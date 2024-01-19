Anglesey Mining Plc - Parys Mountain drilling returns strong assays including 22.0m at 3.7% CuEq
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19
Trading Symbol
AIM: AYM
19thJanuary 2024
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or "the Company")
Parys Mountain drilling returns strong assays including 22.0m at 3.7% CuEq
Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that the assay results have been received from the recently completed drill hole NCZ001. Drill hole NCZ001 is the first hole from the infill drilling program of the Northern Copper and Garth Daniel Zones at the Company's Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in North West Wales.
Drill hole NCZ001 was designed to provide a repeat of the historical drill hole H34, drilled in the early 1970's, which intersected three mineralised zones that bulked out to 146 metres at 1.2% copper equivalent (CuEq). Due to the deviation of NCZ001, the intersection encountered is estimated to be approximately 75 metres up-dip from the H34 intersection and provides a valuable infill pierce point.
Garth Daniel Zone - Hole NCZ001
- 22.0m@ 2.3% Cu, 2.8% Zn, 1.3% Pb, 5.0g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au(3.7% CuEq / 9.2% ZnEq) from a depth of 559m, including
- 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu, 5.0g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au (4.9% CuEq) from 569m; and,
- 6.0m @ 2.5% Cu, 9.9% Zn, 4.7% Pb, 10g/t Ag and 0.1g/t Au(6.1% CuEq / 17.4% ZnEq) from 575m
Northern Copper Zone - Hole NCZ001
Significant intersections include:
- 11.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 1.4% Zn, 0.5% Pb, 9.0g/t Ag and 0.4g/t Au (1.3% CuEq / 3.6% ZnEq) from a depth of 503m including
- 4.0m at 1.1% Cu, 2.7% Zn, 1.0% Pb, 16g/t Ag and 0.7g/t Au(2.4% CuEq / 6.9% ZnEq) from 510m
- 63.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 0.06% Zn, 0.03% Pb, 3g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au (0.7% CuEq) from a depth of 362m including
- 16.0m @ 0.9% Cu, 0.05% Zn, 0.02% Pb, 3g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from 382m
- 7.0m @ 1.3% Cu, 0.11% Zn, 0.05% Pb, 5.5g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au (1.3% CuEq) from 404m
- 13.0m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.05% Zn, 0.01% Pb, 2g/t Ag and 0.1g/t Au (0.5% CuEq) from a depth of 455m
***CuEq and ZnEq grades are based on recovery factors and commodity prices as detailed on page 9 of this release***
Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "We are very encouraged by the broad widths encountered across both the Garth Daniel and Northern Copper Zones in NCZ001. In particular, we are excited to see the significant intersection within the Garth Daniel Zone. The 22-metre intersection grading 3.7% copper equivalent we believe continues to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Parys Mountain mineralised system."
"Infill drilling of these mineralised zones will play a crucial role in the development studies for Parys Mountain. The primary target for this program is to provide additional pierce points to enable the current Inferred resources to be upgraded to the Indicated category. The second drill hole, NCZ002, is currently at a depth of around 360 metres with the Northern Copper Zone target estimated to commence at a downhole depth of around 420 metres".
