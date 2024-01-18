Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.01.2024
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
18.01.24
20:55 Uhr
10,605 Euro
+0,105
+1,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2024 | 22:26
CNH Industrial: Sowing the Future: CNH Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / At the CNH plant in Ferreyra, Córdoba, more than 50 families participated in the recent afforestation day where they planted over 200 trees on the property. "This action not only transforms the plant's ecosystem, but also reinforces our commitment to sustainability and care for the environment," said Bruno Sicilia, Head of Environment, Health and Safety at CNH.

The project is part of a long-term plan to create a private nature reserve by planting native trees to attract native fauna. This reserve will positively contribute to the local ecosystem and reduce impact on the environment.

During the 2022-2023 period, the afforestation campaigns were carried out within the boundaries of the property, reaching a total of more than 350 trees planted. "The objective of this action is to be able to involve all the people who make CNH in the care of our workplace, the environment and the communities in which we operate," Sicilia added.

To symbolize the impact of the actions they carry out, each of the trees carries a sign with the name of the family that planted it.

Additionally, the Córdoba plant has an Ecological Island where the waste generated in manufacturing is recycled. This way CNH gives a "second life" to the waste generated to transform it into products manufactured in the plant's carpentry shop. These products are then donated to non-governmental entities or given as gifts, either to employees or visitors to the plant.

Over the course of the year, the following were recovered:

  • 1,170 tons of wood
  • 68 tons of cardboard
  • 5.4 tons of bottles

For the CNH plant at Córdoba, and for the company at large, 2023 was a successful year in ESG and minimizing environmental impact. In 2024, CNH and its brands will continue to uphold their commitment to sustainability.

A forestry plan was carried out that has a positive impact on the business and integrates employees from all areas

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
