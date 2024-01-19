Anzeige
WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A0
Frankfurt
19.01.24
08:02 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.01.2024 | 08:06
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Parys Mountain drilling returns strong assays including 22.0m at 3.7% CuEq

Anglesey Mining Plc - Parys Mountain drilling returns strong assays including 22.0m at 3.7% CuEq

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

19thJanuary 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Parys Mountain drilling returns strong assays including 22.0m at 3.7% CuEq

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), is pleased to announce that the assay results have been received from the recently completed drill hole NCZ001. Drill hole NCZ001 is the first hole from the infill drilling program of the Northern Copper and Garth Daniel Zones at the Company's Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project on the Isle of Anglesey in North West Wales.

Drill hole NCZ001 was designed to provide a repeat of the historical drill hole H34, drilled in the early 1970's, which intersected three mineralised zones that bulked out to 146 metres at 1.2% copper equivalent (CuEq). Due to the deviation of NCZ001, the intersection encountered is estimated to be approximately 75 metres up-dip from the H34 intersection and provides a valuable infill pierce point.

Garth Daniel Zone - Hole NCZ001

  • 22.0m@ 2.3% Cu, 2.8% Zn, 1.3% Pb, 5.0g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au(3.7% CuEq / 9.2% ZnEq) from a depth of 559m, including
    • 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu, 5.0g/t Ag and 0.03g/t Au (4.9% CuEq) from 569m; and,
    • 6.0m @ 2.5% Cu, 9.9% Zn, 4.7% Pb, 10g/t Ag and 0.1g/t Au(6.1% CuEq / 17.4% ZnEq) from 575m

Northern Copper Zone - Hole NCZ001

Significant intersections include:

  • 11.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 1.4% Zn, 0.5% Pb, 9.0g/t Ag and 0.4g/t Au (1.3% CuEq / 3.6% ZnEq) from a depth of 503m including
    • 4.0m at 1.1% Cu, 2.7% Zn, 1.0% Pb, 16g/t Ag and 0.7g/t Au(2.4% CuEq / 6.9% ZnEq) from 510m
  • 63.0m @ 0.6% Cu, 0.06% Zn, 0.03% Pb, 3g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au (0.7% CuEq) from a depth of 362m including
    • 16.0m @ 0.9% Cu, 0.05% Zn, 0.02% Pb, 3g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au(1.0% CuEq) from 382m
    • 7.0m @ 1.3% Cu, 0.11% Zn, 0.05% Pb, 5.5g/t Ag and 0.2g/t Au (1.3% CuEq) from 404m
  • 13.0m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.05% Zn, 0.01% Pb, 2g/t Ag and 0.1g/t Au (0.5% CuEq) from a depth of 455m

***CuEq and ZnEq grades are based on recovery factors and commodity prices as detailed on page 9 of this release***

Andrew King, Interim Chairman of Anglesey Mining, commented: "We are very encouraged by the broad widths encountered across both the Garth Daniel and Northern Copper Zones in NCZ001. In particular, we are excited to see the significant intersection within the Garth Daniel Zone. The 22-metre intersection grading 3.7% copper equivalent we believe continues to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Parys Mountain mineralised system."

"Infill drilling of these mineralised zones will play a crucial role in the development studies for Parys Mountain. The primary target for this program is to provide additional pierce points to enable the current Inferred resources to be upgraded to the Indicated category. The second drill hole, NCZ002, is currently at a depth of around 360 metres with the Northern Copper Zone target estimated to commence at a downhole depth of around 420 metres".