Drill hole details
Hole ID
Co-ordinates
(E)(N)
Elevation
(m)
Azimuth
(°)
Dip (°)
End of Hole (m)
NCZ001
244008
390981
78.3
165
-75
635
Reported Assays (results >0.5 CuEq in bold)
Hole Number
From
To
Sample Length
Assays
(m)
(m)
(m)
Cu
(%)
Zn
(%)
Pb
(%)
Ag (g/t)
Au (g/tt)
CuEq
(%)*
NCZ001
77.5
78
0.50
0.27
0.19
0.16
3.3
<0.005
0.36%
NCZ001
83.4
83.9
0.50
0.03
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.03%
NCZ001
98.6
99.1
0.50
0.08
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.08%
NCZ001
99.1
99.6
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
99.6
100.1
0.50
0.02
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
100.1
100.6
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
100.6
101.1
0.50
0.03
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.03%
NCZ001
101.1
101.6
0.50
0.56
0.22
0.13
9.6
<0.005
0.66%
NCZ001
101.6
102
0.40
0.12
0.32
0.06
2.9
<0.005
0.23%
NCZ001
102
102.5
0.50
0.02
0.02
0.05
<0.50
<0.005
0.03%
NCZ001
102.5
103
0.50
0.32
0.02
0.03
3.4
<0.005
0.33%
NCZ001
131
131.5
0.50
0.02
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
132.5
133
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
139
139.5
0.50
0.01
0.02
0.01
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
243.65
244.15
0.50
0.00
0.27
0.05
<0.5
<0.005
0.09%
NCZ001
267.8
268.3
0.50
0.01
0.70
0.07
<0.5
<0.005
0.22%
NCZ001
303.9
304.4
0.50
0.01
0.03
0.01
1.2
<0.005
0.03%
NCZ001
304.4
304.9
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
304.9
305.4
0.50
0.07
0.01
0.00
1.0
<0.005
0.08%
NCZ001
305.4
305.9
0.50
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
305.9
306.4
0.50
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
318.45
318.95
0.50
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
327.15
327.65
0.50
0.01
0.59
0.02
<0.5
<0.005
0.18%
NCZ001
351
352
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
352
353
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
353
354
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
354
355
1.00
0.02
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
355
356
1.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
<0.5
0.01
0.01%
NCZ001
356
357
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
357
358
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
358
359
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
359
360
1.00
0.03
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.02
0.04%
NCZ001
360
361
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
361
362
1.00
0.27
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.025
0.26%
NCZ001
362
363
1.00
0.98
0.01
0.01
1.7
0.223
1.02%
NCZ001
363
364
1.00
0.49
0.00
0.01
0.9
0.142
0.52%
NCZ001
364
365
1.00
1.04
0.00
0.04
6.5
0.119
1.06%
NCZ001
365
366
1.00
1.38
0.00
0.01
3.1
0.621
1.56%
NCZ001
366
367
1.00
0.15
0.02
0.00
<0.5
0.03
0.15%
NCZ001
367
368
1.00
0.35
0.01
0.00
0.8
0.068
0.36%
NCZ001
368
369
1.00
0.78
0.03
0.01
1.7
0.31
0.87%
NCZ001
369
370
1.00
0.57
0.01
0.00
0.8
0.23
0.63%
NCZ001
370
371
1.00
0.16
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.024
0.16%
NCZ001
371
372
1.00
0.15
0.01
0.01
<0.5
0.024
0.16%
NCZ001
372
373
1.00
0.11
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.127
0.16%
NCZ001
373
374
1.00
0.56
0.00
0.01
1.5
0.464
0.73%
NCZ001
374
375
1.00
0.45
0.01
0.01
1.6
0.22
0.52%
NCZ001
375
376
1.00
0.40
0.01
0.01
1.2
0.376
0.54%
NCZ001
376
377
1.00
0.59
0.02
0.01
1.5
0.221
0.65%
NCZ001
377
378
1.00
0.12
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.031
0.12%
NCZ001
378
379
1.00
0.08
0.00
0.00
0.7
0.048
0.10%
NCZ001
379
380
1.00
1.58
0.02
0.03
5.6
1.19
1.99%
NCZ001
380
381
1.00
0.09
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.115
0.14%
NCZ001
381
382
1.00
0.03
0.03
0.00
<0.5
0.051
0.06%
NCZ001
382
383
1.00
0.73
0.08
0.02
1.9
