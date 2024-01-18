Anzeige
18.01.2024
Real American Capital Corporation: Real American Announces Appointment of Officers and Directors

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK:RLAB) announced today the appointment of Jeff Robinson as Chairman and Director and Willem Jonker as Chief Financial Officer and Director.

Robinson and Jonker are, and will remain, CEO and CFO of the Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES).

"We are delighted by the appointment of these two seasoned executives to our Board. They will steer the company in an exciting new direction. Further announcements will follow." said Doug Newton, Co-CEO of Real American Capital.

Jeff Robinson is a serial entrepreneur with a background in investments and technology. He identifies trends before they become mainstream and turns them into real businesses.

Willem Jonker is a South African Chartered Accountant with a lifelong history of starting and building businesses across Africa. He has an eye for detail.

* * *

About Real American Capital Corp. (OTC PINK: RLAB):

Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK: RLAB) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLAB/.

RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered or applied for includes Resurgent®; Nature Treating Nature®; Born & Bred in the USA® (owned by RLAB since 2011); Rising Harvest; and Healthy Living Soil ®.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Real American Capital Corp., its directors, or its officers concerning, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy.

Contact: julian@rlabusa.com -- 310-289-5000 (phone or text)
Real American Capital Corp. 74725 Joni Drive -- Palm Desert, CA 92260 https://rlabusa.com/

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