Drill hole details

Hole ID

Co-ordinates

(E)(N)

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

(°)

Dip (°)

End of Hole (m)

NCZ001

244008

390981

78.3

165

-75

635

Reported Assays (results >0.5 CuEq in bold)

Hole Number

From

To

Sample Length

Assays

(m)

(m)

(m)

Cu

(%)

Zn

(%)

Pb

(%)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/tt)

CuEq

(%)*

NCZ001

77.5

78

0.50

0.27

0.19

0.16

3.3

<0.005

0.36%

NCZ001

83.4

83.9

0.50

0.03

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.03%

NCZ001

98.6

99.1

0.50

0.08

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.08%

NCZ001

99.1

99.6

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

99.6

100.1

0.50

0.02

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

100.1

100.6

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

100.6

101.1

0.50

0.03

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.03%

NCZ001

101.1

101.6

0.50

0.56

0.22

0.13

9.6

<0.005

0.66%

NCZ001

101.6

102

0.40

0.12

0.32

0.06

2.9

<0.005

0.23%

NCZ001

102

102.5

0.50

0.02

0.02

0.05

<0.50

<0.005

0.03%

NCZ001

102.5

103

0.50

0.32

0.02

0.03

3.4

<0.005

0.33%

NCZ001

131

131.5

0.50

0.02

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

132.5

133

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

139

139.5

0.50

0.01

0.02

0.01

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

243.65

244.15

0.50

0.00

0.27

0.05

<0.5

<0.005

0.09%

NCZ001

267.8

268.3

0.50

0.01

0.70

0.07

<0.5

<0.005

0.22%

NCZ001

303.9

304.4

0.50

0.01

0.03

0.01

1.2

<0.005

0.03%

NCZ001

304.4

304.9

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

304.9

305.4

0.50

0.07

0.01

0.00

1.0

<0.005

0.08%

NCZ001

305.4

305.9

0.50

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

305.9

306.4

0.50

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

318.45

318.95

0.50

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

327.15

327.65

0.50

0.01

0.59

0.02

<0.5

<0.005

0.18%

NCZ001

351

352

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

352

353

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

353

354

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

354

355

1.00

0.02

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

355

356

1.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

<0.5

0.01

0.01%

NCZ001

356

357

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

357

358

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

358

359

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

359

360

1.00

0.03

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.02

0.04%

NCZ001

360

361

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

361

362

1.00

0.27

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.025

0.26%

NCZ001

362

363

1.00

0.98

0.01

0.01

1.7

0.223

1.02%

NCZ001

363

364

1.00

0.49

0.00

0.01

0.9

0.142

0.52%

NCZ001

364

365

1.00

1.04

0.00

0.04

6.5

0.119

1.06%

NCZ001

365

366

1.00

1.38

0.00

0.01

3.1

0.621

1.56%

NCZ001

366

367

1.00

0.15

0.02

0.00

<0.5

0.03

0.15%

NCZ001

367

368

1.00

0.35

0.01

0.00

0.8

0.068

0.36%

NCZ001

368

369

1.00

0.78

0.03

0.01

1.7

0.31

0.87%

NCZ001

369

370

1.00

0.57

0.01

0.00

0.8

0.23

0.63%

NCZ001

370

371

1.00

0.16

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.024

0.16%

NCZ001

371

372

1.00

0.15

0.01

0.01

<0.5

0.024

0.16%

NCZ001

372

373

1.00

0.11

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.127

0.16%

NCZ001

373

374

1.00

0.56

0.00

0.01

1.5

0.464

0.73%

NCZ001

374

375

1.00

0.45

0.01

0.01

1.6

0.22

0.52%

NCZ001

375

376

1.00

0.40

0.01

0.01

1.2

0.376

0.54%

NCZ001

376

