canfitpro Signs on as Title Sponsor of 2024/2025 Pickleball Ontario Championship Series

Fitness conference to host Championship Series finals in downtown Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Pickleball Ontario announced today that canfitpro, the largest provider of fitness education and certification in Canada, will be title sponsor of the 2024 and 2025 Championship Series. As part of the agreement, Pickleball Ontario will hold its Championship Series Finals at the canfitpro Global Conference & Trade Show, which takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre August 8-10, 2024.

"By partnering with canfitpro and holding the Championship Series Finals right in the middle of the largest fitness and wellness conference and trade show in Canada, Pickleball Ontario is able to deliver an unparalleled tournament experience," said Junior Bent, Vice President of Pickleball Ontario. "We are committed to continue working with internal and external stakeholders to support the growth of the game to make more venues across the province available to host the Championship Series while providing additional places to play."

canfitpro and Pickleball Ontario will focus on the continued growth of the Championship Series while introducing a new audience of fitness enthusiasts to pickleball.

"Fitness and pickleball are a natural fit. Pickleball is such a popular and accessible sport and canfitpro members have the expertise to support coaches and players through fitness," said David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans, CEO of canfitpro. "I watched some pickleball games at last year's canfitpro Global Conference & Trade Show and it was really fun to see these fast-paced games happening in the middle of a huge fitness event. It's a chance for more people to connect with opportunities to be active and healthy."

More than 1.37 million people in Canada play pickleball at least once per month, with more than half playing four or more times per month. Colin Milner, Founder and CEO of the International Council on Active Aging, said he's seeing widespread interest in pickleball across all generations.

"Periodically, a transformative wave sweeps through the world of sports, reshaping its landscape. We hear a lot about the popularity of pickleball among those aged 50 and above, but increasingly people of all ages are getting into the sport. There is continued growth among younger adults, particularly those aged 18 to 34, making pickleball one of the fastest growing sports around."

As part of the collaboration, canfitpro will deliver AED/CPR training courses at different venues throughout the Series, and will offer discounts for Pickleball Ontario members.

"This partnership enhances the prestige of the Championship Series but also underscores our shared dedication to promoting health, fitness and community engagement," said Daphne Reid, President of Pickleball Ontario. "We look forward to providing a unique experience that transcends the courts while also continuing to provide value to all members through strategic partnerships."



The Pickleball Ontario Championship Series powered by canfitpro is scheduled to begin in the spring.

About canfitpro

canfitpro is the largest provider of education in the Canadian fitness industry. Founded in 1993, canfitpro delivers accessible, quality education, certifications, conferences, trade shows, and membership services. canfitpro's over 24,000 members include some of the world's best fitness professionals, health club operators, industry suppliers, and fitness consumers. For more information, please visit www.canfitpro.com

About Pickleball Ontario

Pickleball Ontario is a non-profit association that is committed to supporting the growth of the game along with participation and development of both recreational & tournament players throughout the province of Ontario. For more information, please contact info@pickleballontario.org or visit pickleballontario.org

