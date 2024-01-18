Real American Capital Corporation: Real American Announces Appointment of Officers and Directors

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK:RLAB) announced today the appointment of Jeff Robinson as Chairman and Director and Willem Jonker as Chief Financial Officer and Director.

Robinson and Jonker are, and will remain, CEO and CFO of the Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES).

"We are delighted by the appointment of these two seasoned executives to our Board. They will steer the company in an exciting new direction. Further announcements will follow." said Doug Newton, Co-CEO of Real American Capital.

Jeff Robinson is a serial entrepreneur with a background in investments and technology. He identifies trends before they become mainstream and turns them into real businesses.

Willem Jonker is a South African Chartered Accountant with a lifelong history of starting and building businesses across Africa. He has an eye for detail.

About Real American Capital Corp. (OTC PINK: RLAB):

Contact: julian@rlabusa.com -- 310-289-5000 (phone or text)

Real American Capital Corp. 74725 Joni Drive -- Palm Desert, CA 92260 https://rlabusa.com/