377

1.00

0.59

0.02

0.01

1.5

0.221

0.65%

NCZ001

377

378

1.00

0.12

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.031

0.12%

NCZ001

378

379

1.00

0.08

0.00

0.00

0.7

0.048

0.10%

NCZ001

379

380

1.00

1.58

0.02

0.03

5.6

1.19

1.99%

NCZ001

380

381

1.00

0.09

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.115

0.14%

NCZ001

381

382

1.00

0.03

0.03

0.00

<0.5

0.051

0.06%

NCZ001

382

383

1.00

0.73

0.08

0.02

1.9

0.219

0.81%

NCZ001

383

384

1.00

0.95

0.04

0.05

4.3

0.953

1.31%

NCZ001

384

385

1.00

2.01

0.02

0.02

3.4

0.04

1.91%

NCZ001

385

386

1.00

0.31

0.03

0.01

0.8

0.037

0.32%

NCZ001

386

387

1.00

0.75

0.11

0.03

1.6

0.056

0.76%

NCZ001

387

388

1.00

0.06

0.02

0.00

0.5

0.01

0.07%

NCZ001

388

389

1.00

0.84

0.04

0.01

1.5

0.04

0.82%

NCZ001

389

390

1.00

1.14

0.03

0.02

3.3

0.159

1.15%

NCZ001

390

391

1.00

0.21

0.04

0.01

1.1

0.07

0.24%

NCZ001

391

392

1.00

0.94

0.02

0.01

2.6

0.094

0.94%

NCZ001

392

393

1.00

1.76

0.03

0.04

9.6

0.419

1.88%

NCZ001

393

394

1.00

0.85

0.04

0.01

2.6

0.115

0.86%

NCZ001

394

395

1.00

1.45

0.26

0.04

4.2

0.127

1.51%

NCZ001

395

396

1.00

1.07

0.02

0.01

2.6

0.137

1.07%

NCZ001

396

397

1.00

0.17

0.01

0.02

2.3

0.124

0.23%

NCZ001

397

398

1.00

0.60

0.01

0.00

1.3

0.088

0.61%

NCZ001

398

399

1.00

0.14

0.01

0.00

1.8

0.132

0.19%

NCZ001

399

400

1.00

0.13

0.62

0.23

3.6

0.232

0.46%

NCZ001

400

401

1.00

0.20

0.07

0.03

2.9

0.133

0.28%

NCZ001

401

402

1.00

0.28

0.02

0.03

3.5

0.157

0.36%

NCZ001

402

403

1.00

0.19

0.04

0.09

3.4

0.099

0.27%

NCZ001

403

404

1.00

0.07

0.02

0.02

2.1

0.235

0.19%

NCZ001

404

405

1.00

0.66

0.06

0.04

3.2

0.31

0.78%

NCZ001

405

406

1.00

1.73

0.01

0.01

4.0

0.305

1.76%

NCZ001

406

407

1.00

1.80

0.01

0.04

5.8

0.052

1.74%

NCZ001

407

408

1.00

0.97

0.01

0.01

1.9

0.057

0.94%

NCZ001

408

409

1.00

1.35

0.37

0.16

8.7

0.226

1.53%

NCZ001

409

410

1.00

1.53

0.02

0.04

7.3

0.142

1.54%

NCZ001

410

411

1.00

0.98

0.30

0.08

7.4

0.255

1.16%

NCZ001

411

412

1.00

0.20

0.13

0.07

2.9

0.101

0.30%

NCZ001

412

413

1.00

0.45

0.40

0.10

4.0

0.192

0.65%

NCZ001

413

414

1.00

0.10

0.04

0.02

1.7

0.139

0.17%

NCZ001

414

415

1.00

0.21

0.02

0.02

2.6

0.113

0.27%

NCZ001

415

416

1.00

0.26

0.25

0.07

2.8

0.092

0.38%

NCZ001

416

417

1.00

0.33

0.03

0.01

1.1

0.005

0.33%

NCZ001

417

418

1.00

0.67

0.04

0.01

2.5

0.014

0.66%

NCZ001

418

419

1.00

0.60

0.03

0.01

2.2

0.013

0.58%

NCZ001

419

420

1.00

0.52

0.16

0.03

2.7

0.031

0.56%

NCZ001

420

421

1.00

0.38

0.06

0.02

2.9

0.019

0.40%

NCZ001

421

422

1.00

0.20

0.03

0.01

1.5

0.012

0.21%

NCZ001

422

423

1.00

0.46

0.06

0.01

2.2

0.011

0.46%

NCZ001

423

424

1.00

0.28

0.04

0.01

1.8

0.022

0.29%

NCZ001

424

425

1.00

0.52

0.04

0.01

2.2

0.044

0.53%

NCZ001

425

426

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.01

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

426

427

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.01

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

427

428

1.00

0.03

0.05

0.01

0.5

0.007

0.05%

NCZ001

428

429

1.00

0.32

0.04

0.01

1.4

0.019

0.33%

NCZ001

429

430

1.00

0.06

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.007

0.06%

NCZ001

430

431

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

431

432

1.00

0.01

0.03

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

432

433

1.00

0.65

0.03

0.01

1.5

0.012

0.63%

NCZ001

433

434

1.00

0.08

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.005

0.08%

NCZ001

434