0.219
0.81%
NCZ001
383
384
1.00
0.95
0.04
0.05
4.3
0.953
1.31%
NCZ001
384
385
1.00
2.01
0.02
0.02
3.4
0.04
1.91%
NCZ001
385
386
1.00
0.31
0.03
0.01
0.8
0.037
0.32%
NCZ001
386
387
1.00
0.75
0.11
0.03
1.6
0.056
0.76%
NCZ001
387
388
1.00
0.06
0.02
0.00
0.5
0.01
0.07%
NCZ001
388
389
1.00
0.84
0.04
0.01
1.5
0.04
0.82%
NCZ001
389
390
1.00
1.14
0.03
0.02
3.3
0.159
1.15%
NCZ001
390
391
1.00
0.21
0.04
0.01
1.1
0.07
0.24%
NCZ001
391
392
1.00
0.94
0.02
0.01
2.6
0.094
0.94%
NCZ001
392
393
1.00
1.76
0.03
0.04
9.6
0.419
1.88%
NCZ001
393
394
1.00
0.85
0.04
0.01
2.6
0.115
0.86%
NCZ001
394
395
1.00
1.45
0.26
0.04
4.2
0.127
1.51%
NCZ001
395
396
1.00
1.07
0.02
0.01
2.6
0.137
1.07%
NCZ001
396
397
1.00
0.17
0.01
0.02
2.3
0.124
0.23%
NCZ001
397
398
1.00
0.60
0.01
0.00
1.3
0.088
0.61%
NCZ001
398
399
1.00
0.14
0.01
0.00
1.8
0.132
0.19%
NCZ001
399
400
1.00
0.13
0.62
0.23
3.6
0.232
0.46%
NCZ001
400
401
1.00
0.20
0.07
0.03
2.9
0.133
0.28%
NCZ001
401
402
1.00
0.28
0.02
0.03
3.5
0.157
0.36%
NCZ001
402
403
1.00
0.19
0.04
0.09
3.4
0.099
0.27%
NCZ001
403
404
1.00
0.07
0.02
0.02
2.1
0.235
0.19%
NCZ001
404
405
1.00
0.66
0.06
0.04
3.2
0.31
0.78%
NCZ001
405
406
1.00
1.73
0.01
0.01
4.0
0.305
1.76%
NCZ001
406
407
1.00
1.80
0.01
0.04
5.8
0.052
1.74%
NCZ001
407
408
1.00
0.97
0.01
0.01
1.9
0.057
0.94%
NCZ001
408
409
1.00
1.35
0.37
0.16
8.7
0.226
1.53%
NCZ001
409
410
1.00
1.53
0.02
0.04
7.3
0.142
1.54%
NCZ001
410
411
1.00
0.98
0.30
0.08
7.4
0.255
1.16%
NCZ001
411
412
1.00
0.20
0.13
0.07
2.9
0.101
0.30%
NCZ001
412
413
1.00
0.45
0.40
0.10
4.0
0.192
0.65%
NCZ001
413
414
1.00
0.10
0.04
0.02
1.7
0.139
0.17%
NCZ001
414
415
1.00
0.21
0.02
0.02
2.6
0.113
0.27%
NCZ001
415
416
1.00
0.26
0.25
0.07
2.8
0.092
0.38%
NCZ001
416
417
1.00
0.33
0.03
0.01
1.1
0.005
0.33%
NCZ001
417
418
1.00
0.67
0.04
0.01
2.5
0.014
0.66%
NCZ001
418
419
1.00
0.60
0.03
0.01
2.2
0.013
0.58%
NCZ001
419
420
1.00
0.52
0.16
0.03
2.7
0.031
0.56%
NCZ001
420
421
1.00
0.38
0.06
0.02
2.9
0.019
0.40%
NCZ001
421
422
1.00
0.20
0.03
0.01
1.5
0.012
0.21%
NCZ001
422
423
1.00
0.46
0.06
0.01
2.2
0.011
0.46%
NCZ001
423
424
1.00
0.28
0.04
0.01
1.8
0.022
0.29%
NCZ001
424
425
1.00
0.52
0.04
0.01
2.2
0.044
0.53%
NCZ001
425
426
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.01
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
426
427
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.01
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
427
428
1.00
0.03
0.05
0.01
0.5
0.007
0.05%
NCZ001
428
429
1.00
0.32
0.04
0.01
1.4
0.019
0.33%
NCZ001
429
430
1.00
0.06
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.007
0.06%
NCZ001
430
431
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
431
432
1.00
0.01
0.03
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
432
433
1.00
0.65
0.03
0.01
1.5
0.012
0.63%
NCZ001
433
434
1.00
0.08
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.005
0.08%
NCZ001
434
435
1.00
0.04
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.007
0.04%
NCZ001
435
436
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
436
437
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
437
438
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
438
439
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.007
0.01%
NCZ001
439
440
1.00
0.03
0.06
0.00
1.0
0.005
0.05%
NCZ001
440
441
1.00
0.00
0.05
0.02
<0.5
0.007
0.02%
NCZ001
441
442
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
442
443
1.00
0.01
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
443
444
1.00
0.00
0.03
0.00
<0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
444
445
1.00
0.04
0.04
0.01
0.7
0.031
0.07%
NCZ001
445
446
1.00
0.23
0.07
0.03
2.6
0.061
0.28%
NCZ001
446
447
1.00
0.15
0.17
0.17
4.7
0.112
0.29%
NCZ001
447
448
1.00
0.32
0.33
0.15
3.9
0.179
0.52%
NCZ001
448
449
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
