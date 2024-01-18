Supernormal: The Future of Work: How AI is Changing Meetings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Today, Supernormal, the leader in AI meeting notes, published its Future of Work Report, a detailed study of how AI is changing our meeting habits.

We're all familiar with the statistics on meetings: unproductive sessions can detrimentally impact productivity and morale, and there's plenty of advice on enhancing meeting efficiency.

However, much of this data and guidance belong to a bygone era. In 2023, we saw the application of new AI tools that have revolutionized our work lives and how we spend our time in meetings.

As experts in making meeting notes a breeze, we're excited to share our insights on how meetings are evolving. Our insights are derived from anonymized, aggregated data from Supernormal users, showcasing the impact that AI tools have had in reshaping the meeting experience.

Time Spent in Meetings

First, let's talk about the time people spend in meetings. In 2022, Atlassian reported that employees attended an average of 62 meetings per month, with half perceived as time-wasters.

The shift to remote and hybrid work models increased average meeting counts from 2020-2022. In 2023, we observed a decline in these numbers, with the average worker attending just 14 meetings monthly, amounting to eight hours per week.

Next, we assessed durations. Livecareer's 2022 survey showed that post-pandemic, 39% of employees noticed an increase in meeting lengths, with 95% experiencing occasional loss of focus and missing critical details. The average meeting for workers in 2023 was just 35 minutes.

Additionally, meeting attendee numbers are shrinking, allowing more time for productivity. Zoom noted that in 2022, the average meeting size was seven attendees. In 2023, this reduced to five on Supernormal, and 11% of all meetings were one-on-ones.

The introduction of AI tools like Supernormal, adept at coordinating, note-taking, and disseminating meeting information, has effectively reduced the time spent in meetings. More importantly, it has enhanced the value derived from the meetings workers attended.

Predictability and Internal vs. External Balance

In our study of how organizations invest resources in meetings, a key focus was on how employees effectively use this time.

To begin, we looked into the predictability of meetings. Predictability plays a crucial role in time management and productivity. Pre-scheduled and recurring meetings, which make up about 76% of all meetings, allow participants to plan their workload and prepare in advance, leading to more focused sessions. On the other hand, the 24% of meetings that are one-time events can bring necessary flexibility and immediacy to address urgent matters. Balancing these two types is key to ensuring a productive meeting culture.

Additionally, we compared internal versus external meetings. High numbers of meetings might imply inefficiency, but total count alone is insufficient. A balance between internal and a significant number of external meetings can be beneficial.

On average, organizations had 58% internal and 42% external meetings. The healthy ratio of internal to external meetings suggests positive developments like increased sales activities, more candidate interviews, or growing external collaborations.

Organizations that integrate AI tools like Supernormal tend to achieve a well-balanced mix of internal and external meetings. They benefit from more concise and predictable meetings, which significantly boosts productivity and operational efficiency.

Meeting Patterns

As we broaden our perspective, we uncover some intriguing patterns in meeting schedules and preferences.

Contrary to common belief, Mondays aren't the undisputed champions of meetings. Surprisingly, Tuesday and Wednesday take the lead, each claiming 21% of all meetings. Positioned in the middle of the workweek, these days seem to strike a balance between collaboration and productivity. On the flip side, Friday stands as the underdog, hosting only 16% of meetings.

The day you choose influences attendance and duration. Mondays boast the highest attendance, while Thursdays witness the lowest. But your Sunday scaries aren't uncalled for - meetings scheduled on Mondays tend to be longest, clocking in at over 37 minutes, while Wednesdays see the briefest gatherings, wrapping up within 30 minutes.

Speaking of time, an interesting stat pops up: 20% of meetings exceed their scheduled end time, showcasing a spectrum of meeting dynamics - from in-depth discussions to efficiently concluded sessions, with 54% finishing ahead of schedule.

Beyond the schedule, the title of your meeting speaks volumes. Our data highlights "Standup" as the reigning title champion, closely trailed by "Team Meeting" and "Sync." But while Standups are popular, meetings titled "Sync" have 50% higher attendance.

At Supernormal, we believe AI is the secret sauce to reimagining how work gets done. By tapping into AI for sharper meeting management, we're not just saving you time; we're setting the stage for a more cooperative, dynamic, and enjoyable work life. It's a big leap towards making your workplace not just efficient, but also a whole lot more engaging. We'll catch you at the next meeting!