435

1.00

0.04

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.007

0.04%

NCZ001

435

436

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

436

437

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

437

438

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

438

439

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.007

0.01%

NCZ001

439

440

1.00

0.03

0.06

0.00

1.0

0.005

0.05%

NCZ001

440

441

1.00

0.00

0.05

0.02

<0.5

0.007

0.02%

NCZ001

441

442

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

442

443

1.00

0.01

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

443

444

1.00

0.00

0.03

0.00

<0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

444

445

1.00

0.04

0.04

0.01

0.7

0.031

0.07%

NCZ001

445

446

1.00

0.23

0.07

0.03

2.6

0.061

0.28%

NCZ001

446

447

1.00

0.15

0.17

0.17

4.7

0.112

0.29%

NCZ001

447

448

1.00

0.32

0.33

0.15

3.9

0.179

0.52%

NCZ001

448

449

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

449

450

1.00

0.08

0.03

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.09%

NCZ001

450

451

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

451

452

1.00

0.18

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.17%

NCZ001

452

453

1.00

0.10

0.02

0.00

<0.5

0.007

0.10%

NCZ001

453

454

1.00

0.19

0.05

0.01

0.9

0.048

0.22%

NCZ001

454

455

1.00

0.02

0.07

0.00

0.5

0.043

0.06%

NCZ001

455

456

1.00

0.55

0.06

0.01

2.3

0.077

0.57%

NCZ001

456

457

1.00

0.35

0.02

0.00

0.9

0.028

0.35%

NCZ001

457

458

1.00

0.75

0.02

0.01

1.7

0.02

0.72%

NCZ001

458

459

1.00

0.18

0.05

0.02

2.3

0.067

0.23%

NCZ001

459

460

1.00

0.06

0.02

0.01

1.9

0.077

0.11%

NCZ001

460

461

1.00

0.13

0.02

0.00

0.9

0.063

0.16%

NCZ001

461

462

1.00

0.50

0.04

0.02

3.9

0.224

0.59%

NCZ001

462

463

1.00

0.47

0.03

0.02

3.0

0.173

0.54%

NCZ001

463

464

1.00

0.17

0.02

0.01

2.1

0.163

0.25%

NCZ001

464

465

1.00

0.86

0.02

0.02

3.8

0.218

0.92%

NCZ001

465

466

1.00

0.70

0.07

0.02

3.0

0.126

0.74%

NCZ001

466

467

1.00

0.71

0.19

0.02

2.3

0.103

0.78%

NCZ001

467

468

1.00

0.55

0.06

0.02

1.9

0.065

0.57%

NCZ001

468

469

1.00

0.20

0.07

0.02

2.5

0.125

0.28%

NCZ001

469

470

1.00

0.09

0.11

0.02

2.7

0.106

0.18%

NCZ001

470

471

1.00

0.19

0.05

0.01

1.1

0.007

0.21%

NCZ001

471

472

1.00

0.16

0.03

0.01

1.8

0.039

0.19%

NCZ001

472

473

1.00

0.07

0.10

0.03

2.1

0.021

0.12%

NCZ001

473

474

1.00

0.19

0.09

0.04

3.4

0.119

0.28%

NCZ001

474

475

1.00

0.38

0.13

0.04

2.2

0.063

0.43%

NCZ001

475

476

1.00

0.18

0.08

0.01

1.5

0.037

0.22%

NCZ001

476

477

1.00

0.07

0.03

0.00

<0.5

0.011

0.08%

NCZ001

477

478

1.00

0.20

0.03

0.01

1.1

0.017

0.21%

NCZ001

478

479

1.00

0.08

0.04

0.01

0.5

<0.005

0.09%

NCZ001

479

480

1.00

0.03

0.02

0.01

<0.5

0.007

0.04%

NCZ001

480

481

1.00

0.01

0.03

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

481

482

1.00

0.01

0.04

0.01

0.8

0.007

0.03%

NCZ001

482

483

1.00

0.03

0.04

0.05

0.8

0.042

0.07%

NCZ001

483

484

1.00

0.09

0.08

0.06

1.3

0.015

0.14%

NCZ001

484

485

1.00

0.06

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.011

0.07%

NCZ001

485

486

1.00

0.13

0.55

0.30

1.7

0.019

0.36%

NCZ001

486

487

1.00

0.05

0.06

0.01

0.7

0.026

0.09%

NCZ001

487

488

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.01

<0.5

0.036

0.03%

NCZ001

488

489

1.00

0.01

0.10

0.17

0.7

0.029

0.09%

NCZ001

489

490

1.00

0.05

0.01

0.00

0.6

0.03

0.07%

NCZ001

490

491

1.00

0.00

0.03

0.00

<0.5

0.009

0.02%

NCZ001

491

492

1.00

0.10

0.04

0.01

0.7

0.019

0.12%

NCZ001

