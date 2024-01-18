Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Plan mit +1.000% Aussicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2024 | 20:02
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xeventy Network: Xeventy Redefines Financial Services with the World's First AI-Powered Crypto Mobile Payment and Investment Platform

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Xeventy, a pioneering force in the realm of decentralized finance, is set to revolutionize traditional financial services with the launch of the world's first AI-powered crypto mobile payment and investment platform. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates the complexities of both the fiat and crypto worlds, ushering in a new era of financial freedom and convenience.

At the core of Xeventy's groundbreaking offering is an advanced AI-driven platform that transforms the way users interact with mobile payments and investments. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Xeventy provides intelligent assistance that enhances user interactions, offering personalized recommendations and predictive insights. This forward-looking approach ensures a smarter and more intuitive financial experience for users.

Xeventy's unique features include a comprehensive investment platform that grants users access to a variety of investment products. Pioneering crypto fund products set the platform apart, providing users with a distinctive and engaging investment experience. Additionally, Xeventy enables mobile payments through widely used platforms such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, offering users the ability to spend both fiat and cryptocurrencies effortlessly.

The platform further facilitates decentralized money transfer, allowing users to transfer funds to anyone, anywhere, with just a few clicks. Powered by blockchain technology, this process ensures simplicity, safety, and instant transactions.

Security and privacy are paramount in the Xeventy ecosystem. The platform employs cutting-edge measures, including personal data encryption through an AI-powered Personal Data Vault. This ensures the secure storage of encrypted personal data, with KYC verification history immutably recorded on the blockchain using hash technology.

Xeventy's commitment to economic sustainability is evident through its utility and governance features. The XVT token serves as the utility token within the ecosystem, enabling transactions, accessing premium features, and allowing users to participate in governance decisions. Staking programs, buyback mechanisms, and governance participation opportunities contribute to the overall sustainability and value appreciation of the XVT token.

As Xeventy embarks on this transformative journey, it reaffirms its dedication to continuous assessment and adjustments to the tokenomics model. This commitment ensures economic sustainability, alignment with community interests, and the long-term viability of the Xeventy ecosystem.

For more information, please visit xeventy.net.

About Xeventy: Xeventy is a trailblazing decentralized finance project that aims to redefine financial services by seamlessly integrating the fiat and crypto worlds. Through its AI-powered platform, Xeventy provides users with intelligent assistance, comprehensive investment options, and secure mobile payment solutions.

Media Contact:
Florian Bumgarner
contact@xeventy.net

About Xeventy:

Xeventy is a trailblazing decentralized finance project that aims to redefine financial services by seamlessly integrating the fiat and crypto worlds. Through its AI-powered platform, Xeventy provides users with intelligent assistance, comprehensive investment options, and secure mobile payment solutions.

SOURCE: Xeventy Network



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.