Freitag, 19.01.2024

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
19.01.24
08:28 Uhr
0,763 Euro
+0,016
+2,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2024 | 09:35
107 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of ICB industry classification of KH Group Plc

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2024   19 JANUARY 2024   SHARES

Change of ICB industry classification of KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc's industry classification has changed. Please see new details
below. 

KH Group Plc
New ICB industry code: 50 Industrials
New super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services

TIEDOTE   19.1.2024  OSAKKEET

KH Group Oyj:n ICB-toimialaluokitus on muuttunut

KH Group Oyj:n toimialaluokitus on muuttunut. Alla uudet tiedot:

KH Group Oyj
Uusi toimiala: 50 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut
Uusi ylätoimialaluokka: 5020 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
