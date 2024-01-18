Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - CoinTR, is pleased to announce that former Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, Murat Uysal, has officially joined the company's board of directors, effective immediately. Murat Uysal served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey from 2016 and later assumed the role of Governor in 2019, making outstanding contributions to Turkey's monetary policy and financial stability during his tenure.

In his statement regarding joining CoinTR, Murat Uysal emphasized the innovative power and potential of combining blockchain technology with traditional finance. He expressed his confidence in CoinTR's technological infrastructure, skilled human resources, talents, and the experienced team in traditional finance. Uysal stated, "We will work to create a secure, efficient, and leading digital financial infrastructure for Turkey and support the country's digital transformation."

CoinTR CEO Ali Eselioglu, in his statement about Murat Uysal's joining CoinTR, expressed great honor and joy. He highlighted Uysal's superior experience in the Central Bank and finance industry, which will bring valuable insights and leadership to their brand and team. Eselioglu emphasized the commitment to continue working together under Uysal's leadership for more innovative steps in the development of the digital asset industry and to create additional value for the sector and customers in building the blockchain financial infrastructure.

Previously, four senior officials from banks and regulatory institutions had already joined CoinTR, holding key positions. This includes Sakir Ercan, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Financial Monitoring in Turkey; Mehmet Emin, former Vice President of Vakif Bank at the Central Bank of Turkey; Ali Eselioglu, former Deputy Head of the Market Department at the Central Bank of Turkey; and Yakup Demir, former Deputy Head of Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency in Turkey.

The "Official team" of Turkey has repeatedly joined CoinTR due to its unique positioning and mission.

CoinTR CEO Ali Eselioglu previously stated, "Keeping USD reserves in Turkey, as well as USD stablecoins, protecting the assets of Turkish citizens, and reducing Turkey's outflow of foreign exchange will be an important mission and business innovation direction for CoinTR. This goal cannot be achieved by a single exchange alone. CoinTR will collaborate extensively with traditional financial sectors and actively experiment in regulatory sandboxes. Our vision is to create a blockchain-based financial infrastructure for Turkey and the Middle East, fostering positive growth in the blockchain industry in Turkey."

About CoinTR:

CoinTR is a global digital asset exchange located in Turkey, founded by a team of product and technology experts. As of now, CoinTR has accumulated over 1 million users, with a daily trading volume reaching $300 million. CoinTR has brought together wallet security teams from the three largest exchanges globally, including over 100 product and technology experts, with approximately 80% of employees having over three years of experience in the world's leading exchange industry. Its wallet system has been running smoothly for eight years, maintaining a high security record in the industry, managing digital assets worth over $50 billion.

