Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Explosive Growth Projected, the Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue Set to Double in the Next 6 Years, Fueled Increasing Application of System-on-Chip (SoC) Technology - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the automotive semiconductor market is growing at a CAGR of 11.97% from 2022 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on the Automotive Semiconductor Market

374 - Pages

95 - Tables

110 - Figures

Automotive Semiconductor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 135 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 68.50 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 11.97 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Component, Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The automotive semiconductor market is a dynamic and complex ecosystem influenced by various factors, including technological advancements, regulatory shifts, consumer preferences, and global economic trends. With vehicles increasingly relying on electronic systems and connectivity, a heightened demand for semiconductor components is shaping a fiercely competitive and swiftly evolving market. Intense competition prevails among semiconductor vendors vying for contracts with automakers. Established players like Intel, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments face competition from emerging startups specializing in niche technologies. Collaborations and partnerships between semiconductor companies and automotive OEMs are prevalent strategies to foster innovation and gain a significant market share.

System-on-Chip (SoC) Technology Gaining Momentum in the Automotive Semiconductor Market

The demand for automotive semiconductors is significantly propelled by the widespread adoption of System-on-Chip (SoC) technology. Typically, SoC refers to integrated circuits that consolidate various functionalities-processing, memory, communication, and sensor interfaces-onto a single chip. In the automotive sector, SoCs have gained increasing importance for their ability to provide enhanced performance, lower power consumption, and greater integration, which are crucial for the advanced features and systems in contemporary vehicles.

SoCs are crucial in supporting high-performance multimedia processing for in-car infotainment systems, ensuring seamless video playback and interactive user interfaces. They seamlessly integrate communication interfaces, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular modems, and Ethernet, enabling seamless connectivity and internet access. The real-time processing demands of autonomous vehicles, handling data from cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonic sensors, are effectively managed by SoCs, dealing with the substantial computational load required for accurate decision-making.

Moreover, SoCs provide flexibility by allowing the integration of specific features and functionalities tailored to different vehicle models or manufacturer preferences. Designed with modular components, SoCs can be configured in various ways to suit diverse applications. Their efficient communication interface facilitates seamless interaction between vehicle systems and external networks. Additionally, SoCs contribute to the visual appearance of vehicles by powering digital instrument clusters, heads-up displays, and other driver information displays, ensuring visually rich and informative user experiences.

In essence, the extensive use of SoC technology in automotive applications drives the demand for automotive semiconductors. By offering efficient integration of functions, improved power efficiency, advanced performance, and cost-effective solutions, SoCs play an indispensable role in enabling the complex functionalities and features that define modern vehicles, ranging from safety-critical Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to sophisticated infotainment systems and autonomous driving capabilities.

Key Insights

APAC has the largest market for automotive semiconductors in 2022, followed by Europe and North America. The demand for automotive semiconductors was majorly concentrated in countries such as the US, Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian economies such as India are witnessing increased adoption of modern vehicles, leading to rising demand for autonomous vehicles in the market.

The demand for automotive semiconductors with high adoption of EVs is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Although passenger vehicles dominate the market, heavy commercial vehicles are expected to witness a CAGR of over 11.66%.

The powertrain segment dominates the market in terms of application. However, with the high adoption of smartphones, safety, and convenience features, infotainment & telematics are expected to result in significant demand growth from the infotainment & telematics segment.

The Automotive Semiconductor Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the automotive semiconductor market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the growth of the automotive semiconductor market during 2023-2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the automotive semiconductor market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the automotive semiconductor market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the automotive semiconductor market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the automotive semiconductor market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the automotive semiconductor market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Competitive Overview

The global automotive semiconductor market exhibits significant fragmentation, featuring a diverse array of both local and international players. This fragmentation is attributed to numerous local and global market participants. Key figures in the global automotive semiconductor market include Robert Bosch, Continental, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, DENSO Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, and various others. The competition among these industry leaders is notably fierce.

The intense competition is fueled by the rapidly evolving technological landscape, which poses challenges for vendors to meet customer expectations for continuous innovations and upgrades in the automotive industry. In response to this dynamic environment, vendors are compelled to refine their unique value propositions to establish and maintain a robust market presence.

While the automotive semiconductor market currently features a mix of global and regional vendors, the trend suggests that the growing influence of international players may pose challenges for regional counterparts. Specifically, regional vendors might face increasing difficulties competing with their global counterparts in areas such as production technology and customer base. The competition in the market is anticipated to escalate further, driven by a rise in product extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Arizton predicts that international players will likely expand through acquisitions of regional or local entities.

Moreover, companies endowed with superior technical and financial resources can develop innovative products, posing a threat to competitors' offerings and potentially rendering them non-competitive or obsolete even before recovering promotional and commercialization costs. In light of this, vendors are urged to continually invest in developing new technologies and stay abreast of emerging innovations to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Company Profiles

Continental

DENSO CORPORATION

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch

Allegro MicroSystems

Amphenol

Analog Devices

Aptiv

Autoliv

BorgWarner

CTS

Elmos Semiconductor

Intel Corporation

Magna International

Melexis

Micron Technology

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Quanergy Solutions

ROHM

Samsung Electronics

Sensata Technologies

SK Hynix

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Texas Instruments

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen

Market Segmentation

Component

Microcontrollers

Sensors

Memory

Discrete Power Devices

Transceivers

Others

Application

Powertrain

Safety & ADAS

Body Electronics

Chassis and Suspension

Infotainment & Telematics

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



The Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in the Report:?

How big is the automotive semiconductor market?

What is the growth rate of the global automotive semiconductor market?

Which region dominates the global automotive semiconductor market share?

What are the significant trends in the automotive semiconductor industry?

Who are the key players in the global automotive semiconductor market?

