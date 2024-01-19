Anglesey Mining Plc - Parys Mountain drilling returns strong assays including 22.0m at 3.7% CuEq

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Parys Mountain drilling returns strong assays including 22.0m at 3.7% CuEq

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that the assay results have been received from the recently completed drill hole NCZ001. Drill hole NCZ001 is the first hole from the infill drilling program of the Northern Copper and Garth Daniel Zones at the Company's Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in North West Wales.

Drill hole NCZ001 was designed to provide a repeat of the historical drill hole H34, drilled in the early 1970's, which intersected three mineralised zones that bulked out to 146 metres at 1.2% copper equivalent (CuEq). Due to the deviation of NCZ001, the intersection encountered is estimated to be approximately 75 metres up-dip from the H34 intersection and provides a valuable infill pierce point.

Garth Daniel Zone - Hole NCZ001

22.0m @ 2.3% Cu, 2.8% Zn, 1.3% Pb, 5.0g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au (3.7% CuEq / 9.2% ZnEq) from a depth of 559m, including 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu, 5.0g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au (4.9% CuEq) from 569m; and, 6.0m @ 2.5% Cu, 9.9% Zn, 4.7% Pb, 10g/t Ag and 0.1g/t Au (6.1% CuEq / 17.4% ZnEq) from 575m

from a depth of 559m, including

Northern Copper Zone - Hole NCZ001

Significant intersections include:

11.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 1.4% Zn, 0.5% Pb, 9.0g/t Ag and 0.4g/t Au (1.3% CuEq / 3.6% ZnEq) from a depth of 503m including 4.0m at 1.1% Cu, 2.7% Zn, 1.0% Pb, 16g/t Ag and 0.7g/t Au (2.4% CuEq / 6.9% ZnEq) from 510m

@ 0.6% Cu, 1.4% Zn, 0.5% Pb, 9.0g/t Ag and 0.4g/t Au from a depth of 503m including 63.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 0.06% Zn, 0.03% Pb, 3g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au (0.7% CuEq) from a depth of 362m including 16.0m @ 0.9% Cu, 0.05% Zn, 0.02% Pb, 3g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au (1.0% CuEq) from 382m 7.0m @ 1.3% Cu, 0.11% Zn, 0.05% Pb, 5.5g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au (1.3% CuEq) from 404m

@ 0.6% Cu, 0.06% Zn, 0.03% Pb, 3g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au from a depth of 362m including 13.0m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.05% Zn, 0.01% Pb, 2g/t Ag and 0.1g/t Au (0.5% CuEq) from a depth of 455m

***CuEq and ZnEq grades are based on recovery factors and commodity prices as detailed on page 9 of this release***

Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "We are very encouraged by the broad widths encountered across both the Garth Daniel and Northern Copper Zones in NCZ001. In particular, we are excited to see the significant intersection within the Garth Daniel Zone. The 22-metre intersection grading 3.7% copper equivalent we believe continues to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Parys Mountain mineralised system."

"Infill drilling of these mineralised zones will play a crucial role in the development studies for Parys Mountain. The primary target for this program is to provide additional pierce points to enable the current Inferred resources to be upgraded to the Indicated category. The second drill hole, NCZ002, is currently at a depth of around 360 metres with the Northern Copper Zone target estimated to commence at a downhole depth of around 420 metres".



Drill hole details

Hole ID Co-ordinates (E)(N) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) End of Hole (m) NCZ001 244008 390981 78.3 165 -75 635

Reported Assays (results >0.5 CuEq in bold)

