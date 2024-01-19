Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Cresemba® sales in Latin America trigger first sales milestone payment to Basilea

Allschwil, Switzerland, January 19, 2024

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the sales of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in 2023 by its partner Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight", TSX: GUD) in Latin America exceeded the threshold triggering the first sales milestone payment for this region.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are very pleased with the commercial progress that Knight has made with Cresemba, which has now triggered the first sales milestone payment from Knight for Latin America. The continued growth confirms that Cresemba is serving a high medical need around the world."

By year-end 2023, Cresemba was marketed in more than 70 countries, including the United States, most EU member states, China, Japan and countries in Latin America. According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba in the twelve-month period between October 2022 and September 2023 amounted to USD 445 million, a 22 percent growth year-on-year.1

About Cresemba® (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole, is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba®. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering approximately 115 countries. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.2 In the United States (US), Cresemba for injection is indicated for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis in adults and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and Cresemba capsules are indicated for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, who weigh 16 kilograms and greater.3 Isavuconazole is also approved in several additional countries in Europe and beyond, including Japan and China.4 It has orphan drug designation in the US, Europe and Australia for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References

