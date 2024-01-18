Polder Products, LLC: Polder Wins 2023 Good Design Award for Its Absorb Dish Rack

Polder Products, LLC, has received a 2023 Chicago Athenaeum Good Design Award for excellence in product design, quality, and innovation for their new Absorb Dish Rack.

OXFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / A part of their upcoming Harmony line of sink and bath storage items, Polder's Absorb Dish Rack was designed to earn its space on the countertop as both an effective tool in the kitchen and a noteworthy aesthetic addition.





Polder Absorb dish rack





The construction of the dish rack centers on its sleek bamboo frame, and an integrated microfiber mat which soaks up excess water from washed items and then air-dries naturally. The mat acts like a 'drying skin' that is placed over the rack's frame. The bottom of the mat uses a rubberized outer coating to trap any excess liquids from seeping through to the counter before drying.

The earthy aesthetic created between the mat and natural wood frame complements both contemporary and traditional kitchen decor styles. The use of bamboo for the frame and trays and the stretch material drying surfaces is a departure from the industry paradigm of plastics and metal. It has a more natural feel, enhances the home with its natural hues and tone and treats holding delicate items in a softer, safer fashion than traditional metal and rigid plastics.

Kerry Cooper, EVP at Polder states "The Absorb dish rack addresses consumers' desire to have quality products that work well at their intended tasks while enhancing their living space. Our new dish racks are a great addition to the brand's legacy of award winning designs, and we are honored to be included in this year's Good Design winners."

Both versions of the dish rack are available for purchase in May 2024 on polder.com and at better retailers.

Product specifics:

Absorb Dish Rack (microfiber) Harmony Dish Rack (plastic)

Model: KTH-845-425 Model: KTH-830

SRP: $79.99 SRP: $79.99

Available: May 2024 Available: May 2024

About the Good Design Awards:

Now in its 73rd year, Good Design remains one of the oldest and most distinguished design awards programs recognized for excellence worldwide. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Edgar Kaufmann, Jr., Eero Saarinen, and Charles and Ray Eames, Good Design continues to honor the annual achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers, and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence.

Winners are selected from among thousands of submissions from the world's leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from around the world, representing the most important and influential corporations in the design industry from over fifty-five countries.

About Polder:

Polder is the solutions resource, making items for everyday living throughout the home. We focus on universal daily tasks, apply our user-centered design philosophy, and create products that are useful, beautiful, and better.

Whether its Kitchen, Home Organization or Bath items, we are passionate about our products and the evolution of how people live at home, every day.

