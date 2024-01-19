Anzeige
19.01.2024 | 08:42
DAHON Introduces Speed Technology for Lighter, Faster, and More Stylish Bicycles

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAHON, a global leader in folding bicycles, recently introduced a revolutionary Speed Technology, a frame design that enhances the frame stiffness of bicycles in such a way that improves riding efficiency and speed.

Dr. Hon showcasing Speed Technology

DAHON has been committed to developing and innovating folding bikes. During a rigidity test for folding bikes, company founder and CEO, Dr. David T. Hon, and his R&D team made an intriguing discovery: they found that an enhanced folding bike outperformed both road and mountain bikes in speed. Surprisingly, a thorough test of over forty bicycles from multiple brands revealed significant design flaws in standard bicycle frames, leading to a considerable loss of riding power.

DAHON's response to these challenges was the creation of Speed Technology, a suite of patented solutions designed to enhance the rigidity of traditional bicycle frames, forks, and other components. The innovation incorporates an unprecedented testing platform for bike frames, finite element analysis (FEA) software, and materials mechanics. It's designed to significantly boost the speed of bikes regardless of wheel sizes, whether it's a folding bike, a road bike, or a mountain bike, all categories of bicycles can be lighter, faster, more aesthetically pleasing, and more enjoyable to ride.".

Notably, DAHON is poised to launch a new range of aluminum and carbon fiber frames utilizing Speed Technology. These frames boast a 10-20% increase in stiffness compared to traditional road and mountain bike frames.

An open race held by DAHON at CHINA CYCLE 2023

At Taipei Cycle 2024 (March 6-9, Taipei) and China Cycle 2024 (May 6-9, Shanghai). DAHON will host a science-based, open race across six categories, with a total prize of US$5,000. The event will provide scientific and credible data demonstrating the impressive capabilities of Speed Technology. It is bound to create a buzz across the industry.

Dr. Hon has already published an academic paper ( https://dahon.com/the-folding-bike-problems-and-solutions/ ) on Speed Technology, detailing its experimental and theoretical evaluations and benefits. Three more papers are anticipated this year. Please visit the link and stay tuned for updates.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: marketing@dahon.com

Company Website: https://dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322091/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322092/DSC04789_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-introduces-speed-technology-for-lighter-faster-and-more-stylish-bicycles-302039279.html