449
450
1.00
0.08
0.03
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.09%
NCZ001
450
451
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
451
452
1.00
0.18
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.17%
NCZ001
452
453
1.00
0.10
0.02
0.00
<0.5
0.007
0.10%
NCZ001
453
454
1.00
0.19
0.05
0.01
0.9
0.048
0.22%
NCZ001
454
455
1.00
0.02
0.07
0.00
0.5
0.043
0.06%
NCZ001
455
456
1.00
0.55
0.06
0.01
2.3
0.077
0.57%
NCZ001
456
457
1.00
0.35
0.02
0.00
0.9
0.028
0.35%
NCZ001
457
458
1.00
0.75
0.02
0.01
1.7
0.02
0.72%
NCZ001
458
459
1.00
0.18
0.05
0.02
2.3
0.067
0.23%
NCZ001
459
460
1.00
0.06
0.02
0.01
1.9
0.077
0.11%
NCZ001
460
461
1.00
0.13
0.02
0.00
0.9
0.063
0.16%
NCZ001
461
462
1.00
0.50
0.04
0.02
3.9
0.224
0.59%
NCZ001
462
463
1.00
0.47
0.03
0.02
3.0
0.173
0.54%
NCZ001
463
464
1.00
0.17
0.02
0.01
2.1
0.163
0.25%
NCZ001
464
465
1.00
0.86
0.02
0.02
3.8
0.218
0.92%
NCZ001
465
466
1.00
0.70
0.07
0.02
3.0
0.126
0.74%
NCZ001
466
467
1.00
0.71
0.19
0.02
2.3
0.103
0.78%
NCZ001
467
468
1.00
0.55
0.06
0.02
1.9
0.065
0.57%
NCZ001
468
469
1.00
0.20
0.07
0.02
2.5
0.125
0.28%
NCZ001
469
470
1.00
0.09
0.11
0.02
2.7
0.106
0.18%
NCZ001
470
471
1.00
0.19
0.05
0.01
1.1
0.007
0.21%
NCZ001
471
472
1.00
0.16
0.03
0.01
1.8
0.039
0.19%
NCZ001
472
473
1.00
0.07
0.10
0.03
2.1
0.021
0.12%
NCZ001
473
474
1.00
0.19
0.09
0.04
3.4
0.119
0.28%
NCZ001
474
475
1.00
0.38
0.13
0.04
2.2
0.063
0.43%
NCZ001
475
476
1.00
0.18
0.08
0.01
1.5
0.037
0.22%
NCZ001
476
477
1.00
0.07
0.03
0.00
<0.5
0.011
0.08%
NCZ001
477
478
1.00
0.20
0.03
0.01
1.1
0.017
0.21%
NCZ001
478
479
1.00
0.08
0.04
0.01
0.5
<0.005
0.09%
NCZ001
479
480
1.00
0.03
0.02
0.01
<0.5
0.007
0.04%
NCZ001
480
481
1.00
0.01
0.03
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
481
482
1.00
0.01
0.04
0.01
0.8
0.007
0.03%
NCZ001
482
483
1.00
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.8
0.042
0.07%
NCZ001
483
484
1.00
0.09
0.08
0.06
1.3
0.015
0.14%
NCZ001
484
485
1.00
0.06
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.011
0.07%
NCZ001
485
486
1.00
0.13
0.55
0.30
1.7
0.019
0.36%
NCZ001
486
487
1.00
0.05
0.06
0.01
0.7
0.026
0.09%
NCZ001
487
488
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.01
<0.5
0.036
0.03%
NCZ001
488
489
1.00
0.01
0.10
0.17
0.7
0.029
0.09%
NCZ001
489
490
1.00
0.05
0.01
0.00
0.6
0.03
0.07%
NCZ001
490
491
1.00
0.00
0.03
0.00
<0.5
0.009
0.02%
NCZ001
491
492
1.00
0.10
0.04
0.01
0.7
0.019
0.12%
NCZ001
492
493
1.00
0.00
0.04
0.02
0.6
0.019
0.03%
NCZ001
493
494
1.00
0.08
2.10
0.75
3.4
0.022
0.85%
NCZ001
494
495
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
495
496
1.00
0.01
0.02
0.00
<0.5
0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
496
497
1.00
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.072
0.07%
NCZ001
497
498
1.00
0.24
0.03
0.02
2.1
0.188
0.33%
NCZ001
498
499
1.00
0.20
0.04
0.03
1.3
0.052
0.23%
NCZ001
499
500
1.00
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.5
0.016
0.07%
NCZ001
500
501
1.00
0.12
0.02
0.01
0.6
0.021
0.13%
NCZ001
501
502
1.00
0.11
0.07
0.02
1.6
0.093
0.17%
NCZ001
502
503
1.00
0.08
0.34
0.08
2.2
0.096
0.24%
NCZ001
503
504
1.00
0.23
0.69
0.12
4.2
0.127
0.51%
NCZ001
504
505
1.00
0.11
0.81
0.13
5.3
0.187
0.47%
NCZ001
505
506
1.00
0.22
0.57
0.08
9.5
0.266
0.55%
NCZ001
506
507
1.00
0.64
0.20
0.02
4.3
0.19
0.76%
NCZ001
507
508
1.00
0.23
0.38
0.06
4.1
0.216
0.45%
NCZ001
508
509
1.00
0.22
0.54
0.12
6.2
0.235
0.52%
NCZ001
509
510
1.00
0.27
1.11
0.24
5.8
0.266
0.76%
NCZ001
510
511
1.00
0.41
1.28
0.37
8.1
0.425
1.04%
NCZ001
511
512
1.00
1.19
7.34
3.19
21.3
0.782
4.27%
NCZ001
512
513
1.00
2.50
2.07
0.54
30.2
1.41
3.78%
NCZ001
513
514
1.00
0.45
0.06
0.07
3.3
0.082
0.51%
NCZ001
514
515
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.008
0.02%
NCZ001
515
516
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