Hole Number From To Sample Length Assays (m) (m) (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/tt) CuEq (%)* NCZ001 77.5 78 0.50 0.27 0.19 0.16 3.3 <0.005 0.36% NCZ001 83.4 83.9 0.50 0.03 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.03% NCZ001 98.6 99.1 0.50 0.08 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.08% NCZ001 99.1 99.6 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 99.6 100.1 0.50 0.02 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 100.1 100.6 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 100.6 101.1 0.50 0.03 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.03% NCZ001 101.1 101.6 0.50 0.56 0.22 0.13 9.6 <0.005 0.66% NCZ001 101.6 102 0.40 0.12 0.32 0.06 2.9 <0.005 0.23% NCZ001 102 102.5 0.50 0.02 0.02 0.05 <0.50 <0.005 0.03% NCZ001 102.5 103 0.50 0.32 0.02 0.03 3.4 <0.005 0.33% NCZ001 131 131.5 0.50 0.02 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 132.5 133 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 139 139.5 0.50 0.01 0.02 0.01 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 243.65 244.15 0.50 0.00 0.27 0.05 <0.5 <0.005 0.09% NCZ001 267.8 268.3 0.50 0.01 0.70 0.07 <0.5 <0.005 0.22% NCZ001 303.9 304.4 0.50 0.01 0.03 0.01 1.2 <0.005 0.03% NCZ001 304.4 304.9 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 304.9 305.4 0.50 0.07 0.01 0.00 1.0 <0.005 0.08% NCZ001 305.4 305.9 0.50 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 305.9 306.4 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 318.45 318.95 0.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 327.15 327.65 0.50 0.01 0.59 0.02 <0.5 <0.005 0.18% NCZ001 351 352 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 352 353 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 353 354 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 354 355 1.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 355 356 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 <0.5 0.01 0.01% NCZ001 356 357 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 357 358 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 358 359 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 359 360 1.00 0.03 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.02 0.04% NCZ001 360 361 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 361 362 1.00 0.27 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.025 0.26% NCZ001 362 363 1.00 0.98 0.01 0.01 1.7 0.223 1.02% NCZ001 363 364 1.00 0.49 0.00 0.01 0.9 0.142 0.52% NCZ001 364 365 1.00 1.04 0.00 0.04 6.5 0.119 1.06% NCZ001 365 366 1.00 1.38 0.00 0.01 3.1 0.621 1.56% NCZ001 366 367 1.00 0.15 0.02 0.00 <0.5 0.03 0.15% NCZ001 367 368 1.00 0.35 0.01 0.00 0.8 0.068 0.36% NCZ001 368 369 1.00 0.78 0.03 0.01 1.7 0.31 0.87% NCZ001 369 370 1.00 0.57 0.01 0.00 0.8 0.23 0.63% NCZ001 370 371 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.024 0.16% NCZ001 371 372 1.00 0.15 0.01 0.01 <0.5 0.024 0.16% NCZ001 372 373 1.00 0.11 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.127 0.16% NCZ001 373 374 1.00 0.56 0.00 0.01 1.5 0.464 0.73% NCZ001 374 375 1.00 0.45 0.01 0.01 1.6 0.22 0.52% NCZ001 375 376 1.00 0.40 0.01 0.01 1.2 0.376 0.54% NCZ001 376 377 1.00 0.59 0.02 0.01 1.5 0.221 0.65% NCZ001 377 378 1.00 0.12 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.031 0.12% NCZ001 378 379 1.00 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.7 0.048 0.10% NCZ001 379 380 1.00 1.58 0.02 0.03 5.6 1.19 1.99% NCZ001 380 381 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.115 0.14% NCZ001 381 382 1.00 0.03 0.03 0.00 <0.5 0.051 0.06% NCZ001 382 383 1.00 0.73 0.08 0.02 1.9 0.219 0.81% NCZ001 383 384 1.00 0.95 0.04 0.05 4.3 0.953 1.31% NCZ001 384 385 1.00 2.01 0.02 0.02 3.4 0.04 1.91% NCZ001 385 386 1.00 0.31 0.03 0.01 0.8 0.037 0.32% NCZ001 