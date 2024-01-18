AIQ and Abundant IoT Announce Strategic Partnership

Organizations join forces to offer digital transformation solutions and full stack energy services at competitive rates; AIQ CEO Blake Wetzel to speak at Abundant IoT Annual Sales Kickoff January 25

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Abundant IoT, a global provider of IoT technology solutions. Through this arrangement, the two companies will work together to help enterprises deploy advanced IoT technology combined with full stack energy services at the lowest possible negotiated cost.

To kick start the partnership, AIQ chief executive officer Blake Wetzel will join a panel of experts at Abundant IoT's annual sales kickoff event to discuss strategies for delivering strategic value and cost savings to clients. The session takes place January 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Abundant IoT demo site in Malibu, California.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, AIQ provides end-to-end technology vendor assessment, procurement, and negotiation services to large enterprises around the world. Through AIQ's proprietary reverse-auction process, clients have enjoyed supplier savings of 44 percent, on average, since the company's inception 20 years ago. AIQ handles all facets of the procurement process, including vendor identification and vetting, reverse auctions and direct negotiations, finalizing terms and conditions, and executing contracts. AIQ's clients organically increase enterprise value and improve their cash positions without having to reduce headcount, slash budgets, or secure external funding.

"We are excited to partner with the Abundant IoT team, who have been recognized for their creativity in helping businesses access superior IoT and comprehensive energy solutions," said Wetzel. "We believe our relationship with Abundant IoT will translate into many benefits for companies that are looking to leverage the power of these technologies at price points that are highly attractive."

Based in Malibu, California, Abundant IoT is a pioneering player in the Internet of Things (IoT) space with its unique energy integration, eIoT. Distinguished by its portfolio of sustainable IoT ecosystems encompassing connectivity, mobility, and energy solutions, the company stands out through its award-winning eIoT, focusing on recurring revenue services and its ability to help with ESG and smart city consulting.

"AIQ's patented procurement and reverse auction process is considered the gold standard for technology expense reduction," stated Vince Bradley, chief executive officer of Abundant IoT. "We are eager to work side-by-side with AIQ and help our clients maximize their technology stack at the best available price."

For more information about AIQ, please visit www.aiq.co. For more information about Abundant IoT, please visit http://www.abundantiot.com or to register for the Abundant IoT Kickoff event, please visit https://abundantiot.com/2024-kickoff-registration/.

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data, through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers.www.aiq.co

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

