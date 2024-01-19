CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Result of Meeting - CSDS Physical Ethereum Staking



19-Jan-2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





19 January 2024 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Staking

Result of Meeting Jersey - 19 January 2024 - This announcement is made further to the announcement made by CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") on 11 December 2023 relating to a proposal for the amendment of the Conditions to add CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities to the Staking Classes and of the publication of a circular containing details of such proposal.

The Issuer announces that, in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Instrument and as referred to in the circular, the meeting held on 18 January 2024 was adjourned for want of a quorum and will be held on 24 January 2024. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com

