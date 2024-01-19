



NEW YORK, NY, Jan 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - From development to launch, Vectara's GenAI technology and team help innovators get to market faster. The announced partnership breaks new ground towards deploying a next generation of GenAI tools with Vertical focus.Vectara, the Trusted Generative AI Product Platform, and Plato Data Intelligence, creators of PlatoAi, have entered into a commercial agreement to unlock the power of Vectara via Plato AI's Generative Intelligence platform. With an emphasis on secure, trustworthy, and transparent GenAI for enterprises, Vectara was the clear choice for developers who want a trusted provider to count on for MVPs and new product launches.Plato Data Intelligence offers many new and enhanced solutions leveraging AI and machine learning to curate data intelligence for users via its secure web3.0 platformBryan Feinberg, CEO of Plato Data Intelligence, commented: "Once we understood Vectara's strength in retrieval, selecting Vectara was an easy choice, and we have been rewarded with a level of support from Vectara's technical team that has met and exceeded all expectations especially as it relates to our strategy to collaborate with only best-in-class technology providers with low TCO and fast time-to-market solutions."To provide the most optimal and cost-effective solution for their end clients, PlatoAi undertook a large migration process, moving from a big cloud service provider to a smaller cloud hosting platform. This move decreased costs by over 70%, allowing Plato to focus on giving more content to platform end-users while operating in a more streamlined and profitable manner. The affinity for Vectara was felt strongly and early on, with features like cross-language understanding fueling their vertical content across languages. Vectara also acts as the main search mechanism of the content platform, delivering relevant results across all types of queries."Empowering innovative builders like Plato is why Vectara exists," said Shawn Clink, Head of Strategic Sales at Vectara. "As an API-first GenAI platform, Vectara's industry-leading, end-to-end approach to Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) allows companies to quickly extend their solutions to include Conversational AI, Question Answering, Semantic App Search, and Research & Analysis capabilities. We are excited about empowering Plato Data Intelligence with industry-leading capabilities to ensure their success both across their development and commercial environments."About VectaraVectara is an end-to-end platform that empowers product builders to embed powerful Generative AI features into their applications with extraordinary results. Built on a solid hybrid search core, Vectara delivers the shortest path to an answer or action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara is built for product managers and developers with an easily leveraged API that gives full access to the platform's powerful features. Vectara's Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) allows businesses to quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class conversational AI and question-answering into their application. Vectara never trains its models on customer data, allowing businesses to embed generative AI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations. To learn more about Vectara, visit https://www.vectara.comAbout PlatoAiPlatoAi is at the forefront of machine learning and AI technology, creating innovative solutions that transform how businesses engage with their audience. They specialize in advanced learning algorithms and AI-driven products. To learn more about Plato.ai visit https://PlatoAistream.comContact:Bryan Feinberg CEOZephyr@Platodata.ioSource: VectaraPlato AICopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.