Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for 2023, which was highlighted by the introduction of strong new listings to the Exchange and expanded offerings for both issuers and investors.

2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 14.4 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $4.9 billion;

CSE issuers completed 969 financings that raised an aggregate $1.45 billion; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 86 new companies, including 18 initial public offerings and nine fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed issuers to 817 as at December 31, 2023. The CSE again led all Canadian exchanges in new corporate listings for the year.

December 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $306 million;

CSE issuers completed 134 financings that raised an aggregate $223 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from nine new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange continued to execute on key initiatives to improve service for issuers throughout 2023," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "One of the most important developments was the launch of our new listings policies, which supported, among other benefits, approval of margin eligibility for all issuers. We also introduced our next-generation website. We have more exciting developments in the pipeline for 2024 to further upgrade the issuer experience. These initiatives will make the CSE an even more attractive destination for entrepreneurial companies, driving further growth in listings."

"The CSE also ended the year with a solid final month, as our issuers completed more financings and raised more aggregate capital in December than any other month in 2023. While 2023 was a challenging period in the junior capital markets by any measure, this performance gives me further confidence that the outlook for 2024 is stronger, driven in large part by anticipated cuts in interest rates that should drive increases in both capital raising and retail investor participation in the public markets."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is excited to be returning to two annual mining conferences in Vancouver in January. First up is the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) being held on January 21-22. The event, hosted by Cambridge House International, features more than 300 mining companies and many expert speakers. Richard Carleton will be speaking on an afternoon panel on January 21 titled Beyond Borders: Navigating Cross-Border Capital and Liquidity Opportunities for Resource Companies.

Next is AME Roundup 2024, British Columbia's flagship mining conference, on January 22-25. It features thousands of industry stakeholders and an extensive program of presentations and networking events.

The CSE team will also be participating in two international conferences beginning later this month. The Jamaica Stock Exchange's Regional Capital Market Conference takes place on January 23-25 in Kingston. The CSE is a sponsor of the annual conference and maintains a strategic partnership with the JSE. Virtual registration for the event is available.

Finally, the CSE will be attending the Microcap Conference in Atlantic City on January 30-February 1. It features presentations from dozens of emerging companies and expert speakers.

New Listings in December 2023

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (GCC)

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (WERX)

Questcorp Mining Inc. (QQQ)

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (GXP)

Auric Minerals Corp. (AUMC)

Newterra Resources Inc. (NT)

Clara Technologies Corp. (CLTE)

Kobrea Exploration Corp. (KBX)

Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp. (BHCC) - Fundamental Change

