Abbott: Continuing to Lead the Way in Sustainability

Abbott earns top overall industry score for 11 years, leads in health access on global sustainability benchmark DJSI.

Good health is the foundation for so much in our lives. But for too many people, it remains just out of reach.

That's why Abbott's 2030 Sustainability Plan is squarely centered on improving health for the greatest number of people, with an ambitious goal of reaching 3 billion a year by 2030. We're helping people to better understand their own health, connecting care and technology together to put them in control. And we're innovating to bring our life-changing technologies to more people who need them, around the world.

We measure our progress in these areas, as well as our broader environmental, social and governance performance, in a number of ways - including global benchmarks like the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

We're proud to report that Abbott once again led our industry - Health Care Equipment and Supplies - on the 2023 DJSI. This was the 11th year in a row we've been industry leader, and the 19th year that we've been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index.

Abbott's DJSI leadership is based on our overall score of 75/100 on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which was confirmed on Dec. 8, 2023. In addition to our leading overall score, we achieved top scores in the key Social Dimension categories of access to healthcare and health outcome contribution, which reflects our sustainability strategy focus of innovating for greater access and affordability in health.

We also earned top scores in Environmental Dimension categories of emissions, resource efficiency and circularity, waste, and water; Governance & Economic Dimensions of transparency & reporting, and information security/cybersecurity & system availability; and the additional Social Dimension categories of customer relationship management and marketing practices.

Recently, Abbott also was named one of America's best-run companies on the Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 list, moving up eight spots to rank No. 28 overall. The list assessed nearly 800 major companies across several categories, with Abbott ranking No. 13 in innovation and No. 16 in social responsibility.

For more on Abbott's sustainability strategy and performance, see our 2022 Global Sustainability Report. And for more examples of Abbott's positive impact in communities around the world, see our Newsroom stories on sustainability. For more on the DJSI, see the S&P Global news release.

