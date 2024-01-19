Tandem PV has secured capital to advance its four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem module technology and move closer to first manufacturing. The company claims its products maintains 80% of the initial performance after 25 years.San Jose, California-based Tandem PV, a startup company developing mechanically-stacked, four-terminal, perovskite-silicon modules, announced a $6 million venture funding round. The company, which was founded in 2016, said it will use the funds to accelerate towards commercialization, investing in research and development and plans for its first manufacturing facility. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...