386 387 1.00 0.75 0.11 0.03 1.6 0.056 0.76% NCZ001 387 388 1.00 0.06 0.02 0.00 0.5 0.01 0.07% NCZ001 388 389 1.00 0.84 0.04 0.01 1.5 0.04 0.82% NCZ001 389 390 1.00 1.14 0.03 0.02 3.3 0.159 1.15% NCZ001 390 391 1.00 0.21 0.04 0.01 1.1 0.07 0.24% NCZ001 391 392 1.00 0.94 0.02 0.01 2.6 0.094 0.94% NCZ001 392 393 1.00 1.76 0.03 0.04 9.6 0.419 1.88% NCZ001 393 394 1.00 0.85 0.04 0.01 2.6 0.115 0.86% NCZ001 394 395 1.00 1.45 0.26 0.04 4.2 0.127 1.51% NCZ001 395 396 1.00 1.07 0.02 0.01 2.6 0.137 1.07% NCZ001 396 397 1.00 0.17 0.01 0.02 2.3 0.124 0.23% NCZ001 397 398 1.00 0.60 0.01 0.00 1.3 0.088 0.61% NCZ001 398 399 1.00 0.14 0.01 0.00 1.8 0.132 0.19% NCZ001 399 400 1.00 0.13 0.62 0.23 3.6 0.232 0.46% NCZ001 400 401 1.00 0.20 0.07 0.03 2.9 0.133 0.28% NCZ001 401 402 1.00 0.28 0.02 0.03 3.5 0.157 0.36% NCZ001 402 403 1.00 0.19 0.04 0.09 3.4 0.099 0.27% NCZ001 403 404 1.00 0.07 0.02 0.02 2.1 0.235 0.19% NCZ001 404 405 1.00 0.66 0.06 0.04 3.2 0.31 0.78% NCZ001 405 406 1.00 1.73 0.01 0.01 4.0 0.305 1.76% NCZ001 406 407 1.00 1.80 0.01 0.04 5.8 0.052 1.74% NCZ001 407 408 1.00 0.97 0.01 0.01 1.9 0.057 0.94% NCZ001 408 409 1.00 1.35 0.37 0.16 8.7 0.226 1.53% NCZ001 409 410 1.00 1.53 0.02 0.04 7.3 0.142 1.54% NCZ001 410 411 1.00 0.98 0.30 0.08 7.4 0.255 1.16% NCZ001 411 412 1.00 0.20 0.13 0.07 2.9 0.101 0.30% NCZ001 412 413 1.00 0.45 0.40 0.10 4.0 0.192 0.65% NCZ001 413 414 1.00 0.10 0.04 0.02 1.7 0.139 0.17% NCZ001 414 415 1.00 0.21 0.02 0.02 2.6 0.113 0.27% NCZ001 415 416 1.00 0.26 0.25 0.07 2.8 0.092 0.38% NCZ001 416 417 1.00 0.33 0.03 0.01 1.1 0.005 0.33% NCZ001 417 418 1.00 0.67 0.04 0.01 2.5 0.014 0.66% NCZ001 418 419 1.00 0.60 0.03 0.01 2.2 0.013 0.58% NCZ001 419 420 1.00 0.52 0.16 0.03 2.7 0.031 0.56% NCZ001 420 421 1.00 0.38 0.06 0.02 2.9 0.019 0.40% NCZ001 421 422 1.00 0.20 0.03 0.01 1.5 0.012 0.21% NCZ001 422 423 1.00 0.46 0.06 0.01 2.2 0.011 0.46% NCZ001 423 424 1.00 0.28 0.04 0.01 1.8 0.022 0.29% NCZ001 424 425 1.00 0.52 0.04 0.01 2.2 0.044 0.53% NCZ001 425 426 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 426 427 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 427 428 1.00 0.03 0.05 0.01 0.5 0.007 0.05% NCZ001 428 429 1.00 0.32 0.04 0.01 1.4 0.019 0.33% NCZ001 429 430 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.007 0.06% NCZ001 430 431 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 431 432 1.00 0.01 0.03 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 432 433 1.00 0.65 0.03 0.01 1.5 0.012 0.63% NCZ001 433 434 1.00 0.08 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.005 0.08% NCZ001 434 435 1.00 0.04 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.007 0.04% NCZ001 435 436 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 436 437 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 437 438 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 438 439 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.007 0.01% NCZ001 439 440 1.00 0.03 0.06 0.00 1.0 0.005 0.05% NCZ001 440 441 1.00 0.00 0.05 0.02 <0.5 0.007 0.02% NCZ001 441 442 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 442 443 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 443 444 1.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 <0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ001 444 445 1.00 0.04 0.04 0.01 0.7 0.031 0.07% NCZ001 445 446 1.00 0.23 0.07 0.03 2.6 0.061 0.28% NCZ001 446 447 1.00 0.15 0.17 0.17 4.7 0.112 0.29% NCZ001 447 448 1.00 0.32 0.33 0.15 3.9 0.179 0.52% NCZ001 448 449 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 449 450 1.00 0.08 0.03 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.09% NCZ001 450 451 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 451 452 1.00 0.18 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.17% NCZ001 452 453 