516
517
1.00
0.14
0.07
0.06
0.6
0.006
0.17%
NCZ001
517
518
1.00
0.05
0.22
0.03
0.7
0.016
0.12%
NCZ001
518
519
1.00
0.02
0.06
0.02
0.6
0.01
0.05%
NCZ001
519
520
1.00
0.07
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.006
0.07%
NCZ001
520
521
1.00
0.02
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.006
0.03%
NCZ001
521
522
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
522
523
1.00
1.80
0.03
|
0.05
5.6
0.029
1.74%
NCZ001
523
524
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
524
525
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
525
526
1.00
0.21
0.02
0.01
1.0
0.011
0.22%
NCZ001
526
527
1.00
1.23
0.02
0.01
4.3
0.022
1.18%
NCZ001
527
528
1.00
0.21
0.04
0.02
1.8
0.041
0.24%
NCZ001
528
529
1.00
0.01
0.08
0.16
1.1
0.011
0.08%
NCZ001
529
530
1.00
0.28
0.02
0.02
1.0
0.008
0.28%
NCZ001
530
531
1.00
0.01
0.05
0.01
<0.5
0.29
0.14%
NCZ001
531
532
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
532
533
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
533
534
1.00
0.01
0.35
0.59
4.5
0.021
0.25%
NCZ001
534
535
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.01
<0.5
0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
535
536
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.013
0.01%
NCZ001
536
537
1.00
0.06
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.06%
NCZ001
537
538
1.00
0.24
0.11
0.02
0.7
0.027
0.28%
NCZ001
538
539
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
0.02
0.02%
NCZ001
539
540
1.00
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.8
0.032
0.06%
NCZ001
540
541
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
541
542
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
542
543
1.00
0.02
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
543
544
1.00
0.06
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.06%
NCZ001
544
545
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
545
546
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
546
547
1.00
0.00
0.03
0.01
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
547
548
1.00
0.07
0.02
0.01
0.7
<0.005
0.08%
NCZ001
548
549
1.00
0.04
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.04%
NCZ001
549
550
1.00
0.04
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.04%
NCZ001
550
551
1.00
0.10
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.10%
NCZ001
551
552
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
552
553
1.00
0.10
0.02
0.01
1.1
<0.005
0.11%
NCZ001
553
554
1.00
0.21
0.01
0.01
2.0
<0.005
0.22%
NCZ001
554
555
1.00
0.08
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.08%
NCZ001
555
556
1.00
0.48
0.01
0.01
1.4
<0.005
0.46%
NCZ001
556
557
1.00
0.29
0.01
0.00
0.6
<0.005
0.28%
NCZ001
557
558
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
558
559
1.00
0.13
0.04
0.04
<0.5
<0.005
0.14%
NCZ001
559
560
1.00
1.82
0.02
0.01
2.8
<0.005
1.71%
NCZ001
560
561
1.00
0.32
0.01
0.00
<0.5
0.009
0.31%
NCZ001
561
562
1.00
0.49
0.02
0.01
1.7
0.02
0.48%
NCZ001
562
563
1.00
1.98
0.03
0.01
3.7
0.021
1.88%
NCZ001
563
564
1.00
2.77
0.02
0.01
3.3
0.023
2.61%
NCZ001
564
565
1.00
3.43
0.02
0.01
4.0
0.045
3.24%
NCZ001
565
566
1.00
1.02
0.02
0.01
1.8
0.016
0.97%
NCZ001
566
567
1.00
0.35
0.03
0.01
1.3
0.015
0.35%
NCZ001
567
568
1.00
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.5
0.01
0.04%
NCZ001
568
569
1.00
0.37
0.06
0.02
1.4
0.031
0.39%
NCZ001
569
570
1.00
5.83
0.04
0.04
5.6
0.042
5.49%
NCZ001
570
571
1.00
6.81
0.02
0.00
6.4
0.033
6.39%
NCZ001
571
572
1.00
2.82
0.01
0.00
2.4
0.018
2.65%
NCZ001
572
573
1.00
5.46
0.01
0.00
4.8
0.026
5.12%
NCZ001
573
574
1.00
1.21
2.08
0.84
3.1
0.029
1.91%
NCZ001
574
575
1.00
0.77
0.02
0.02
1.0
0.008
0.73%
NCZ001
575
576
1.00
1.95
1.90
0.68
3.6
0.022
2.52%
NCZ001
576
577
1.00
2.34
11.35
4.67
14.5
0.141
6.47%
NCZ001
