Frontier Energy has revised its strategy for the first stage of the proposed Waroona Renewable Energy Project, now under development in Western Australia, to include a four-hour, 80 MW battery energy storage system, in a move that is expected to offer significantly better economic outcomes than solar alone.From pv magazine Australia Frontier Energy said it will add a battery energy storage system (BESS) to a 120 MW (DC) solar facility at the Waroona Renewable Energy Project, following a change in a Western Australian government policy that makes the development of storage systems more financially ...

