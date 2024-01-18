Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC) a private label development Company with focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products enters a supply discussion with Fujian Zhongrun Paper Co., Ltd, an Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") on establishing a medium-to long-term partnership to meet all potential demand for Bemax trademark private label disposable diapers in a rapidly expanding market.

Bemax has commenced concrete discussions with the OEM with a view toward entering into a definitive agreement to secure factory production and availability of Bemax trademark private label products with the timely delivery to customers in continental United States, and the global distribution markets. This supply discussion is the first of two Original Equipment Manufacturers Bemax plan to engage.

Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO of Bemax Inc., stated, "As the distribution market rapidly advances Bemax's potential to increase sales, collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturer will be a major step toward the achievement of our mission of realizing our business objectives, sustain growth, and accelerate our expansion strategy."

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com

About OEM

Fujian Zhongrun Paper Company Limited specializes in production of baby diapers, baby diaper pants, adult diaper, sanitary napkins and wet wipes with more than 10 years experience. With the development, Zhongrun paper co. Ltd, Xingyuan Supply Chain Management Company and Xingyuan DNW making machine factory jointly create the health industry chain to provide the baby diapers raw materials, sanitary napkin raw materials, adult diaper making machine, baby diaper machine etc. Fujian Zhongrun Paper Company Limited support OEM and ODM Service. The factory is equipped with modern production machines with newly introduced three most advanced baby diaper production lines, with 3D on line embossing technique and high speed at 800pcs per minute. Fujian Zhongrun Paper Co., guarantee the sanitation of quality products, carry out 6S management standard and laboratory tests of quality from raw materials, production to finished products. The Zhongrun factory is certified by ISO 9001:2015, and SGS.

