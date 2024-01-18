Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Plan mit +1.000% Aussicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2024 | 21:26
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mary Kay Helps Pioneer Gender Equality Research in Algorithms and Artificial Intelligence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / According to the Stanford Social Innovation Review1, AI Algorithms exhibiting gender bias resulted in 70% of lower quality of service for women. At Mary Kay, we know a level playing field is not only key but vital for women entrepreneurs to thrive in today's digital economy.

In 2021, Mary Kay joined forces with the Equal Rights Trust (ERT) to support a new field of research new research focused on understanding and addressing the discriminatory impacts of artificial intelligence and its impacts on gender equality, and the development of a new "equality by design approach." Equal Rights Trust (ERT) is an independent international non-governmental organization which exists to eliminate discrimination and ensure everyone can participate in society on an equal basis.

"Addressing potential gender bias in new technologies and working to ensure that AI technology is designed to foster equality is another path for Mary Kay to demonstrate our commitment to inclusivity as core to our mission of enriching women's lives," said Melinda Foster Sellers, Chief People Officer at Mary Kay.

The initiative culminated with the recent launch of a new set of legal standards - the Principles on Equality by Design in Algorithmic Decision-Making - developed by the Equal Rights Trust and endorsed by a group of leading international equality organizations. The pioneering research includes guidance on how to ensure that AI technology and machine learning are developed and used in ways which accelerate equality. The Principles build the case for an "Equality by Design" approach to system design as an integral part of the development process. The Principles also elaborate why national governments and businesses must adopt such an approach and provide detailed guidance for its implementation.

For the most recent updates on Mary Kay's global sustainability strategy, click here.

1 https://ssir.org/articles/entry/when_good_algorithms_go_sexist_why_and_how_to_advance_ai_gender_equity#

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mary Kay
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.