492

493

1.00

0.00

0.04

0.02

0.6

0.019

0.03%

NCZ001

493

494

1.00

0.08

2.10

0.75

3.4

0.022

0.85%

NCZ001

494

495

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

495

496

1.00

0.01

0.02

0.00

<0.5

0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

496

497

1.00

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.072

0.07%

NCZ001

497

498

1.00

0.24

0.03

0.02

2.1

0.188

0.33%

NCZ001

498

499

1.00

0.20

0.04

0.03

1.3

0.052

0.23%

NCZ001

499

500

1.00

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.5

0.016

0.07%

NCZ001

500

501

1.00

0.12

0.02

0.01

0.6

0.021

0.13%

NCZ001

501

502

1.00

0.11

0.07

0.02

1.6

0.093

0.17%

NCZ001

502

503

1.00

0.08

0.34

0.08

2.2

0.096

0.24%

NCZ001

503

504

1.00

0.23

0.69

0.12

4.2

0.127

0.51%

NCZ001

504

505

1.00

0.11

0.81

0.13

5.3

0.187

0.47%

NCZ001

505

506

1.00

0.22

0.57

0.08

9.5

0.266

0.55%

NCZ001

506

507

1.00

0.64

0.20

0.02

4.3

0.19

0.76%

NCZ001

507

508

1.00

0.23

0.38

0.06

4.1

0.216

0.45%

NCZ001

508

509

1.00

0.22

0.54

0.12

6.2

0.235

0.52%

NCZ001

509

510

1.00

0.27

1.11

0.24

5.8

0.266

0.76%

NCZ001

510

511

1.00

0.41

1.28

0.37

8.1

0.425

1.04%

NCZ001

511

512

1.00

1.19

7.34

3.19

21.3

0.782

4.27%

NCZ001

512

513

1.00

2.50

2.07

0.54

30.2

1.41

3.78%

NCZ001

513

514

1.00

0.45

0.06

0.07

3.3

0.082

0.51%

NCZ001

514

515

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.008

0.02%

NCZ001

515

516

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

516

517

1.00

0.14

0.07

0.06

0.6

0.006

0.17%

NCZ001

517

518

1.00

0.05

0.22

0.03

0.7

0.016

0.12%

NCZ001

518

519

1.00

0.02

0.06

0.02

0.6

0.01

0.05%

NCZ001

519

520

1.00

0.07

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.006

0.07%

NCZ001

520

521

1.00

0.02

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.006

0.03%

NCZ001

521

522

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

522

523

1.00

1.80

0.03

0.05

5.6

0.029

1.74%

NCZ001

523

524

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

524

525

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

525

526

1.00

0.21

0.02

0.01

1.0

0.011

0.22%

NCZ001

526

527

1.00

1.23

0.02

0.01

4.3

0.022

1.18%

NCZ001

527

528

1.00

0.21

0.04

0.02

1.8

0.041

0.24%

NCZ001

528

529

1.00

0.01

0.08

0.16

1.1

0.011

0.08%

NCZ001

529

530

1.00

0.28

0.02

0.02

1.0

0.008

0.28%

NCZ001

530

531

1.00

0.01

0.05

0.01

<0.5

0.29

0.14%

NCZ001

531

532

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

532

533

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

533

534

1.00

0.01

0.35

0.59

4.5

0.021

0.25%

NCZ001

534

535

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.01

<0.5

0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

535

536

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.013

0.01%

NCZ001

536

537

1.00

0.06

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.06%

NCZ001

537

538

1.00

0.24

0.11

0.02

0.7

0.027

0.28%

NCZ001

538

539

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

0.02

0.02%

NCZ001

539

540

1.00

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.8

0.032

0.06%

NCZ001

540

541

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

541

542

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

542

543

1.00

0.02

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

543

544

1.00

0.06

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.06%

NCZ001

544

545

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

545

546

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

546

547

1.00

0.00

0.03

0.01

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

