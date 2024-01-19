Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of ICB industry classification of KH Group Plc

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2024 19 JANUARY 2024 SHARES Change of ICB industry classification of KH Group Plc KH Group Plc's industry classification has changed. Please see new details below. KH Group Plc New ICB industry code: 50 Industrials New super sector: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE 19.1.2024 OSAKKEET KH Group Oyj:n ICB-toimialaluokitus on muuttunut KH Group Oyj:n toimialaluokitus on muuttunut. Alla uudet tiedot: KH Group Oyj Uusi toimiala: 50 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut Uusi ylätoimialaluokka: 5020 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services