Avaada Group has signed an agreement to develop 6 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects in India, with an investment of about $4.8 billion.From pv magazine India Avaada Group has signed a deal with the government of the Indian state of Gujarat to set up 6 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects with an investment of about $4.8 billion. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the recent Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024. The hybrid projects will be located in various parts of Gujarat, mainly in the underdeveloped wastelands of Kutch. They will supply power to the various utilities in India and for self-consumption ...

