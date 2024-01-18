Xeventy Network: Xeventy Redefines Financial Services with the World's First AI-Powered Crypto Mobile Payment and Investment Platform

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Xeventy, a pioneering force in the realm of decentralized finance, is set to revolutionize traditional financial services with the launch of the world's first AI-powered crypto mobile payment and investment platform. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates the complexities of both the fiat and crypto worlds, ushering in a new era of financial freedom and convenience.

At the core of Xeventy's groundbreaking offering is an advanced AI-driven platform that transforms the way users interact with mobile payments and investments. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Xeventy provides intelligent assistance that enhances user interactions, offering personalized recommendations and predictive insights. This forward-looking approach ensures a smarter and more intuitive financial experience for users.

Xeventy's unique features include a comprehensive investment platform that grants users access to a variety of investment products. Pioneering crypto fund products set the platform apart, providing users with a distinctive and engaging investment experience. Additionally, Xeventy enables mobile payments through widely used platforms such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, offering users the ability to spend both fiat and cryptocurrencies effortlessly.

The platform further facilitates decentralized money transfer, allowing users to transfer funds to anyone, anywhere, with just a few clicks. Powered by blockchain technology, this process ensures simplicity, safety, and instant transactions.

Security and privacy are paramount in the Xeventy ecosystem. The platform employs cutting-edge measures, including personal data encryption through an AI-powered Personal Data Vault. This ensures the secure storage of encrypted personal data, with KYC verification history immutably recorded on the blockchain using hash technology.

Xeventy's commitment to economic sustainability is evident through its utility and governance features. The XVT token serves as the utility token within the ecosystem, enabling transactions, accessing premium features, and allowing users to participate in governance decisions. Staking programs, buyback mechanisms, and governance participation opportunities contribute to the overall sustainability and value appreciation of the XVT token.

As Xeventy embarks on this transformative journey, it reaffirms its dedication to continuous assessment and adjustments to the tokenomics model. This commitment ensures economic sustainability, alignment with community interests, and the long-term viability of the Xeventy ecosystem.

For more information, please visit xeventy.net.

About Xeventy: Xeventy is a trailblazing decentralized finance project that aims to redefine financial services by seamlessly integrating the fiat and crypto worlds. Through its AI-powered platform, Xeventy provides users with intelligent assistance, comprehensive investment options, and secure mobile payment solutions.

Media Contact:

Florian Bumgarner

contact@xeventy.net

About Xeventy: Xeventy is a trailblazing decentralized finance project that aims to redefine financial services by seamlessly integrating the fiat and crypto worlds. Through its AI-powered platform, Xeventy provides users with intelligent assistance, comprehensive investment options, and secure mobile payment solutions. SOURCE: Xeventy Network

View the original press release on accesswire.com