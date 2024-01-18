Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2024) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Herring to its Board of Directors.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Mr. Herring is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 40 years of experience. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of both public and private entities and has managed several initial public offerings and merger transactions. Mr. Herring has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry and has provided leadership on numerous foreign transactions and complex consolidations. Mr. Herring has also been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Bengal Board of Directors.

Chayan Chakrabarty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bengal, stated: "We look forward to having Mr. Herring join Bengal's Board. We anticipate that his experience will bring significant value to Bengal's Board and its shareholders."

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. The Company is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") as defined by applicable securities laws that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Bengal's control. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "future", "project", "intend", "believe", "should", "could", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "advance", "continue", "new", "develop", "build", "process", "current", "trend" or other similar words or statements that certain events "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates, opinions, and assumptions at the time the statements were made, including assumptions relating to Mr. Herring's experience and the anticipated value that he will bring to Bengal's Board and shareholders. Bengal's management believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Bengal will derive from them. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Bengal's actual performance or achievement in future periods to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, risks associated with: Mr. Herring's appointment to Bengal's Board not resulting in the anticipated value. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and Bengal does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be require pursuant to applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.

Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer

(403) 205-2526

Jerrad Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer

(403) 781-7021

Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca

Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

