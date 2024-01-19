The beginning of the new year not only marks the end of the festive season, but also the starting signal for a renewed focus on productive working days. Tineco wants to make this transition into everyday work easier and is therefore offering exclusive back-to-work offers for selected products, which includes the FLOOR ONE S5, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro, the FLOOR ONE S7 Combo and the PURE ONE Station Pet.

FLOOR ONE S5

The FLOOR ONE S5 is the innovative two-in-one solution for efficient and uncomplicated floor cleaning. Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, this powerful device automatically adjusts suction power, water flow and brushroll speed to tackle both wet and dry messes with ease. The FLOOR ONE S5 offers high cleaning performance with a large water tank and a dual tank system to keep clean and dirty water separate. The non-contact self-cleaning function makes maintenance of the device child's play. And the device is stored and charged in a practical 3-in-1 docking station. Enjoy up to 35 minutes of wireless running time and monitor cleaning performance via the built-in voice assistant and the Tineco app. With features such as optimized cleaning of edges and corners, quick drying and continuous fresh water, the FLOOR ONE S5 ensures thorough and efficient cleaning. Light, maneuverable and versatile, it is the ideal solution for keeping various floor coverings clean.

Original price: 509 euros

Offer: 379 euros (26% discount)

Period: January 15th January 21st, 2024

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro uses its balanced pressure water flow system (MHCBS) to purify and recycle wastewater at a constant speed of 450 rpm. This ensures that the floor is clean without leaving any wastewater residue behind. The device is particularly easy to use thanks to the two-way self-propelled system, which automatically detects and supports the direction of travel of the vacuum cleaner. The Tineco FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is equipped with an intelligent iLoop sensor that adapts the working status to the level of dirt and enables an impressive battery life of up to 40 minutes. The vacuum cleaner's brushes with edges on both sides ensure thorough cleaning of corners and edges with a gap of less than 1 cm.

A 3.6-inch LCD screen with the helpful Tineco assistant guides users through the entire cleaning process. From quick commissioning to real-time work status, the screen provides user-friendly navigation.

Original price: 799 euros

Offer: 659 euros (18% discount)

Period: January 15th January 21st, 2024

FLOOR ONE S7 Combo

The FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is a smart 5-in-1 multifunctional vacuum cleaner. The innovative device combines vacuuming and mopping in one and comes with a mini power brush and a 2-in-1 crevice dusting brush to meet almost all of your daily home cleaning needs.

Thanks to the SwitchPro motor, switching between floor mop and vacuum cleaner is effortless, and the battery can also be easily removed and swapped between the device bases. The FLOOR ONE S7 Combo is versatile, from soft surfaces to cracks and hard-to-reach places, it ensures cleanliness everywhere. The integrated MHCBS system ensures efficient and long-lasting cleaning in four ways. The specially designed ZeroTangle brush effectively prevents (animal) hair from tangling, making cleaning even easier.

The wet/dry vacuum offers powerful self-cleaning where fresh water thoroughly cleans the brush roll and hose to leave no dirt or debris. The inserted pouch cell ensures exceptional cleaning performance and a longer battery life compared to conventional batteries in devices of this type.

Original price: 899 euros

Offer: 759 euros (16% discount)

Period: January 15th January 28th, 2024

PURE ONE Station Pet

The 4-in-1 multifunctional vacuum cleaner with suction station is equipped with three different brushes to meet a variety of daily cleaning needs. The vacuum station has reusable dust containers with a capacity of 3 liters, which is enough to meet your daily needs for up to 60 days. The PURE ONE Station Pet stick vacuum cleaner offers a comprehensive self-cleaning function that automatically empties the dust container and thoroughly cleans all parts from the brush to the tube to the filters. The vacuum cleaner's specially developed anti-tangle brush uses Tineco's ZeroTangle technology and effectively captures hair without tangling it in the device, making the vacuum cleaner easy to clean and ideal for pet owners. The integrated iLoop Smart Sensor ensures precise suction that adjusts depending on detected dirt to improve cleaning efficiency. The station also optimizes the self-cleaning time according to the level of contamination for thorough cleaning.

Original price: 799 euros

Offer: 679 euros (15% discount)

Period: January 26th February 8th, 2024

