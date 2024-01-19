Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott this week took the leading sustainable agriculture company's expertise to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting to seek partnerships and opportunities to accelerate the food system's transformation.

"What's most exciting is the solutions are here, and the solutions are ready to scale. Now it's just about bringing everyone together," said Abbott in a conversation hosted by CNBC.

"Technology is an amazing price deflationary tool. We see that in our business of fertilizer," said Abbott. "We've dislocated from natural gas. Natural gas pricing does not matter to us. We use 1,000 times less water. So, if we can dislocate from those limiting factors, we can bring cost down, which has a benefit for growers, a benefit for the environment and certainly a benefit for consumers downstream."

In a panel hosted by the Forum, Abbott shared how harnessing nature can create technologies like the ones Pivot Bio has developed. They offer better efficiency, performance and pricing than the legacy alternatives. "With the right government incentives and risk appetite, these solutions will scale," he said. "What we need now are partners to help bring them to market quickly."

Ahead of the annual meeting, in an article for the Agenda, Abbott outlined his vision for collaboration. "Crop nutrition is a vital part of any farming operation, requiring active management of the delicate mix of macro- and micronutrients available to crops to ensure maximum productivity," wrote Abbott. "There are many factors that impact plants' productivity, but if we can address these yield-limiting factors in a holistic way, we can unlock a new level of productivity and sustainability in agriculture."

During meetings with other CEOs and investors, Abbott highlighted the need and opportunity for global agriculture to reconsider century-old practices that no longer serve the needs of today's farmers or the planet. He shared how his company's microbial fertilizer is providing farmers with the nitrogen needed to efficiently produce crops to feed a growing population and to do it without the negative impacts of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer.

"From increased volatility and disrupted supply chains to extreme weather events brought about by climate change, farmers in every region of the world are facing challenges that threaten their ability to feed a rapidly growing global population," Abbott said. "Agriculture is incredibly complex, and we won't be able to solve all its challenges on our own. It's going to take everyone, from the input and technology providers to the fertilizer manufacturers and beyond. This was an important moment for Pivot Bio to join critical stakeholders from across the industry to explore solutions that can be complementary to drive progress for the world's growers."

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Pivot Bio's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC in its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