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.00 <0.5 0.007 0.10% NCZ001 453 454 1.00 0.19 0.05 0.01 0.9 0.048 0.22% NCZ001 454 455 1.00 0.02 0.07 0.00 0.5 0.043 0.06% NCZ001 455 456 1.00 0.55 0.06 0.01 2.3 0.077 0.57% NCZ001 456 457 1.00 0.35 0.02 0.00 0.9 0.028 0.35% NCZ001 457 458 1.00 0.75 0.02 0.01 1.7 0.02 0.72% NCZ001 458 459 1.00 0.18 0.05 0.02 2.3 0.067 0.23% NCZ001 459 460 1.00 0.06 0.02 0.01 1.9 0.077 0.11% NCZ001 460 461 1.00 0.13 0.02 0.00 0.9 0.063 0.16% NCZ001 461 462 1.00 0.50 0.04 0.02 3.9 0.224 0.59% NCZ001 462 463 1.00 0.47 0.03 0.02 3.0 0.173 0.54% NCZ001 463 464 1.00 0.17 0.02 0.01 2.1 0.163 0.25% NCZ001 464 465 1.00 0.86 0.02 0.02 3.8 0.218 0.92% NCZ001 465 466 1.00 0.70 0.07 0.02 3.0 0.126 0.74% NCZ001 466 467 1.00 0.71 0.19 0.02 2.3 0.103 0.78% NCZ001 467 468 1.00 0.55 0.06 0.02 1.9 0.065 0.57% NCZ001 468 469 1.00 0.20 0.07 0.02 2.5 0.125 0.28% NCZ001 469 470 1.00 0.09 0.11 0.02 2.7 0.106 0.18% NCZ001 470 471 1.00 0.19 0.05 0.01 1.1 0.007 0.21% NCZ001 471 472 1.00 0.16 0.03 0.01 1.8 0.039 0.19% NCZ001 472 473 1.00 0.07 0.10 0.03 2.1 0.021 0.12% NCZ001 473 474 1.00 0.19 0.09 0.04 3.4 0.119 0.28% NCZ001 474 475 1.00 0.38 0.13 0.04 2.2 0.063 0.43% NCZ001 475 476 1.00 0.18 0.08 0.01 1.5 0.037 0.22% NCZ001 476 477 1.00 0.07 0.03 0.00 <0.5 0.011 0.08% NCZ001 477 478 1.00 0.20 0.03 0.01 1.1 0.017 0.21% NCZ001 478 479 1.00 0.08 0.04 0.01 0.5 <0.005 0.09% NCZ001 479 480 1.00 0.03 0.02 0.01 <0.5 0.007 0.04% NCZ001 480 481 1.00 0.01 0.03 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 481 482 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.8 0.007 0.03% NCZ001 482 483 1.00 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.8 0.042 0.07% NCZ001 483 484 1.00 0.09 0.08 0.06 1.3 0.015 0.14% NCZ001 484 485 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.011 0.07% NCZ001 485 486 1.00 0.13 0.55 0.30 1.7 0.019 0.36% NCZ001 486 487 1.00 0.05 0.06 0.01 0.7 0.026 0.09% NCZ001 487 488 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 <0.5 0.036 0.03% NCZ001 488 489 1.00 0.01 0.10 0.17 0.7 0.029 0.09% NCZ001 489 490 1.00 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.6 0.03 0.07% NCZ001 490 491 1.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 <0.5 0.009 0.02% NCZ001 491 492 1.00 0.10 0.04 0.01 0.7 0.019 0.12% NCZ001 492 493 1.00 0.00 0.04 0.02 0.6 0.019 0.03% NCZ001 493 494 1.00 0.08 2.10 0.75 3.4 0.022 0.85% NCZ001 494 495 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 495 496 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.00 <0.5 0.005 0.02% NCZ001 496 497 1.00 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.072 0.07% NCZ001 497 498 1.00 0.24 0.03 0.02 2.1 0.188 0.33% NCZ001 498 499 1.00 0.20 0.04 0.03 1.3 0.052 0.23% NCZ001 499 500 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.5 0.016 0.07% NCZ001 500 501 1.00 0.12 0.02 0.01 0.6 0.021 0.13% NCZ001 501 502 1.00 0.11 0.07 0.02 1.6 0.093 0.17% NCZ001 502 503 1.00 0.08 0.34 0.08 2.2 0.096 0.24% NCZ001 503 504 1.00 0.23 0.69 0.12 4.2 0.127 0.51% NCZ001 504 505 1.00 0.11 0.81 0.13 5.3 0.187 0.47% NCZ001 505 506 1.00 0.22 0.57 0.08 9.5 0.266 0.55% NCZ001 506 507 1.00 0.64 0.20 0.02 4.3 0.19 0.76% NCZ001 507 508 1.00 0.23 0.38 0.06 4.1 0.216 0.45% NCZ001 508 509 1.00 0.22 0.54 0.12 6.2 0.235 0.52% NCZ001 509 510 1.00 0.27 1.11 0.24 5.8 0.266 0.76% NCZ001 510 511 1.00 0.41 1.28 0.37 8.1 0.425 1.04% NCZ001 511 512 1.00 1.19 7.34 3.19 21.3 0.782 4.27% NCZ001 512 513 1.00 2.50 2.07 0.54 30.2 1.41 3.78% NCZ001 513 514 1.00 0.45 0.06 0.07 3.3 0.082 0.51% NCZ001 514 515 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.008 0.02% NCZ001 515 516 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 516 517 1.00 0.14 0.07 0.06 0.6 0.006 0.17% NCZ001 517 518 1.00 0.05 0.22 0.03 0.7 0.016 0.12% NCZ001 518 