547

548

1.00

0.07

0.02

0.01

0.7

<0.005

0.08%

NCZ001

548

549

1.00

0.04

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.04%

NCZ001

549

550

1.00

0.04

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.04%

NCZ001

550

551

1.00

0.10

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.10%

NCZ001

551

552

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

552

553

1.00

0.10

0.02

0.01

1.1

<0.005

0.11%

NCZ001

553

554

1.00

0.21

0.01

0.01

2.0

<0.005

0.22%

NCZ001

554

555

1.00

0.08

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.08%

NCZ001

555

556

1.00

0.48

0.01

0.01

1.4

<0.005

0.46%

NCZ001

556

557

1.00

0.29

0.01

0.00

0.6

<0.005

0.28%

NCZ001

557

558

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

558

559

1.00

0.13

0.04

0.04

<0.5

<0.005

0.14%

NCZ001

559

560

1.00

1.82

0.02

0.01

2.8

<0.005

1.71%

NCZ001

560

561

1.00

0.32

0.01

0.00

<0.5

0.009

0.31%

NCZ001

561

562

1.00

0.49

0.02

0.01

1.7

0.02

0.48%

NCZ001

562

563

1.00

1.98

0.03

0.01

3.7

0.021

1.88%

NCZ001

563

564

1.00

2.77

0.02

0.01

3.3

0.023

2.61%

NCZ001

564

565

1.00

3.43

0.02

0.01

4.0

0.045

3.24%

NCZ001

565

566

1.00

1.02

0.02

0.01

1.8

0.016

0.97%

NCZ001

566

567

1.00

0.35

0.03

0.01

1.3

0.015

0.35%

NCZ001

567

568

1.00

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.5

0.01

0.04%

NCZ001

568

569

1.00

0.37

0.06

0.02

1.4

0.031

0.39%

NCZ001

569

570

1.00

5.83

0.04

0.04

5.6

0.042

5.49%

NCZ001

570

571

1.00

6.81

0.02

0.00

6.4

0.033

6.39%

NCZ001

571

572

1.00

2.82

0.01

0.00

2.4

0.018

2.65%

NCZ001

572

573

1.00

5.46

0.01

0.00

4.8

0.026

5.12%

NCZ001

573

574

1.00

1.21

2.08

0.84

3.1

0.029

1.91%

NCZ001

574

575

1.00

0.77

0.02

0.02

1.0

0.008

0.73%

NCZ001

575

576

1.00

1.95

1.90

0.68

3.6

0.022

2.52%

NCZ001

576

577

1.00

2.34

11.35

4.67

14.5

0.141

6.47%

NCZ001

577

578

1.00

3.29

4.19

1.67

8.6

0.207

4.72%

NCZ001

578

579

1.00

2.44

14.50

6.51

11.4

0.083

7.78%

NCZ001

579

580

1.00

3.27

18.45

9.66

13.3

0.075

10.29%

NCZ001

580

581

1.00

1.45

8.70

5.08

5.8

0.036

4.86%

NCZ001

581

582

1.00

0.03

0.04

0.02

0.7

0.01

0.05%

NCZ001

582

583

1.00

0.01

0.04

0.02

0.6

0.008

0.03%

NCZ001

583

584

1.00

0.01

0.02

0.00

<0.5

0.005

0.02%

NCZ001

584

585

1.00

0.02

0.02

0.00

<0.5

0.013

0.03%

NCZ001

585

586

1.00

0.40

2.43

1.42

7.7

0.012

1.40%

NCZ001

586

587

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

587

588

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

588

589

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

589

590

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

590

591

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.01

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

591

592

1.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

592

593

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

593

594

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

594

595

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

595

596

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

596

597

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

597

598

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

598

599

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

599

600

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

600

601

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

601

602

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

602

603

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

603

604

1.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.00%

NCZ001

604

605

