhancing, all-natural supplement, today announced that Filipino Olympian pole vaulter, EJ Obiena, currently ranked second in the world, has entered a partnership to become an official eon Longevity brand ambassador. With this strategic partnership, Obiena is poised to spearhead a suite of dedicated promotions and initiatives for eon, recognized globally for combining generations-old wisdom with science to bring ancient solutions for longevity into the modern world. This partnership commences with immediate effect and presents a substantial opportunity for sustained collaboration at the intersection of wellness and sports.

"I am thrilled to be joining the eon family through this new alliance," said Obiena. "They have built a brand which directly aligns with my dedication and commitment to pursuing a longer, healthier life, and achieving it through all-natural ingredients that promote total body health, head to toe, inside and out."

Before committing to the partnership, Obiena conducted a multi-week product trial to gain a deeper understanding of its advantages firsthand. Upon witnessing the enduring impact, he collaborated with his nutritionist to seamlessly integrate the supplement into his daily regimen.

"We are excited to expand our ambassadorship program with the addition of EJ, an exemplary Olympian athlete who boasts remarkable success in the pole vault sport category with worldwide appeal," said Elia G. Nuqul, founder of eon and head of wellness of Fine Hygienic Holding. "As an Olympic athlete, health and performance are of paramount concern for EJ and his belief and trust in eon Longevity underscores the immense life-enhancing benefits intrinsic in this all-natural supplement."

Obiena recently celebrated his second silver medal finish at the 2023 Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon. This win, in which he cleared 5.82 meters, follows his impressive second-place win at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary a few weeks prior. These victories, coupled with his past successes, have catapulted the vaulter to the number two ranking in the men's sport globally.

"I am both humbled and energized by my recent performance," said Obiena. "Victory is never guaranteed, but recently, neither was my participation as I had an intense battle with COVID-19 in the lead-up to the World Championships that almost caused me to withdraw."

A few weeks before the finals and in the midst of grueling training, Obiena fell sick with COVID-19, threatening his ability to continue training and participate in the event. Working closely with his team of coaches and considering the favorable results stemming from the outcome of his trial experience with eon Longevity, Obiena decided to double his dosage of eon.

While not a cure for COVID-19, the all-natural ingredients in eon Longevity, including curcumin, anise, vitamin C, carob, thyme, and others, offer an array of clinically proven wellness benefits spanning improvements in energy, inflammation, kidney function, cognitive health, immunity, and digestion.

"I firmly believe in the varied and immense benefits of eon Longevity, particularly its role in enhancing my immune system during a critical phase in my life," said Obeina. "While eon has been a crucial part to my nutrition and training plan, it's a supplement that any person can benefit from and trust, which is why I'm so honored to be a part of the eon family."

Obiena is currently preparing for the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, March 1-3, where he will compete for the Indoor Champion title in the prestigious Emirates Arena.

To learn more about eon, please visit www.eon-longevity.com.

About eon

The eon Longevity Blends are all-natural, herbal beverage supplements inspired by a generations-old formula and created by nature. Through one of the largest clinical studies conducted in the supplement space, eon Longevity +Plus (eon's signature product) has been scientifically proven to provide significant health benefits when consumed at least once a day, especially through the reduction of inflammation. eon is part of Fine Hygienic Holding, one of the world's leading wellness groups. More at www.eon-longevity.com.