519 1.00 0.02 0.06 0.02 0.6 0.01 0.05% NCZ001 519 520 1.00 0.07 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.006 0.07% NCZ001 520 521 1.00 0.02 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.006 0.03% NCZ001 521 522 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ001 522 523 1.00 1.80 0.03 0.05 5.6 0.029 1.74% NCZ001 523 524 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 524 525 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 525 526 1.00 0.21 0.02 0.01 1.0 0.011 0.22% NCZ001 526 527 1.00 1.23 0.02 0.01 4.3 0.022 1.18% NCZ001 527 528 1.00 0.21 0.04 0.02 1.8 0.041 0.24% NCZ001 528 529 1.00 0.01 0.08 0.16 1.1 0.011 0.08% NCZ001 529 530 1.00 0.28 0.02 0.02 1.0 0.008 0.28% NCZ001 530 531 1.00 0.01 0.05 0.01 <0.5 0.29 0.14% NCZ001 531 532 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 532 533 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ001 533 534 1.00 0.01 0.35 0.59 4.5 0.021 0.25% NCZ001 534 535 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 <0.5 0.005 0.01% NCZ001 535 536 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.013 0.01% NCZ001 536 537 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.06% NCZ001 537 538 1.00 0.24 0.11 0.02 0.7 0.027 0.28% NCZ001 538 539 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 0.02 0.02% NCZ001 539 540 1.00 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.8 0.032 0.06% NCZ001 540 541 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 541 542 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 542 543 1.00 0.02 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.02% NCZ001 543 544 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.06% NCZ001 544 545 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 545 546 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 546 547 1.00 0.00 0.03 0.01 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 547 548 1.00 0.07 0.02 0.01 0.7 <0.005 0.08% NCZ001 548 549 1.00 0.04 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.04% NCZ001 549 550 1.00 0.04 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.04% NCZ001 550 551 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.10% NCZ001 551 552 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 552 553 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.01 1.1 <0.005 0.11% NCZ001 553 554 1.00 0.21 0.01 0.01 2.0 <0.005 0.22% NCZ001 554 555 1.00 0.08 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.08% NCZ001 555 556 1.00 0.48 0.01 0.01 1.4 <0.005 0.46% NCZ001 556 557 1.00 0.29 0.01 0.00 0.6 <0.005 0.28% NCZ001 557 558 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 558 559 1.00 0.13 0.04 0.04 <0.5 <0.005 0.14% NCZ001 559 560 1.00 1.82 0.02 0.01 2.8 <0.005 1.71% NCZ001 560 561 1.00 0.32 0.01 0.00 <0.5 0.009 0.31% NCZ001 561 562 1.00 0.49 0.02 0.01 1.7 0.02 0.48% NCZ001 562 563 1.00 1.98 0.03 0.01 3.7 0.021 1.88% NCZ001 563 564 1.00 2.77 0.02 0.01 3.3 0.023 2.61% NCZ001 564 565 1.00 3.43 0.02 0.01 4.0 0.045 3.24% NCZ001 565 566 1.00 1.02 0.02 0.01 1.8 0.016 0.97% NCZ001 566 567 1.00 0.35 0.03 0.01 1.3 0.015 0.35% NCZ001 567 568 1.00 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.5 0.01 0.04% NCZ001 568 569 1.00 0.37 0.06 0.02 1.4 0.031 0.39% NCZ001 569 570 1.00 5.83 0.04 0.04 5.6 0.042 5.49% NCZ001 570 571 1.00 6.81 0.02 0.00 6.4 0.033 6.39% NCZ001 571 572 1.00 2.82 0.01 0.00 2.4 0.018 2.65% NCZ001 572 573 1.00 5.46 0.01 0.00 4.8 0.026 5.12% NCZ001 573 574 1.00 1.21 2.08 0.84 3.1 0.029 1.91% NCZ001 574 575 1.00 0.77 0.02 0.02 1.0 0.008 0.73% NCZ001 575 576 1.00 1.95 1.90 0.68 3.6 0.022 2.52% NCZ001 576 577 1.00 2.34 11.35 4.67 14.5 0.141 6.47% NCZ001 577 578 1.00 3.29 4.19 1.67 8.6 0.207 4.72% NCZ001 578 579 1.00 2.44 14.50 6.51 11.4 0.083 7.78% NCZ001 579 580 1.00 3.27 18.45 9.66 13.3 0.075 