1.00

0.01

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

605

606

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

606

607

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

607

608

1.00

0.16

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.15%

NCZ001

608

609

1.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

609

610

1.00

0.00

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.01%

NCZ001

610

611

1.00

0.10

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.10%

NCZ001

611

612

1.00

0.33

0.02

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.31%

NCZ001

612

613

1.00

0.58

0.03

0.02

0.5

<0.005

0.55%

NCZ001

613

614

1.00

0.54

0.02

0.01

<0.5

<0.005

0.51%

NCZ001

614

615

1.00

0.04

0.01

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.04%

NCZ001

615

616

1.00

0.05

0.00

0.00

<0.5

<0.005

0.04%

Total

276.40

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq %) = Cu grade % * Cu Recovery + (Zn grade % * Zn Recovery * (Zn price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Pb grade % * Pb Recovery * (Pb price $/t /Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t / 31.103 * Ag recovery * (Ag price $/oz /Cu price $/t)) + (Au grade g/t / 31.103 * Au recovery * (Au price $/oz /Cu price $/t))

Zn equivalent calculated using following commodity prices: Zn - US$3350/t, Cu - US$9523/t, Pb - US$2292/t, Ag - US$25.50/oz & Au - US$1850/oz

Zn Equivalent calculated using following recovery assumptions for Northern Copper Zone: Zn - 82%, Cu - 93%, Pb - 78%, Ag - 72% & Au -65%

Sample analysis and QA/QC

All samples generated from the drilling were dispatched to ALS Loughrea, Ireland.

Samples were analysed for multi-element data analysis using their ME-ICP61 package, which includes Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn. The samples were also assayed for gold using their Au-AA23 analysis package. Overlimit assays were then analysed using their Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and ME-OG62 analysis packages.

For QA/QC purposes, Anglesey Mining used the industry standard of inserting 5% Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples, 2.5% Certified Blank Samples (Blanks) and 5% duplicate samples at source. The CRMs were sourced from Geostats Pty Ltd, Ore Research & Exploration Pty Ltd, OREAS and Natural Resources Canada.

Competent Person

The information in this announcement which relates to Drilling Results has been approved by Mrs. Liz de Klerk, M.Sc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FIMMM who is a professional registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professionals (SACNASP: 400090/08) and independent consultant to the Company. Mrs. de Klerk is the Senior Geologist & Managing Director of Micon International Co Limited and has over 20 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mrs. de Klerk has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of exploration, mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mrs. de Klerk consents to inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

.


About Anglesey Mining plc


Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 420,093,017 ordinary shares on issue.

Anglesey is developing its 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.


Anglesey also holds a49.75% interest in the Grängesberg Iron project in Sweden, together with management rights. Anglesey also holds 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.


For further information, please contact:


Anglesey Mining plc

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Jo Battershill, Non-Executive Director - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

WH Ireland

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71