577
578
1.00
3.29
4.19
1.67
8.6
0.207
4.72%
NCZ001
578
579
1.00
2.44
14.50
6.51
11.4
0.083
7.78%
NCZ001
579
580
1.00
3.27
18.45
9.66
13.3
0.075
10.29%
NCZ001
580
581
1.00
1.45
8.70
5.08
5.8
0.036
4.86%
NCZ001
581
582
1.00
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.7
0.01
0.05%
NCZ001
582
583
1.00
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.6
0.008
0.03%
NCZ001
583
584
1.00
0.01
0.02
0.00
<0.5
0.005
0.02%
NCZ001
584
585
1.00
0.02
0.02
0.00
<0.5
0.013
0.03%
NCZ001
585
586
1.00
0.40
2.43
1.42
7.7
0.012
1.40%
NCZ001
586
587
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
587
588
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
588
589
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
589
590
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
590
591
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.01
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
591
592
1.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
592
593
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
593
594
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
594
595
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
595
596
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
596
597
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
597
598
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
598
599
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
599
600
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
600
601
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
601
602
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
602
603
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
603
604
1.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.00%
NCZ001
604
605
1.00
0.01
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
605
606
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
606
607
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
607
608
1.00
0.16
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.15%
NCZ001
608
609
1.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
609
610
1.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.01%
NCZ001
610
611
1.00
0.10
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.10%
NCZ001
611
612
1.00
0.33
0.02
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.31%
NCZ001
612
613
1.00
0.58
0.03
0.02
0.5
<0.005
0.55%
NCZ001
613
614
1.00
0.54
0.02
0.01
<0.5
<0.005
0.51%
NCZ001
614
615
1.00
0.04
0.01
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.04%
NCZ001
615
616
1.00
0.05
0.00
0.00
<0.5
<0.005
0.04%
Total
276.40
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu grade % * Cu Recovery + (Zn grade % * Zn Recovery * (Zn price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz /Cu price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz /Cu price $/t))
Zn equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$3350/t, Cu - US$9523/t, Pb - US$2292/t, Ag - US$25.50/oz & Au - US$1850/oz
Zn Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for Northern Copper Zone: Zn - 82%, Cu - 93%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 72% & Au -65%
Sample analysis and QA/QC
All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea, Ireland.
Samples were analysed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.
For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from Geostats Pty Ltd, Ore Research & Exploration Pty Ltd, OREAS and Natural Resources Canada.
Competent Person
The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
.
About Anglesey Mining plc
Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares on issue.
Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.
Anglesey also holds a49.75% interest in the Grängesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.
3911865_0.png