10.29% NCZ001 580 581 1.00 1.45 8.70 5.08 5.8 0.036 4.86% NCZ001 581 582 1.00 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.7 0.01 0.05% NCZ001 582 583 1.00 0.01 0.04 0.02 0.6 0.008 0.03% NCZ001 583 584 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.00 <0.5 0.005 0.02% NCZ001 584 585 1.00 0.02 0.02 0.00 <0.5 0.013 0.03% NCZ001 585 586 1.00 0.40 2.43 1.42 7.7 0.012 1.40% NCZ001 586 587 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 587 588 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 588 589 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 589 590 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 590 591 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.01 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 591 592 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 592 593 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 593 594 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 594 595 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 595 596 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 596 597 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 597 598 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 598 599 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 599 600 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 600 601 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 601 602 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 602 603 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 603 604 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.00% NCZ001 604 605 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 605 606 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 606 607 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 607 608 1.00 0.16 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.15% NCZ001 608 609 1.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 609 610 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.01% NCZ001 610 611 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.10% NCZ001 611 612 1.00 0.33 0.02 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.31% NCZ001 612 613 1.00 0.58 0.03 0.02 0.5 <0.005 0.55% NCZ001 613 614 1.00 0.54 0.02 0.01 <0.5 <0.005 0.51% NCZ001 614 615 1.00 0.04 0.01 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.04% NCZ001 615 616 1.00 0.05 0.00 0.00 <0.5 <0.005 0.04% Total 276.40

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu grade % * Cu Recovery + (Zn grade % * Zn Recovery * (Zn price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz /Cu price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz /Cu price $/t))

Zn equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$3350/t, Cu - US$9523/t, Pb - US$2292/t, Ag - US$25.50/oz & Au - US$1850/oz

Zn Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for Northern Copper Zone: Zn - 82%, Cu - 93%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 72% & Au -65%

Sample analysis and QA/QC

All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea, Ireland.

Samples were analysed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.

For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from Geostats Pty Ltd, Ore Research & Exploration Pty Ltd, OREAS and Natural Resources Canada.

Competent Person

The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

.



About Anglesey Mining plc



Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares on issue.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey also holds a49.75% interest in the Grängesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.





Anglesey Mining plc

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Jo Battershill, Non-Executive Director - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71